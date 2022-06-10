A Chat with interior designer Kezia Karin on The Art of Home and Hearth

Once again, we chat with interior designer extraordinaire Kezia Karin to learn more about her world and how she carves her own niche in it

Late last year, the name Kezia Karin became the talk of town – especially among fashion enthusiasts and amid interior design circles – as she spectacularly pulled off a most memorable showcase for the high-profile Louis Vuitton Savoir-Faire event. This huge milestone also brought to mind how the Parisian fashion house also chose her to work on Louis Vuitton’s Exotic Leather Collection showcase back in 2019. In short, when Prestige Indonesia picked her as “Interior Designer of the Year” for our Power Issue that closed 2021, we knew from the start that we made the right choice.

It is only natural then, that for our mid-year issue focused on architecture and design, that we reconnect with Kezia to delve even deeper into her philosophy of design, her namesake studio, and her outlook ahead…

We had the chance to talk with you at the end of 2021, and now we’re in the middle of 2022. How has the first half of this year treated you?

2022 has been rolling so interestingly for us mainly because of the Savoire-Faire event we had last year. That one definitely brought about many interesting projects then brought us up to a new level. We work with new clients and been doing new projects. I think it’s been very interesting so far.

Now half a year or so afterwards, what is your biggest takeaway from that showcase?

My biggest takeaway is that if we put our effort into something and then really try to push the boundaries beyond what we usually do, beyond what we think we can do, we’ll find that we can do bigger, better, more interesting things.

On a more general note, how would you describe your own personal style?

In design, we don’t limit ourselves. I watch movies, read books or poems, and I try to learn other elements of design such as graphic design, fashion, textile, and even photography or videography. Because then we get inspired by all those things. We’re trying not to limit ourselves to just architecture or interior design; instead, we try to enrich ourselves.

Let’s talk about Kezia Karin Studio. Can you tell us a bit about what inspired or encouraged you to establish your own studio?

I started my career about 15 or 16 years ago, and the studio came two years after that. And we’ve just slowly grown from there. I definitely didn’t predict that it would be where it is today. I always think that when we’re doing a good job, then people will come to us – and then projects will come to us. There’s certainly fame and recognition as a bonus, but it’s not something that we are looking for. I think it’s also better to just grow organically rather than trying to brand yourself as something more than who you are.

What were some of the early challenges you faced in running your own studio?

When I started in Surabaya back then, the world of design was not like today. See, today people understand what design is and we generally accept the role of designers. We understand what kind of results we’ll get when we engage a designer compared to when we don’t. Fifteen years ago, it was quite challenging to prove yourself. Of course, we also didn’t have a convincing portfolio at the time.

Did there come a time when you finally felt that you were on the right track with Kezia Karin Studio? Your “Eureka moment” if you will…

We grew very organically, so there was no Eureka moment for us. We grew bit by bit, doing bigger and bigger projects, and getting coverage in bigger and bigger media. Finally, we were discovered by Louis Vuitton. I think that certainly changed our trajectory.

What would you say are the qualities that sets Kezia Karin Studio apart from similar companies?

We can assure you that whenever you work with us, the design will be different from our last project. So, you’re not going to see anything similar within our portfolio. Our clients are well aware of that. And I think we’re the kind of studio that put ourselves out there with a mindset of wanting to be adventurous. We want to push boundaries and create things that haven’t been done before. So, it’s not about having a signature style. In a way, we want to be chameleons – we want to keep changing. It’s very explorative, but it’s also very difficult, because you don’t have any standard or base that you can refer to. However, I think that’s also our strong point.

“It’s not just about doing nice designs, it’s also about you – the designer – and how you treat people, how you talk to people, how you solve problems, how you behave under pressure”

What do you look for in a brand when you’re considering a collaboration? What is it about a fashion label, hotel brand and so on that would convince you to work with them?

I’m looking for people or brands who can understand that design is unlimited: It can incorporate digital elements, it can be about experiences or about making memories. We really appreciate if they can trust our ideas and our concepts.

Let’s shift to something that perhaps most of our readers can relate with: individual residences. When you design the interior of the house, what is the starting point?

The client. It’s always the client. The client will be the one that stays in the house after finish the interior design project, so I always start with them. We talk with them, see what they like, try to understand what they need, and then somewhere along the conversation we pick up clues about what they really want. I think that’s the job of a designer: to understand what the client wants and needs, instead of pushing their own ideas into a project.

What should clients pay more attention to when working together with an interior designer such as yourself? How can clients make the process easier for everybody?

You have to find an interior designer that you can trust. And you have to find an interior designer who can understand your tastes and then work with that, not against it. At the end of the day, it will be you living in that house or working in that office and so forth. Don’t forget that we will have quite a long relationship, maybe six months at a minimum for normal projects and, for a bigger house, maybe two years or more. So, a good relationship is key.

What are some misconceptions about interior design – and working with interior designers – that people should know about?

People have to understand that working with interior designers is not just about what looks nice from the outside. It’s not just about colours and textures; it goes way deeper than that. We’re talking about a lot of technicalities, including production, construction and then all the technical issues that can happen during any given project. The look of the design is just the effect or the result of your choices. Without understanding the technicalities, I think it’s hard to create a good project.

For anybody out there hoping to make a career in interior design – or design in general – what would be your number one piece of advice?

I think design is very personal, very subjective. But the one thing that will get you to a higher level is character and integrity. It’s not just about doing nice designs, it’s also about you – the designer – and how you treat people, how you talk to people, how you solve problems, how you behave under pressure. I think it’s also important to keep on learning because design is unlimited and as we speak right now there will be something out there that is new, that we don’t know about yet. So, keep on learning, keep on searching, keep having an open mindset.

Have there been any recent trends in interior design that you think are going to become increasingly popular in the near future?

I see more and more vintage elements such as furniture and lighting fixtures being incorporated into contemporary designs. I think that’s very interesting but also very sustainable, because you give old objects new life and arrange them into something very interesting. I also feel that incorporating vintage elements will give more soul into designs.

Looking towards the second half of 2022 and beyond, what are your hopes for Kezia Karin Studio and yourself?

I think there is this misconception that we are, in a way, ambitious. But what we are actually doing is looking inside, into the company itself, to identify = areas we need to develop further and improve on. It’s never about reaching certain goals or doing certain projects. We don’t really have targets. What we’re trying to do is seize opportunities that come to our door as well as we can, putting out our best effort, present the best design that we can do, and then stand with our clients.

Photographer Andre Wiredja | Styling Safina Harys | Styling Assistant Bagoes Abyoso | Makeup Ami Becks | Hair Tumin Hairstylist