A Chat with Randolph Bubu on TS Suites Seminyak’s Urban Lifestyle Concept

Miss Global is once again back on the live stage for its 2022 edition, which is held in Bali. And TS Suites Seminyak, part of Townsquare Group, has been appointed the official hotel for the pageant.

With its modern and stylish design along with a singular urban lifestyle concept, TS Suites Seminyak presents an ideal choice for the home base of Miss Global. As the pageant unfolds amid the spectacles of the island of the gods, Prestige chats with Randolph Bubu, founder and CEO of Townsquare Group, about how the collaboration between TS Suites Seminyak and Miss Global came about.

Hello, Randolph! How are you and what keeps you busy these days?

As you know, Bali has just opened. I have been busy reopening the hotel. We’ve been closed for almost two years but the property has to be maintained. Since it has been unoccupied for the last two years, we had to do a lot of renovation on the property and all that. But we did it and we reopened the hotel just right on time. And apparently, to my surprise, the pick-up rate is pretty fast.

As we all know by now, TS Suites Seminyak has been appointed as the official hotel for the Miss Global pageant contestants. How did the collaboration come about?

One day, the committee came to me – they approached me. I think they must have heard of our previous activities, which includes a lot of fashion activities. We did an annual fashion show, Bali Fashion Week, here for a couple of years; we also held the Australian SuperModel of the Year (ASOTY) 2020. So, I guess they must have heard about the kind activities that can be done here, therefore they came and approached me, and finally we agreed on a collaboration. What’s most important is that, for an event like this, we can do it in a very different way – in a very fun way. After I have explained to them about our concept and what we can do, they became very interested to do it with us.

What is it about TS Suites Seminyak that makes it an ideal base for Miss Global pageant contest?

As I said, we can do it in a very different way. In a very entertaining and fun way. And most importantly, we could do the event outdoors with the landscape that we have, at our courtyard. Many people have said that based on the previous events, they actually appreciate the idea of doing it outdoors – which is something different than what other hotels cando.

Besides that, we also have the facilities that support this kind of event. For example, we have our designers’ hub called TStore featuring a lot of Indonesian or local fashion designers’ collections . Secondly, we have the night club called Jenja Bali e they could do after parties and so forth. Next, we have quite a large rooftop swimming pool where they could do pool parties. We also have a salon, which is needed for this kind of activity. So, I think with how complete our facilities are, we can definitely support an event on the scale of Miss Global.

How would you describe TS Suites Seminyak’s urban lifestyle concept? And what are some of your favorite parts or aspects of the hotel that really reflect that?

We provide a perception. We provide emotional benefits to our guests whereby they could actually practice their lifestyle in this hotel. Many of the guests that stay here come from the city where they are used to urban lifestyles. So, coming to Bali, they won’t necessarily like to change. For example, some people would go to and stay in Ubud, but after a night, they don’t feel comfortable there because it doesn’t suit their daily, city-based habits. So, for that reason, we are offering an urban lifestyle concept at TS Suites Seminyak where they can live out their usual lifestyles, especially since we have the facilities.

For anything fashion-related, we have the aforementioned TStore as a designers’ hub. If they want to go partying, we have Jenja Bali. If the guests want to relax in their rooms, ours are much more spacious which makes them feel at home. Even if the guest doesn’t go out and just stay inside, they would still feel comfortable.

Let’s talk about Jenja Bali, which also just reopened and was the venue for the Gala Night & Party for Miss Global . What made you decide to hold the event there?

First of all, when we discussed the collaboration with the Miss Global organization, they were also quite aware of the existence of Jenja Bali. The venue had been closed during the pandemic and we were planning to reopen it. It was the matter of finding the right time. So, as far as my team was concerned, I think the Miss Global event was the right time for us to reopen Jenja Bali. We had quite a celebration party there on the reopening night on June 3, which was also the Gala Night & Party for Miss Global event, with almost 70 Miss Global candidates from all over the world. And most of them said they were really enjoying it – the music, the ambience and so forth.

We are going to reopen Jenja Bali regularly beginning in July.

Moreover, what is it that makes Jenja Bali perfect for such a celebration like the Miss Global’s Gala Night & Party?

I would say Jenja Bali is the most exclusive club in the area of Seminyak. A lot of fashionable people come to Jenja Bali. Most of them say that Jenja Bali suits them, that it’s their habitat. Here, you would be able to see people from all over the world. And, of course, we have good service, good interior design, comfort, and everything. With the facilities of the hotel, even the parking and good security that we have, Jenja Bali is a perfect place for people who like great night life, I would say.

Most people say that the music in Jenja Bali is rather extraordinary, because we could only accept good DJs to play here. It sort of supports the brand as Jenja Bali has been very well-known throughout Bali before the pandemic. If you searched for ‘the best club in Bali’ in Google, Jenja Bali has always come on top. Moreover, the venue has built quite a reputation around the world. We work with quite lot of DJs from Europe, so it has become pretty famous and well-known in Europe.

What do you hope to be the outcome of this collaboration for TS Suites Seminyak?

The key words are ‘bringing the world to Bali.’ The island has been closed for two years and now the government has loosened regulations and invite foreigners to come back here. As I said earlier, the pick-up rate for our hotel is pretty fast. And a lot of them actually stay here for longer than before. It shows that they are craving for Bali; they miss Bali so much. And from what I understand, the numbers of tourists has been quite surprising. So we would expect that through the Miss Global event, the pageant contestants are basically promoting Bali. Therefore, it would speed up the comeback of tourism into Bali. That’s the strategy, basically.

For TS Suites Seminyak, it’s a matter of market penetration. It’s building more awareness across more countries. By having almost 70 Miss Global contestants from different countries,we are creating awareness in almost 70 countries. Apart from activities outside, the contestant are also competing here, so our facilities are becoming widely known. Many of them have said that they like the hotel, that they feel comfortable, they like the service and the people are very helpful. As the matter of fact, I would say that for the majority of the contestants, it is their first time in Bali, and we want to make sure that they have a good experience.