August’22 Cover Story: Junita Mogi Talks About Motherhood and Passion For Fashion

For her second appearance on Prestige Indonesia’s cover, Junita Mogi chats about moving up in motherhood and her continued passion for fashion

The photoshoot for this issue cover done on a hot Thursday, but our cover girl for the month, Junita Mogi, sets up a positive tone for the day with her easy-going attitude. After posing for the camera, the fashionable mother of two – one is eleven years, the other is eight – shared with us a glimpse of her life as a mother.

This is not the first time that Junita found herself on the cover of Prestige Indonesia. Her first one was back in July 2016. Naturally, plenty has happened since then. “I’m good; I’ve been busy being a full-time mom and housewife,” says Junita on how she is doing now. “There has been a lot of change, definitely. My children have grown older now. It’s different from when they were younger; now I feel like I have to spend more time with them. I used to have more time to go out and see my friends; now I spend more time with my children, with my family.”

Beyond her day-to-day schedule, Junita herself has undergone personal changes, too. “I am more mature now, and I have become more patient,” she states firmly. “Besides that, I feel like I’m able to see things from different perspectives now. Unlike in the past where I tended to see from one point of view, now my mind is more open and can see various points of view.”

It’s undeniable that being a full-time mother can be quite challenging, especially when it comes to time management. “One of the good things of having daughters is that they are rather obedient. Now that my daughters are older, though, I feel that I have to interact more with them. have more conversations with them, and provide advice – especially now that they have more understanding about things.”

Junita then adds: “As for how I manage my time and how I find time for myself, it is basically like this: They have school, courses and other activities. When they go to school, I use the time for myself to, for example, hang out with my friends or attend events. And when they are at home, my time is totally for them.”

Stepping into new stages of life usually come with new lessons. For Junita, becoming a mother has brought a particularly important one for herself. “Besides becoming more patient, being a mother reminds me of how when we were younger, our mothers always scolded us. And now I get it. Now I realize that when our parents scold or lecture us, they usually mean well and it is for our own good,” she reminisces.

“What I like about being a mother is that, actually, we can learn so much from our children,” Junita continues. “People often say that children learn from their parents, I think it is not always like that. In a way, having children can help us become a much better person.”

She then continues: “For example, when we are angry or when our emotions take over, sometimes it’s our children who remind us to calm down. Even though it is not them that we are angry at, but they would be looking at us, wondering why we are upset. Although they don’t actually know what is happening, sometimes they are the ones who would say: ‘It’s okay. What happened?’ And at that point, our emotions would slowly melt away as we realize that our children are watching us. So, we hit the brakes and suppress our outburst right away.”

As she mentioned before, Junita now spends most of her time with her daughters. But how does she exactly spend those mother-daughter moments? “Well, I like to go to the mall. Having daughters, it is quite easy to get them involved. Sometimes, they even ask to go with me,” says Junita. “It’s really fun that when we are shopping in a store and see an item, I can ask for their opinion about it. Besides that, I also play tennis together with them.

“But these days, they are at that age when they really enjoy having conversations with me. Currently they ask a lot about my younger days, for example. They asked about who my favourite teacher was and why they were my favourite … things like that. At other times they’d ask about how I grew up. They are going through a phase of curiosity. And during our conversations, they’ll listen wholeheartedly,” Junita says with a smile.

Our conversation then moves to one of Junita’s main interests: fashion. For this cover story’s photoshoot, most of the looks came from one of Junita’s favourite places to shop. “It’s true,” she confirms. “The reason is that Masari has so many brands in its portfolio, including some of my favourites such as Lanvin.” When asked about what she considers her favourite brands, Junita elaborates: “Every brand has a different look and style for me. I like Givenchy because I like the brand’s looks that are very edgy – it fits my style. As for Lanvin, I like that the designs are sometimes a bit more girly, and more classic, too. And another fashion house that I have always liked is Hermès.”

“Besides becoming more patient, being a mother reminds me of how when we were younger, our mothers always scolded us. And now I get it”

Interestingly, this topic also allowed for a lively discussion about whether she shares this passion of hers with her daughters and – if so – what would be a good starting point. “I have always loved fashion. I think my children are used to seeing me dressing up and basically witnessing my passion for fashion. I wouldn’t say that I introduced them to fashion; it’s not really like that. Instead, I think it comes naturally. They would see me dress up and they would ask me about it. Especially now that they start to understand more about fashion and style, they often ask me about or compliment my clothes or my shoes. They see and they learn,” Junita notes.

It’s also no secret that Junita always look stunning in any occasion. So, unsurprisingly, she had quite a few tips for dressing up and was more than happy to share them. “For fashion, I think you just have to stay true to yourself. Trends always change, but we have to be able to wear things that can make us feel confident and comfortable. If you think that you can pull off a look that suits you, then be it. I think we will look our best when we are confident,” she explains.

On her personal style, however, Junita states: “I’d say it leans more towards edgy and sporty, and not so girly. And I like classic and timeless looks. When we are into fashion, sometimes we want to follow trends, and I do that too. So, my style isn’t always limited to the classics, since I would on occasion go with the flow. But even if I follow a trend, I would still eventually go back to the classics – to my style.”

Besides fashion, Junita has always had an interest in art. “I used to make scrapbooks; I have also tried calligraphy and graphic design. I always like to try different things. But the problem is, once I try something and become good at it or get bored of it, I would abandon it,” Junita confesses with a laugh. “I used to bake too. I even turned it into a business. Now I’m thinking about taking it seriously. People around me asked why I didn’t continue; they say it could become something if I keep at it. So, my next plan might be going back to baking.”

As we neared the end of our conversation, Junita shares her hopes for her future self. “I hope to be a better person, of course. I want to be a blessing for the people around me. I also want to grow more as a person. As my family is the most important thing for me, I really want to see my daughters grow up, to see what they are going to be in the future, and I hope to be a better mama for them.”

Photography Eandaru Kusumaatmaja | Stylist Safina Harys | Styling Assistant Bagoes Abyoso | Makeup Novia Diah Trisela | Hair Tumin Hairstylist | Photography Assistant Ahmad Salim Barry | Digital Imaging Artist Metodius Arfantyo

Location The Parama Creative Space

Daan Mogot KM17,4, West Jakarta

0858 8752 5205, @theparama_creativespace