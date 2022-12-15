December 2022/January 2023 Cover Story: It Style Icon Michelle Quan on The Journey of Her Lifetime

Michelle Quan is back for an exclusive cover shoot in collaboration with Bvlgari and a chat with Anindya Devy about her mission to inspire people and being in the highest moment in her career

The very first time I had conversation with Michelle Quan was at a beauty event early last year and I remember distinctively how she opened up making it so easy for us to carry on a warm conversation. She always greets everyone with a smile and you will never get tired of listening to her stories. Her last appearance as the cover for Prestige Indonesia was at the beginning of 2020 , so in this special collaboration with Bvlgari, we’re eager to catch up with the make-up artist turned public figure.

“Gosh, time surely does fly past so fast! My last cover was exactly just before the pandemic hit us. Since then, my perspective on life has changed dramatically. What I thought was important to me in the past, no longer serves a purpose,” said the Australian-born beauty.

Michelle realised that good mental and physical health, happiness and the safety of her loved ones are the most important to her. One of the silver linings of the global crisis that we are still experiencing today is that a lot of people have become more aware of fitness and wellness. Michelle noticed through her own journey to take better care of herself, she inspired many others to do the same.

During the pandemic, a lot of people looked towards her for inspiration to become a better version of themselves. Many shared with her that they started their healthy lifestyle because they saw what it did for her. “If I could change one person to become better, then that itself is worthwhile for me to continue to lead,” Michelle said.

Social media started as a fun tool for entertainment, where she would share bits and pieces of her life with the public, without any thought or ambition. But the pandemic changed that and she saw the power of her influence in motivating others. Michelle stated that if she could inspire just one person, she’ll keep on going. And she continues to do that not just on social media but in her daily life.

As a mother, wife and public figure, Michelle leads a busy lifestyle. She is currently the ambassador for a few brands and with that, she has to attend events outside her hometown, Surabaya. But amidst her action-packed schedule, she still manages to find spare time to work out and be disciplined towards reaching her goals.

Michelle admits that it has been very hard to keep a routine and remain consistent given how much she travels. But she does what needs to be done when she can, “The biggest part is our mindset. To stay consistent you need to have a very dedicated mindset. I have a tagline I use for every aspect of my life…Pushing me to do things I don’t want to do. It is ‘maugakmauharus’…Whether you want to or not, you do it…because if you do, you shall gain. No amount of hard work is ever a waste of time. I apply this to everything I need to do in my daily life.”

With all her determination it makes me wonder if there are days that she doesn’t feel like pushing through and how she tackles those “bad days”. Michelle confesses that while there are good days, there will always be bad days and she remembers that everything in life is temporary, including feelings and situations. So when it’s a bad day, she is aware of it and the feelings it brings. She copes knowing that this too shall pass. Michelle is also aware that time is precious and it never returns once it’s passed, so she doesn’t allow herself to be in a bad mental state for too long.

Michelle is also known as a fashion icon. Recently, she joined an adventure with Bvlgari for its Regional High Jewelry event in Thailand, representing the brand as the first ‘Friend of Bulgari Indonesia’ who was invited to their most important and prestigious event of the year, where they showcase the highest level of the jewelries; the High Jewelry collection. We asked, what’s the first thing that pops up into her mind when she hears the name “Bvlgari”?

“Truly it’s a dream come true to be a part of such an amazing brand. Bvlgari is known as the most luxurious jewellery brand globally. I just returned from Eden the Garden of Wonders event in Bangkok, showcasing the high jewels collection. I had the honour of seeing each piece and my heart still flutters when I remember how I felt when I first saw them. Each piece is art and has a power I cannot describe. I also had the privilege of wearing some of the pieces, and empowerment you feel when wearing these pieces…I can’t put into words.”

Her first memory with Bvlgari was a gold B.zero1 ring, the very first ring she ever bought with her savings as a young adult and she is still wearing it until this day, “Whenever I wear that ring, then fast forward to now, I realise I’m a part of their family. It is still a very surreal feeling,” she shares.

Michelle had the honour of meeting the international Bvlgari family, from the CEO to the Head Jewellery Designer, the Principals and even to the sales team. In speaking with them about the brand, she saw the passion in their eyes and how their love and commitment to the brand are very personal. She believes that when the team is dedicated and passionate to the brand, then the products will be nothing less than magic. When Michelle works closely with a brand, the people in the company are the ones she grows attached to and seeing their loyalty, hard work and commitment, makes her fall more in love with the brand, like she did with Bvlgari.

This year has been an amazing journey for Michelle, full of travel for work and the chance to work closer with Bvlgari. And not to mention, the end-of-year highlight, gracing the cover of Prestige Indonesia for the second time. We remember during our interview for her first cover, she said, “Love yourself and the world will be a better place in which to live.”

Michelle have worked hard to be where she is right now. One thing she would like to say to her younger self is simply a thank you for not giving up. “Your persistence and dedication to becoming better have got me to where I am now. Through all the tears of pain and struggles, you fought through and you still didn’t give up. I thank you, Michelle…I thank you.”

Fast forward to today we asked about her experience of life right now. “I am loving what is happening to me right now. I have been on a mission of discovering myself, embarking on a journey of self-love at the ripe old age of 38. I am now 44 and love how comfortable I am in myself. I feel so empowered and have a positive view of the world around me. We all have struggles through life, whether they are small or big. They affect our quality of life and those around us. But it is our choice on how we feel about them and how we cope. I see all my struggles as a tool to help me grow stronger,” said Michelle.

Michelle’s goal for the upcoming new year is simple; to be healthy, happy and safe. Not only for her, but for everyone around her. And with that simple wish, we end our lovely conversation on a high note.

Photographer Panji Indra | Stylist Safina Harys

Location LA CHAPELLE

393 Thep Rak Rd, Tha Raeng, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220, Thailand