Devoted To Racing: Ananda Mikola’s story of dedication

ANANDA MIKOLA, a racing veteran, now holds the position of Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Jakarta E-Prix 2023.

Ananda Mikola made an unexpected statement while sharing his life story. For the uninitiated, mechanical aptitude or understanding of how to drive a race car is all it takes to succeed as a racing driver. But more is needed. According to Ananda, a racer must be highly dedicated to his profession.

Dedication is the story of this veteran racer’s life, including since his induction into the Indonesian racing organisation. He now holds the position of Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Jakarta E-Prix 2023, set to take place on 3 – 4 June this year. Ananda made time amid his hectic schedule to share his thoughts on his life’s passion and his expectations for sports in Indonesia.

You are a former Indonesian racer who has won many Formula championships. Was this a childhood dream, or is there another reason?

The first inspiration that sparked my interest in automotive came from seeing my father, also a racer in his own right. I started getting into racing, and I enjoyed both watching races and racing. I would not have become a racer if I could not drive then. For me, racing is not a hobby but a rewarding profession in which I have made many achievements.

In Indonesia, people easily classify those who wear racing clothes or are passionate about cars as racers. But this is not the case. Like artists, generalisation is inappropriate. That is why singers differ from actors, just as feature film actors differ from theatre performers or daily TV series actors.

A rallyist is different from a racer, even a drifter. Each profession requires a distinctive set of skills and works. Formula racing requires significant effort, such as physical training, weight, and dedication.

When did you discover your passion for cars?

It’s a bit late at twelve years old. Some children nowadays begin as early as seven or eight years old. At 13, I began competing in Karting races and became a champion. My goal was to become a Formula driver, and I started at the lowest stage.

What are the highs and lows of being a racer?

As I already mentioned, being a formula driver requires a significant amount of effort. Many ultimately find it difficult to devote themselves professionally to this field because they are unwilling to do things other than driving. You must also maintain fitness and a healthy lifestyle. It’s important to remember that racing isn’t just about driving and bravery. However, physical fitness and dedication account for 70 percent of the process.

Furthermore, while other teenagers can enjoy going to the mall, watching movies and hanging out with friends, you must focus on the competition. From team planning, practice, and meetings with people much more experienced than us, the process is more complex than people thought. It’s an irreplaceable experience, and I’m glad I had it.

You are more involved in organisations than racing these days. If you had the option, would you rather be a racer or an organiser?

Of course, I would prefer to stay a racer. As a racer, I have to deal with myself and my teammates. I enjoy the competition, the adrenaline rush, and pushing the car to the limit. But being a part of a racing organisation is equally my passion. I want this organisation to improve racing sports by creating more competitions and producing the best drivers.

As the Vice Chairman of Racing Car in Pengurus Pusat Ikatan Motor Indonesia (PP IMI) 2021-2024, how do you see the development of car racing in Indonesia?

We were among the best before 1998, considering Indonesia hosted several world-class racing competitions back then. The automotive sector began to decline after 1998. However, in the era of President Jokowi and Bambang Soesatyo, automotive sports in Indonesia are rapidly regaining popularity.

We hosted the MotoGP, Superbike World Championship, Formula E, and some Asia Pacific levels such as Rally. We also host the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship. The progress of events has been tremendous over the last three years, but more is needed; we must also produce successful athletes.

What do you think of Indonesia’s current crop of young racers?

Rio Haryanto and Sean Gelael, who competed in Europe, are good examples. Hopefully, there will be more young racers, particularly in Formula or on two wheels.

Do young racers today face the same challenges that you did?

It’s different. In the past, racers were only concerned with driving. Fortunately, racers now understand that becoming a champion requires a process. You must watch your diet, develop confidence on and off the wheels, work on your networking, and grow your people skills for team synergy while staying grounded. Sometimes, arrogance makes us lose before the competition even starts.

Why is Indonesian football doing so well these days? Because they are very confident. Parents and coaches groomed them from birth into soccer players, so they have extensive knowledge and are fluent in English. These skills lead to mental victory even before they compete. I’m hoping that the automotive industry will follow suit. They are good at racing, but language barriers exist because they don’t speak English well. They often need help to communicate with the mechanics effectively.

You are currently the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Jakarta E-Prix 2023 or Formula E. How are the preparations progressing as the June event approaches?

It is draining, but this is Indonesia’s opportunity to show the world what it is capable of. We must disregard political issues. We must take the trust given to us and succeed because this event belongs to the people of Indonesia. The circuit preparation is already 100 percent, with only a few minor technical issues remaining.

What is the difference between Formula E and Formula 1?

Formula 1 is pure sport. Formula E is a half sport, half environmental campaign.

Other countries, including Mexico, Germany, and Brazil, hold similar races. What makes the Jakarta E-Prix 2023 unique compared to other countries?

It’s the same thing. However, since Indonesians understand that the entertainment element is necessary to a certain extent, including music or F&B events, Indonesia’s E-Prix is unique in that you have sports and entertainment.

What are your hopes for the Jakarta E-Prix 2023?

Firstly, I would love for it to be safe because this event represents Indonesia. The second is for this to be a significant success, free of any political agendas – these two things must always stay separate. As Indonesians, we must also collaborate to ensure the achievement of this event, as the world has placed its trust in us to organise it.

Lastly, what can the Indonesian government and people do to encourage the growth of racing in the country?

I cannot stress this enough: please keep politics away from sports. It is the only way for sports to progress. Without the interference of politics, sporting events in Indonesia have the potential to grow and unite the nation. The athletes will also keep their minds on doing their best for the State’s honour.

Words Contasia Christie

Photography Joe Sabarto