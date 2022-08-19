Discover The Next Generation of Speedy Groceries with Vincent Tjendra

Vincent Tjendra from Astro talks about the quick commerce start-up platform, key features of the brand, and plans for the future.

Indonesia is one of the fastest growing start-up ecosystems in Asia, with the country being home to a number of notable examples. With a remarkable line-up including a number of unicorns, a decacorn, and approximately more than 2,000 start-ups, Indonesia ranks in the top 10 countries with the most start-ups in the world. It is also a fact that funding and investment in Indonesian start-ups have been growing for years, and the nation is doing well despite the pandemic’s effects. Of particular note, the groceries, mobile, and fintech industries are now booming in terms of funding and popularity in the nation.

Recently, Jakarta-based quick commerce Astro took the capital city by surprise. Its ability to deliver anything within 15 minutes established it as Indonesia’s first and fastest-growing on-demand platform for groceries and staples. “Astro delivers groceries from a range of more than 1,500 SKUs [stock-keeping units] within 15 minutes to your doorstep. Our mission is to make people’s lives easier by providing anything you need, fast,” explains Vincent Tjendra, Co-Founder and CEO of Astro. “The name of the company itself is inspired by astronauts, which is how we refer to team members at Astro. Astronauts embody the values of Astro, namely that of being supportive of one another, being impactful, and also being adventurous.”

Founded back in September 2021, Astro was conceptualized based on the founders’ observation that people shopping online nowadays still need to check with sellers whether the stocks are available and when products can be delivered. “Our hypothesis is that there must be a more convenient way of shopping for customers in this modern day and age, so customers can save time and spend it more meaningfully with their loved ones,” Vincent recounts.

The journey so far, from the time the company was founded until today, has been very fulfilling for Vincent, even with all of its ups and downs. “We have to develop a lot of processes and technologies from scratch since nobody has done this before in Indonesia. From the start, we knew that we will not be perfect and that we will make mistakes, so we focused on making sure that we have a tight and fast iterative feedback process to improve,” he elaborates. “Still, 2022 has been a great year so far. Astro just opened its 50th location as we expand across Greater Jakarta [the Jabodetabek area]. We are continuously investing in improving our customer experience as we scale up.”

Speaking about customers, Vincent notes that Astro’s core customers are basically young parents, especially young moms and working professionals. “The idea for Astro started with a core problem that we tried to solve, which is the challenge to buy groceries in a convenient manner that doesn’t take up too much time. Naturally, from that point, we identified that young mothers make up the majority of main decision-makers when it comes to purchasing groceries for the household, along with working professionals that are very busy and do not have much free time,” he adds.

Despite having been operating for less than a year, Astro has managed to differentiate itself through its key features. “We focus on solving one customer problem really well, which is convenient shopping. We are not trying to do everything as we have limited resources, so we focus on establishing strong fundamentals and communicating them to our customers,” Vincent explains. “Like all start-ups, we are far from perfect. Our promise to our customers is that we will keep listening to their feedback and continuously improve their experience.”

As the conversation touched on the subject of customer experience, Vincent shares that he intends to take advantage of social media as a new tool to push Astro’s growth. “We see social media as one of our core communication channels to customers. We invite them to share and celebrate their shopping experience with Astro, both good and bad. Our goal is to have unfiltered feedback, so we can continuously improve our customer experience,” he points out.

As mentioned earlier, Astro is Indonesia’s first quick commerce company that delivers groceries and essentials to the customer’s door within 15 minutes. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the brand’s mission is to make people’s lives simpler and easier by saving them time, energy, and money. And just like real astronauts that take off into outer space, Astro also embodies the values of being fast, bold, adventurous, and technologically-advanced. On this note, Astro’s key feature that ensures its speed is dark stores or hubs.

“Astro hubs essentially become a focal point for each neighbourhood that we serve. It stores all the products that customers can buy from the application and provides real-time stock availability,” Vincent elaborates. “We also have a dedicated team to process and deliver orders as soon as customers place them. Each hub roughly covers a residential area or zip code – for example, Pondok Indah, Kelapa Gading, Puri, Menteng.”

Furthermore, along with its guarantee of 15-minute delivery, Astro also makes the aforementioned 1,500-plus SKUs at competitive prices available 24/7 on its mobile app. The software is designed with accessibility for users of all ages in mind, making it simple and uncomplicated for many first-time online grocery buyers. Some of the key features are the three-click checkout – browse for a product, add to cart, and pay – which creates a tailored experience that makes it easy to find products, and guarantees customer satisfaction, as damaged or incorrect purchases can also be replaced within 15 minutes.

“Fundraising is not the goal, but rather a support system to enable us to achieve more exciting milestones and, ultimately, deliver on our mission to more customers across Indonesia”

Unsurprisingly, as the company revenue continues to grow while achieving higher efficiency since the last round of Series A funding, Astro recently raised USD 60 million in Series B financing. The funds raised will be used to reach more customers and enrich product capabilities to provide an even better customer experience, as well as to expand the team’s size in 2022 and beyond.

“Astro is thankful for the support and trust from our investor partners. Now our challenge is to deploy the capital efficiently and effectively. Fundraising is not the goal, but rather a support system to enable us to achieve more exciting milestones and, ultimately, deliver on our mission to more customers across Indonesia,” Vincent notes about the challenges and opportunities that he sees for the company after the funding. “Our current focus is to serve the Jabodetabek area. We are doing our best to be able accelerate this goal and eventually scale up across Indonesia.”

Interestingly for Astro, while digital penetration in the sector is one of the lowest – 0.4 percent compared to 10 percent for e-commerce – this is arguably just the beginning, as groceries account for one of the biggest retail sectors in Indonesia. It’s safe to say that the opportunity for the company to grow is massive. “According to L.E.K. consulting, a global strategy consulting firm, e-grocery still makes up only 0.4 percent of total grocery shopping as per 2020. This is expected to grow to more than 3 percent by 2025. We believe that we are at the inflection point of e-grocery adoption for many households across Indonesia,” Vincent elaborates on Astro’s target of the future.

And speaking of the future, when asked about his biggest hopes for Astro in the times ahead, Vincent replies, without hesitation: “We hope for Astro to focus on the core building blocks of great companies, which is to continuously provide great customer experience and to be a preferred working environment for great talents. As we keep holding onto these two principles, we will be able to move fast towards achieving our mission and have a meaningful impact to our customers across Indonesia.”