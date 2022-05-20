Erastus Radjimin on ARTOTEL and building a legacy in hospitality

Prestige catches up with Erastus Radjimin from ARTOTEL to find out even more about the artsy hospitality brand.

Erastus Radjimin started ARTOTEL in 2012, guided by a passion to promote Indonesian contemporary artists and combining it with his growing love for the hospitality industry. When Prestige first met with Radjimin back in 2018 to include him in the year’s 40 Under 40 List, ARTOTEL Group operated 10 properties. Fast forward four years to today, and ARTOTEL Group has grown even bigger. This time, we sat and talk with Radjimin about the growth of his company, his journey and the tourism industry at large.

Although he was introduced to the hospitality industry from a young age, Radjimin admits that it wasn’t actually his dream at first. It was when he started an internship in the business during his college days that he realized it was the path he wanted to go on. “Despite the family and childhood influence, I think my passion for the industry arose in me during my internship. In other words, it became a dream when I was in college. But the dream was not to become a hotel owner, and instead become a legacy owner in the hospitality industry,” he shares.

“Professionally, I started from all the way down. My first position was as a busboy. My job was to clean breakfast tables, making waffles in the breakfast buffet area,” Radjimin recalls. During his internship, he was exposed to a hotel’s myriad departments, including finance, sales and marketing, concierge, and more. Interestingly, he fell in love with the sales and marketing side of the business. Later on, after he graduated, he worked in the corporate office of Marriott International in London as Sales Executive. When the financial crisis happened in the late 2000s, Radjimin moved to Singapore, where he once again took a job with Marriott.

Radjimin eventually came back to Jakarta and worked in tourism, first as Vice President of Vaya Tour and later on as Assistant Director of Para Group Indonesia. “Hotels make up just one component of tourism. There are airlines, tours, and more. So, I think it was a good opportunity to learn about tourism and to build connections in Indonesia,” Radjimin explains. He also assisted with the development of Trans Hotel for a few months before deciding to start his own business.

Driven by the desire to create a unique hotel and combine it with his passion for contemporary art, Radjimin, together with his sister Christine Radjimin, established an art-themed boutique hotel brand, ARTOTEL. “We tried to combine businesses and it’s really about creating direct impact for the community. Because these days, a business cannot just be all about profit. I mean, of course, there has to be profit, but you need to have an essence as well,” says Radjimin. “Long story short, we grew from promoting Indonesian contemporary artists to becoming a creative community. So, we don’t just work with just artists, but we also work with photographers, the movie industry, content creators, graphic illustrations, NFT projects, and so on.”

In order to fulfil its mission of promoting Indonesian art and the nation’s creative industry, ARTOTEL has delved into various ventures, such as collaborating with local brands, holding multi-exhibitions, doing charity projects, holding online music festivals, and working with other industry players. “Moving on, we are going to run a campaign to establish ARTOTEL as a creative community hub. What we want is to become a platform for the creative industry, which will become the catalyst to expand all over Indonesia,” Radjimin notes.

On the business side, ARTOTEL grew from one hotel, to three, and then into a hotel management company, operating third-party properties under its brand. “Currently, we have 56 operating hotels, and we are aiming to become the largest hospitality company in Indonesia in the next two years,” Radjimin remarks.

A lofty goal, indeed, but not one that would be impossible for ARTOTEL Group. Back in 2018, Radjimin remarked that by the year 2020, his company would have 20 hotels. It’s 2022 now, and that goal has manifested into reality. But Radjimin already sees beyond that. “It’s not about the goal; it’s about the process. I enjoy the process. It’s a journey, right? It’s the experience that matters. It’s not about the goal, because goals always change. Before, you aimed for 10; and when you’ve reached 10, you go for 20. Then it becomes 30, 50, 100, a thousand, and so on. It’s about the journey,” Radjimin emphasizes. But for Radjimin, the biggest milestone for ARTOTEL so far has been the pandemic. Other than staying strong during these challenging times, he takes pride that throughout the crisis, the company grew from operating 14 hotels under the brand to 56.

“We don’t just work with just artists, but we also work with photographers, the movie industry, content creators, graphic illustrations, NFT projects, and so on”

It goes without saying that some of the acquisitions and expansion happened at a time when the hospitality and tourism industry were held back more so than others. “It was quite risky to incorporate during the pandemic, but we know the strength of Indonesia’s tourism sector,” says Radjimin. “We are the only country in the world that has everything. Well, except snow, maybe. We have nice beaches, islands, mountains … we have our culture. That makes a big difference. Why has Bali been successful as a tourism destination? I mean, there are a lot of resort islands out there: The Maldives, Phuket, and many more. But why is Bali at the top? It’s because of the culture. A culture that has its roots in the people, the hospitality, as well as the friendliness of the people. So, our decision came from a belief in Indonesia in terms of the nation being a tourism destination. And at the same time, also in how strong our domestic market is.”

Radjimin then continues: “We are a multi-brand company now. Before, we were a homogenous hospitality company with one brand. Now we are a multi-brand venture; we can serve a bigger mass market. We have widened the market reach for ARTOTEL Group, and we have more cities to cover now.”

As they say, every crisis offers learning opportunities for the industry. Then, what has Radjimin taken away from this crisis? “I always believe that there are opportunities in every crisis. It’s just a matter of whether you want to play defence or offense. Sometimes you have to convert the strategy to offense, if you want to grow bigger. So, I think the biggest mindset you need is not to give up. The industry can go up and down, and that’s beyond anyone’s individual control, right? But as a founder and as an entrepreneur, you know you have to be diligent; you can’t give up easily,” Radjimin emphasizes.

And now, as a major recovery looms, ARTOTEL Group has big things in store. “We have a big announcement for June, also in August, and the second semester of the year. So, we are quite busy,” he smiles. “Excited? Yes, we are very excited. Because we have momentum now. We are on the rise. You know, momentum cannot be bought, it cannot be found too. It just happens. You know what they say: When the stars all align, you just have to make the most out of it.”

In short, Radjimin has big hopes for the future. “I hope that we can ride this wave smoothly. I hope there are no external factors that disrupts this. Let it boom, because we have been suffering for the past two years. Not just us in the tourism and hospitality industry, but all of us,” he expresses. Then he notes what his next steps would be: “Number one is to make this company even bigger. Our goal is to become the largest hospitality operator that is Indonesian-made. For Indonesia, from Indonesia. And, of course, to eventually export this Indonesian brand to at least Southeast Asia.”