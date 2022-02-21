Fenny Palijama on Wholehearted Leadership

Seasoned wedding organizer Fenny Palijama shares about her journey in the wedding industry and reminds us about the little things that people often forget.

For nearly two decades, Kenisha Wedding Organizer has helped brides- and grooms-to-be prepare and run their weddings. Formed back in 2003 with the word “Wholeheartedly” as its motto, Kenisha caters to clients from various backgrounds. Beyond the already-expansive scope of Jakarta, the company also routinely assist those tying the knot at popular wedding destinations in Bali, Yogyakarta, Australia (especially Perth), Europe (Lake Como and Dubrovnik, for instance) and others. “Not only do we want to wholeheartedly serve clients and make their wedding event smooth and memorable, but Kenisha is also a place for young people to work and build themselves and their families,” elaborates Fenny Palijama, the founder of Kenisha Wedding Organizer.

More importantly, as Fenny points out, her team has helped countless couples turn their dreams and visions of the perfect wedding day into reality by treating them as family. “We treat the bride and groom and their family as friends and our own family, so that communication becomes smoother and it makes the bride and groom and their family can calmly prepare for and run the wedding,” says Fenny.

We talked to the founder about the company, the effects of COVID-19 on the wedding industry, and more. Highlights of our exclusive interview:

How did you come up with the idea for Kenisha Wedding Organizer?

It all started when I helped at a friend’s wedding, because I already have experience taking care of my own wedding. Afterwards, other friends started asking for help with their wedding preparations and some were even willing to pay for it. From there, Kenisha was established. In the past, we were just a wedding organizer, but we transformed ourselves into a wedding planner, and also an event organizer for companies as well.

What have been the highs and lows of your experience as a womenpreneur and wedding organizer?

As a woman, I am proud and satisfied to provide jobs for young people. They are not only able to work, but find their passion as well. And from that passion they can support their families and build their dreams. Being able to survive this far is also one of the highs for a womenpreneur like myself. One of the lows, for me, was when I had to guide Kenisha through the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all of that did not discourage me and the team. In fact, we found various new ideas that allowed us to rise and also support each other in the wedding industry at large. One idea was to create the first virtual wedding fair in Indonesia titled Beyond the Distance. Everything was organized by Kenisha’s team. Unexpectedly, the wedding fair that we created sparked new enthusiasm and hope in the wedding industry.

What was the biggest lesson you learnt throughout your career in wedding planning?

I learned to start with what is at hand and never take the little things for granted. All that is great is born of the small. If we are faithful and give our best for the small things, then the big things will be given and entrusted to us. The trust given by my clients to me and the team must be accounted for, and even returned, with satisfactory service. That’s one of the keys that allowed Kenisha survive to this day.

How do you get your clients to describe their vision in a clear and effective manner?

Usually, I start by asking what their dreams are. If they can’t express it, I will ask questions, starting with the things they like – such as their favourite colours, hobbies, types of music, food, clothing, or fashion styles. I would also ask if there are other people’s weddings they particularly like. I would direct them from there until they being to understand what it is that they really want.

What is the biggest misconception about what you do?

People sometimes think of us as people who will and are able to materialize or do everything in a short amount of time, as if we are magicians. For example, one time, somebody from the couple’s extended family suddenly interfered on the wedding day and tried to ask for things which we’ve never agreed on during the last meeting with the bride, groom and both parents. This family member thought that changing things on D-day would be easy.

What are some of the biggest trends in the wedding industry right now?

Intimate weddings. Marriage is becoming more familial and gathering become limited to only close friends. Intimate weddings allow the bride and groom to enjoy the day with the people they care about – those who really know them inside and out. In Indonesia, in the past, intimate weddings were impossible, unusual, and even avoided. But now, since the pandemic, intimate weddings have become a new trend.

“We have to be willing to look at our surroundings and the dynamic nature of the world – and then be flexible in continuing to change and adapt to any developments that may occur”

Speaking of which, as we start holding social events again, what precautions and measures are you taking to make sure Kenisha Wedding’s services are responsibly safe?

Implementing proper health protocols is certainly our priority. As part of essential preventive measures and to make a wedding event safe from a health standpoint, we have to collaborate with every involved, especially the venue, and also the bride and groom and their families. That way we can take care of each other and also avoid placing blame. For example, before the event, all those involved are required to undergo a swab test and anybody showing symptoms are not allowed to attend. Everybody is required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating, and to observe social distancing. Of course, we avoid doing on-site swab tests because if somebody tests positive, it can disrupt the mood and proceedings.

How do you help your clients navigate the requirements of planning a wedding under these circumstances?

We always advise clients to carry out weddings by following applicable government regulations in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We urge them to first consider current conditions and not dream too big. The bride and groom are also asked to be careful and not indulge in activities that open gaps for the transmission of the disease, such as traveling or being in crowds, especially in the weeks leading up to the wedding. We also remind the bride and groom and their families, as well as those who will be actively involved, to boost their immune system by taking vitamins, exercising and getting enough rest.

What challenges and opportunities do you see for Kenisha Wedding Organizer right now?

The challenge is to always be able to adapt to government regulations that are constantly changing. This has a major impact on the rundown of events. On the other hand, the new hybrid wedding system, some with an online part, has opened up new opportunities for Kenisha to develop itself in online events.

How do you stay relevant in an industry where the tide changes so quickly?

We have to be willing to look at our surroundings and the dynamic nature of the world – and then be flexible in continuing to change and adapt to any developments that may occur. It’s the only way to stay relevant and survive.

Aside from planning weddings, do you have any upcoming projects that you’d like to share with us?

We have a vision to develop a traveling wedding concepts, where couples accompanied by their families and relatives can get married on planes, trains or cruise ships on the way to a place to celebrate.

In your experience, what are the little things that couples often forget about prepping for a wedding?

Sometimes what they forget is the essence of the wedding itself: their happiness. While preparing for a wedding, stress will definitely accumulate and it can make them forget about being happy. They need to realize that there are things that they cannot control, such as the weather and government regulations. They also cannot expect to please everybody who attend their wedding even though they have done the best for their guests. The bottom line is: that day is a day of happiness for the bride and groom, being able to be happy with a smile that comes from the heart is the most important thing. Facing a wedding in a good mood will really help make the wedding event successful and enjoyable.

Last but not least, what is your biggest piece of advice you can give to brides- and grooms-to-be who are planning their wedding?

Prepare a wedding that is truly borne from your dreams and your own character – and one which, of course, is in line with the prepared budget. There is no need to imitate others because marriage should truly show what we want, what we dream of and what makes us happy. Spectacular things will not guarantee a successful wedding. Sometimes less is more