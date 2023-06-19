From trackside to the victory lane with David Tjiptobiantoro

With a professional career spanning over a decade, DAVID TJIPTOBIANTORO has made a name for himself in the world of motorsports as a fierce and skilled racer.

A six-year-old boy stands by the track-side, close enough to smell the burnt tires, hoping to catch sight of his hero behind the steering wheel in a perilous yet heroic chase for glory. That boy was David Tjiptobiantoro, and he was cheering for his father. From that moment on, speed became his world.

Born into a family where racing was more than a hobby, David grew up with a front-row seat to his father’s adrenaline-fueled pursuits. Mesmerised by the roar of engines and the thrill of speed, he began emulating his father, practising on the racetrack and gradually mastering his skills. And as he grew older, his passion only intensified. Before long, David was ready to take on the world, competing in local races and gradually winning national and international events.

Over the years, David has become a force to be reckoned with on the racing circuit. In 2014, he won his very first title at the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Coppa Shell, followed soon after by completing the 12-hour Sepang in the GT3, and the 24-hour SPA in Belgium, all of which were accomplished together with Ferrari throughout.

One of the things that sets David apart from other racers is his intense focus and determination. He’s known for his meticulous preparation and attention to detail, both on and off the track. Whether training, studying the course, or strategising with his team, David constantly works to improve his performance and stay ahead of the competition.

But David’s success isn’t just due to his skill and dedication – it’s also a result of his passion for the sport and his joy for competing. “Racing is more than just a job for me – it’s a way of life. I love the adrenaline rush and the feeling of pushing myself to the limit.”

Beyond his success on the track, David is also a respected figure in motorsports. He’s known for his sportsmanship and professionalism and is always happy to share his knowledge and experience with up-and-coming racers.

Prestige recently had the pleasure of chatting with the prolific racer. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with David Tjiptobiantoro.

As a professional racer, what does speed mean to you?

Speed is a bit hard to describe with words; the feeling I get is pure adrenaline and addictive.

How did you first become interested in the high-speed world of racing?

Through my father, who loved motorsport and was also a racer, I was exposed to much racing since I was young. He would do a lot of local races at the time, and I always wanted to stand as close to the track as I possibly could.

Can you share some of your most memorable racing experiences?

One of the most memorable moments was in Italy. The Indonesian national anthem came on speaker as I made my way to the podium. A chill ran down my spine as the anthem echoed through the entire stadium. It was a very emotional moment for me and my team.

What are your biggest challenges as a racer, and how do you overcome them?

One of my biggest challenges was during the 24 hours of SPA – the biggest GT3 race event of the year, where all teams and professionals compete simultaneously. We had to focus mentally and physically for the full 24 hours. Thanks to the enormous support from racing my teammates, family, and friends, I completed the race successfully.

How do you train and prepare for races both physically and mentally?

We are usually responsible for our own physical endurance and strength training. I keep my cardio routine and a consistent workout regime at the gym and generally lead an active lifestyle. During the off-season, we usually do some testing with the team. Seat time in the car helps us maintain focus and stay confident in the vehicle.

What advice would you give aspiring racers looking to break into the sport?

I always believe dreams come true, so keep up the spirit, stay positive and humble, and never give up easily.

With the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, how do you see the future of motorsports evolving?

The future of motorsports is very dynamic, and at the moment, it’s a bit difficult to predict. But I believe electric and autonomous vehicles are bound to significantly impact how the auto industry develops, including competitive motorsports racing.

Can you tell us about any upcoming races or projects you’re working on?

I cannot confirm anything yet, but I hope to return to the scene soon.

How does technology play a role in your racing strategy and preparation?

Technology always plays a significant role inracing, especially the car’s enhancement and efficiency as they develop new things as the years go by.

In your personal experience, what is the most exciting aspect of the racing world?

How velocity impacts the brain, the feeling we get from it. One primary effect of speed on the brain is heightened alertness and attention. As the velocity of an experience increases, the brain receives a surge of sensory information that requires quick processing. This stimulates the brain’s alertness centres, leading to heightened focus and concentration. This heightened state of attention can enhance responsiveness and reaction times, allowing individuals to make split-second decisions and adjustments. This split-second rush, for me, is more addictive than anything else.

Can you share any personal or professional goals you have for your racing career in the future?

The plan is undoubtedly to race again soon, and it would be great to see motorsports grow bigger here in Indonesia. We have a lot of potential young racers here.

David Tjiptobiantoro’s journey as a professional racer embodies his love for speed, his dedication to his trade, and his unwavering passion for the sport. With his sights set on future races and the growth of motorsports in Indonesia, David continues to inspire both on and off the track. We are looking forward to his future high-speed achievements.

Words Refa Koetin