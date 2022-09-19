Han Chong: A Celebration of Femininity

Malaysian designer Han Chong shares the story behind the incredible rise and recent innovations of his fashion label Self-Portrait.

London-based fashion label Self-Portrait has gained recognition with its success and popularity among fashion enthusiasts – including quite a few celebrities. For most brands, that level of success and that kind of following take a long time to build; Self-Portrait, however, did so in less than a decade. It was picked up by retailers such as Selfridges in the same year when its first collection was launched and sold out on Net-a-Porter in just three hours after releasing a design. In short, Self-Portrait has become a global presence with flagship stores across London, Taiwan, Bangkok as well as China.

Behind the success story of Self-Portrait is Malaysian designer Han Chong who founded the brand in 2013. Through Self-Portrait, the designer unites a refined aesthetic with a deft understanding of structure and materials that has propelled the brand’s meteoric rise and upended the contemporary fashion market.

Han grew up in Penang, Malaysia, and was surrounded by a family of women. “As a child, it was always fun to witness my mother and relatives get dressed up for special occasions, and to witness the joy it brought to all of them,” Han recalls. “My aunt’s a local artist who introduced me to creative expression from a young age and which led me to eventually pursue a professional creative path.”

Later on, Han went to Central Saint Martins in London and initially wanted to make his way into visual arts. But then he shifted his focus to fashion. Asked if there was a defining moment that led to this, Han shares: “While I very much enjoyed visual arts, it is often very exclusive. I dreamt of making creations that were more accessible to everyone.”

When he graduated from Central Saint Martins, Han already had several successes to his name, including co-founding a fashion label called Three Floor in 2011 with his partner, Yvonne Hong. Still, Han admits that he found himself feeling creatively restricted. Eventually, he created his own label, Self-Portrait. “I established Self-Portrait in 2013 in order to create the work I wanted to and which I hoped would end up touching people. I started the brand with the sole aim to create beautiful clothes that would make women feel special.”

Self-Portrait indeed focuses on womenswear, and the brand’s creations are clearly super-feminine and flattering to the body. The brand’s website puts describes its approach as “femininity ensured by elegant functionality, reflecting a sincere engagement and appreciation for a contemporary way of life.” In short, Self-Portrait believes in celebrating and empowering the women.

As soon as it was established, Self-Portrait quickly made quite a reputation for itself, with members of royalty and A-list celebrities seen wearing its creations. These include British royalty, namely the duchesses of both Sussex and Cambridge, celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, to members of South Korean top girl group BLACKPINK. How has Han been taking this success? “I wanted a brand that provided high-quality designs that were timeless and yet modern, all injected with a hint of personality,” he remarks. “It was about making all women feel like they could be a part of the brand and it was really encouraging to so quickly receive such incredible support.”

Interestingly, Self-Portrait’s success doesn’t hinge on ever-changing trends in fashion. Han simply states that he never guided by trends. Describing his approach, he notes: “I look to design pieces that are made to be timeless; pieces that are also modern yet continue to be worn and which can be passed down through the generations. It’s always been part of my process: To create pieces that make women feel the very best version of themselves; to empower and uplift through the clothes that they are wearing.”

This gave us the perfect chance to ask our next question: What kind of woman does Han have in mind when working on Self-Portrait designs? “When I think of the Self-Portrait women, I never have just one person in mind,” he replies. “For me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes and different ways of living their lives.”

And speaking of the “Self-Portrait woman,” just last month, the brand announced Gigi Hadid as the face of its fall/winter 2022 campaign. Han reveals how the top model connects with the collection: “Gigi is the perfect Self-Portrait woman. She is free-spirited, hard-working and brings so much joy to the people around her. She brought such an effortless energy to the campaign. It was a very special collection for me, one deeply grounded in the core values of the house, so being able to share this story with Gigi was a dream.”

Besides its thoughtfully crafted creations, another key point of Self-Portrait success is its pricing strategy. While designer brands usually fetch astronomical numbers, with Self-Portrait Han wanted to make the luxury of designer clothing more affordable and, of course, without sacrificing quality. “When I started the brand, there wasn’t contemporary category in most luxury retailers and I knew that I wanted to represent an honest price point to my customer,” Han elaborates. “It’s been the most important element to the relationship we have in order to make our design accessible to everyone. We put a lot of effort into finding solutions to make sure we get the best quality materials that are cost-efficient and have built a very trusted dynamic.”

Moving on to more recent updates, Self-Portrait has also launched its debut bag collection, The Bow Bag. “What I love the most about our brand is that our customer is constantly evolving, and so I’m always inspired to find new ways to speak to the different layers of their personality,” Han says of the creative process behind this new move. “It had long been an ambition of mine to expand the wardrobe of our Self-Portrait woman to include accessories – a natural evolution of our product offering that will continue to be at the heart of the collection.”

He then continues: “With our debut bag collection, I really liked the idea of finding a shape that felt classic and at the same time encapsulated the free spirit of the Self-Portrait woman. The Bow Bag’s shape – strong yet feminine – is a timeless design with a happy uplifting twist,” Han describes.

Besides womenswear – and now a bag collection –Self-Portrait also has a kids’ collection. And, of course, there’s a story behind this creation. “I wanted to launch it slowly, and consciously, treating it almost like a standalone brand, with its own personality and character,” Han discloses. “Over the years, I have built a very loyal customer base and one that I engage with on a regular basis. As Self-Portrait evolved, I began to notice that my customers were growing up with us too, and started to have children in their lives. So, I felt like it was the right time for the brand to grow with them and cater to their evolving needs.”

Looking into the future, how does Han see women’s fashion changing? “I think more and more women are dressing for how they want to feel. We’ve already seen a bigger appetite for more effortless shapes and fabrics which has led to our knitwear ranges being a very important category for the business,” Han states.

What about Self-Portrait’s future? To that, Han shares: “We are currently gearing up for our next campaign. But, more excitingly, we have another store opening in London very soon. I’m so pleased to be able to bring a second retail space to the brand’s hometown.”

As our conversation came to a close, Han expresses his hope for himself and the brand for the future. “I never plan that far in advance as I try to keep myself open to new ideas and opportunities; but I do hope to continue making women feel confident and beautiful about themselves with our designs.”