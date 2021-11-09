Heart to Heart: Celebrating Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s 40th Anniversary

As part of the celebrations surrounding Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s 40th anniversary, a number of patrons, supporters, and friends of the foundation participated in a special auction intended to raise funds to further support YJI’s mission. These are the stories of the artists, designers, socialites and more – of the motivation behind their participation and the items they put for auction – along with stories from some of the wonderful people behind Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s fight for healthy hearts