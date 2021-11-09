Heart to Heart: Celebrating Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s 40th Anniversary

As part of the celebrations surrounding Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s 40th anniversary, a number of patrons, supporters, and friends of the foundation participated in a special auction intended to raise funds to further support YJI’s mission. These are the stories of the artists, designers, socialites and more – of the motivation behind their participation and the items they put for auction – along with stories from some of the wonderful people behind Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s fight for healthy hearts
Esti Nurjadin
Chairwoman of Indonesia Heart Foundation (YJI) and Owner of D Gallerie
dr. Ario Soeryo Kuncoro
Cardiologist
dr. Siska Suridanda Danny
Cardiologist, Head of Head of the Jakarta branch of Perhimpunan Dokter Spesialis Kardiovaskular Indonesia (PERKI)
Adrian Gan
Ari Seputra
Auguste Soesastro
Fashion Designer and Creative Director of KRATON
Cara Faye
Chitra Subyakto
Founder and Creative Director of Sejauh Mata Memandang
Eddy Betty
Fashion Designer
Franka Franklin-Makarim
CEO and co-founder of Tulola
Ghea Panggabean
Fashion Designer
Harry Halim
Fashion Designer
Mia Hernoto
Sebastian Gunawan
Fashion Designer
Stella Rissa
Fashion Designer
Toton Januar
The co-founder and Creative Director of TOTON
Zico Halim & Margaretha Novianty
Creative Director, Head of Marketing of Tangan