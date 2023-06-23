Herbert Kwee, CEO of Eurokars Group Indonesia, shares his Winning Formula

Embracing the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, Eurokars Group Indonesia leads the way with its sustainable, ports, and ultra-luxury cars, as HERBERT KWEE, the CEO of Eurokars Group Indonesia explains.

Eurokars is the company behind distributing world-famous luxury car brands like Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Maserati, McLaren, BMW M, Mazda, and Bentley (soon within this year), to the Southeast Asian market. As they launch an all-new exclusive Bentley showroom this month, followed by a Rolls-Royce showroom later in the year, it is clear that the company’s forward acceleration continues. In this interview with CEO Herbert Kwee, we explore the company’s expansion, diversification, sustainability focus and how they stay ahead of the competition.

How has speed played a role in Eurokars’ success?

A big part! Just like when you’re driving a Porsche for example. It is about speed, agility, and the ability to control the pace to ensure you’re on the right track. Navigating today’s business environment is a matter of speed.

After two decades of success and counting, speed is one of the keys to our success – you must be fast to capture opportunities. With the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, how do you see the future of the automotive industry evolving?

Electric and autonomous vehicles represent the future of the automotive industry. Electric vehicles’ popularity is growing due to their environmental benefits and technological advancements, and their adoption is accelerating. Our short-term goals include significant investments in charging infrastructure, battery technology, and production facilities. The ultimate goal is a carbon-neutral balance sheet from 2030.

We already provide customers with fully electric and hybrid cars in alignment with the Indonesian Government’s net-zero emission targets. The industry is undergoing a significant transformation, requiring a focus on innovation, agility, and collaboration with other stakeholders. Eurokars Group Indonesia is leading the way by offering high performance luxe vehicles such as the fully electric Porsche Taycan and Maserati Folgore models, the hybrid supercar McLaren Artura, Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, and the pièce de resistance- the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

“Ultimately, the key to success in the automotive industry is to stay focused, innovative, and adaptable.”

Eurokars is the official importer of luxury vehicles to the Southeast Asian market. How do you stay on top of changing consumer tastes and preferences?

Our priority is customer satisfaction, especially when fulfilling their dream car. As an official importer of some of the best supercars in the world, Eurokars Group Indonesia provides bespoke services and allows customers to design their cars to represent their personalities. In addition, we pay attention to every detail, from customised exterior paints to stitching patterns on the interior, ensuring the resulting car exceeds our customers’ expectations.

We highly value each of our customers and strive to always be there from the first meeting to the car delivery. We celebrate many milestones – car anniversaries, road trips, and a casual coffee meet-up to share our passion for cars. We engage, listen to their feedback, and continuously maintain and develop customer relationships for decades. These skills strengthen our understanding of our customers’ tastes and preferences and solidify brand loyalty.

Can you share some insights into your car collection and your favourite car to drive?

I am a car enthusiast, and my car collection represents all brands under the Eurokars Group and others. Rest assured that I enjoy driving each of them to meet with other fellow car enthusiasts for business meetings or family trips.

What role do you see technology playing in the future of the automotive industry, particularly in terms of speed and performance?

Technology is crucial in the industry’s future, particularly speed and performance. Technological advances have already enabled the development of electric and hybrid powertrains that can provide high performance while reducing emissions. Furthermore, innovations in materials science, aerodynamics, and other areas have allowed automakers to create lighter, more efficient, and faster vehicles.

How does Eurokars balance speed with sustainability and environmental concerns?

Eurokars takes on the challenge of balancing speed with sustainability and environmental concerns head-on. To achieve this, the company is implementing various strategies such as certified Home Charging stations for PHEV and BEV cars, Destination Charging at customers’ preferred locations, and reducing the use of plastics at the office and events.

Additionally, the company is installing solar panels, using LED light systems, adopting sustainable practices, embracing technology, setting clear goals, working with suppliers and partners, and engaging with stakeholders. By taking a holistic approach incorporating these strategies, Eurokars aims to minimise its environmental impact and achieve long-term success in a rapidly changing business landscape.

In your opinion, what is the most exciting development in the automotive industry right now?

Electrification. Various model lines are coming in BEV, PHEV, and fully electric. These are not limited to everyday cars like SUVs and Passenger cars but also ultra-luxury vehicles, sports cars and supercars. Eurokars is an extremely prominent name in luxury cars dealerships.

“I can say that speed is one of the keys to our success — you have to be fast to capture opportunities.”

What is the future of the company’s expansion and diversification?

We are constantly exploring new opportunities for our Group. We are considering expanding into new regions with high demand for luxury cars and services, such as Bandung, Medan, Bali, Semarang, and other big cities in Indonesia.

Ultimately, the key to successful expansion and diversification is to stay attuned to customer needs and preferences and to be open to exploring new opportunities as they arise. By leveraging our company’s strengths and expertise in the automotive industry and staying ahead of trends and developments, we can position our company for long-term growth and success.

How does Eurokars approach innovation and staying ahead of the competition?

It is all about customer focus. Understanding our customer’s needs and expectations and delivering them most conveniently makes Eurokars Group Indonesia stand out today. In addition, we also collaborate with partners. Collaboration can be a powerful tool for innovation, allowing our Group to tap into the expertise and resources of other companies. This might involve partnering with suppliers, universities, other luxury brands or startups to offer new services and exciting customer events.

Finally, can you share any other exciting projects in the pipeline?

Absolutely. Eurokars Group Indonesia Headquarters in Jakarta will be the home of automotive luxury brands. We are excited to announce Bentley as an addition to our portfolio with the Jakarta showroom launch planned to open this year, offering customers sales, service and spare parts. Later this year, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Jakarta will also be expecting a new showroom and service centre and in addition, we took on the McLaren service brand at the end of last year. And, of course, exciting model launches and thrilling driving events across all luxury brands under Eurokars Group Indonesia. Do look forward to these and more as we accelerate to a brighter future in the luxury automotive industry.

Words Refa Koetin