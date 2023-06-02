How Julien Tornare, CEO of Zenith Watches, reinvents an icon

As Zenith’s new Pilot collection takes off at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva, CEO JULIEN TORNARE shares new insight into the brand’s strategy, its focus, and more.

Zenith repositions and focuses on its iconic Pilot collection at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva. The brand-new Pilot collection, completely developed from the ground up, forgoes historical style in favour of something that draws inspiration from its roots and present. Still, it adheres to the standards for Pilot watches that Zenith primarily established over a century ago but reinterpreted in a more modern setting with some extra f lare and discreet allusions to the aviation industry.

Arguably one of the standout highlights in the new collection is its latest Pilot Big Date Flyback which features a chronograph in ceramic with the El Primero new movement. Moreover, beyond its easy readability, the big date display features a next-gen patented compliant mechanism that advances and stabilises both of the big date’s wheels in less than 0.03 seconds. To learn more about the brand’s strategy and this year’s new releases, we spoke to the man in charge of the brand, Zenith’s CEO, Julian Tornare.

What’s the main highlight of this year’s new launches at Watches and Wonders Geneva?

The main focus is significant. It is the big comeback of the Pilot Collection. We have been repositioning the Defy Collection over the last few years. In 2021, we also reintroduced the new Chronomaster Collection, a tremendous success. And the Pilot collection was essential to repositioning as well. In the past, Pilot was very much a vintage style, and now we want it to be a contemporary product. The vintage style will continue to come through the Revival dimension. But the primary collection is the 21st-century Pilot collection. Another example is the new Pilot Big Date Flyback. That’s the Chronograph in ceramic with the El Primero new movement that includes an instantaneous big date. That’s very rare. And, of course, the flyback function is very much linked to planes and aviation. That’s why we wanted to have these two complications. A lovely dial with a fuselage type is a very warm and exciting dial with a great shape, which goes for all the attributes of the Pilot collection.

How’s the response to the new Pilot collection from the retailers and customers so far?

The truth is it’s been incredible. We reached our objectives at the end of day two in Watches and Wonders Geneva. So, it’s a super reaction. I knew it would be. It’s very positive, and I’m happy. The global economy is not at its best right now, and people are concerned, but we have had strong results. It reaches our objective to have a third strong pillar and a strong launch, as we did two years ago with the Chronomaster Sport, last year with Defy Skyline, and this year with the Pilot.

In a way, you’re making a new canvas for the new generation of the Pilot collection. So, what kind of complications can we expect from this one?

So you can only expect complications linked to Pilot and aviation. I won’t add a perpetual calendar or a tourbillon in the Pilot watch. But you can expect GMTs, dual time, world time, and different things linked to travel, Pilot, and aviation. That’s the key always in the spirit of modernity and contemporary. Because today, if you want to attract Generation X-Y-Z and ensure they don’t wear a cell phone on their wrist or no watch at all, then we have to talk to them correctly. If we continue to do the business as we did 25 years ago, they will disappear from the brand. It’s my responsibility to ensure we listen, especially to young people.

Is listening to your customers how you design the watch part of the brand strategy?

Yes, that’s part of the brand strategy because when I joined, the brand tended to be too focused on the past. People were starting to look at Zenith as an old-style brand. So, when I came on board, I said, we have a rich history, so let’s have the four product lines, okay? The Defy, Chronomaster, Pilot, and Elite. And then, we built a concept here called revival to introduce and reproduce revival in each category. But the top of the line must be modern and part of today’s world.

For Zenith, how do you balance listening to the customer’s needs and wants versus pushing the brand’s vision regarding new products?

Yeah, it’s pretty simple. First of all, we listen. And you know, unfortunately, sometimes egos are huge in this industry, and people don’t listen anymore. I’m a market guy, so I often go to markets and listen to people. I love to hear comments, retailers and end clients so you can get more information, and then you can integrate this and ensure it gets into the brand strategy. We listen and then consider what we can do with the best product. I’ve been talking a lot to people to understand better what kind of Pilot watch we should develop and what people expect in terms of the Pilot watch.

The El Primero movement is iconic. But how challenging is the brand to innovate and stay fresh, even with this legendary movement?

The day you don’t innovate or bring new ideas, you start to die. It’s impossible to do that. When I joined the company, I asked every employee to get three new innovative ideas and initiatives each year. I want everyone to bring new ideas, including the marketing team, sales, and finance people. That keeps the brand’s engine going and the dynamic of improving its perception from the outside because they see Zenith as a very modern and innovative brand. Also, El Primero is vital because it’s the heart of Zenith, and it became such a legendary movement that we are delighted and proud to have such an asset in our company. However, we needed to work harder on brand awareness over the last few years because we had the El Primero. Once you have a strong movement like the legendary El Primero and an equally strong brand, you become a leading watch brand.

As Julien Tornare pointed out, the positive reaction to the repositioning of the Pilot collection is a testament to Zenith’s commitment to constantly push the boundaries and dare to be different. The brand has shown that it’s not afraid to take risks and challenge the status quo, and the results speak for themselves. The new models showcase Zenith’s mastery of watchmaking, innovative features, and exceptional craftsmanship, making them stand out in a competitive market. Ultimately, the new Pilot collection pays homage to the brand’s rich aviation history with a modern twist that appeals to long-time followers of the brand and timepiece enthusiasts in general.