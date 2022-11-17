How the power of storytelling pushes Felix Tjahyadi on his creative path

Creative director Felix Tjahyadi shares about his realm of work, his collaboration with Hermès, and the narrative of visual storytelling.



Felix Tjahyadi has always been attracted to the creative side, even from a young age. What’s more, the creative director and visual communication designer is continuously inspired by people around him, especially his family. “I think it comes more naturally to me since I was a child,” he recalls, opening up the conversation. “My grandmother was a ballet dancer, while both my great-grandfather and my mother were dressmakers.”

Felix then continues: “Meanwhile, my sister, Irene, started her career as a sales promotion girl, before taking on professional roles in various industries, and finally became a restaurateur. We started working together when we were in elementary school selling cute Japanese stationeries to our friends, and we would use our profits to treat ourselves. This exposure allowed me to combine entrepreneurship and creativity, and to find a balance between the two.”

Speaking about creativity, most people know Felix from his works as a designer or as a creative director in the visual communications field. Currently, he’s mostly occupied by creative projects with Hermès, TACO, Sejauh Mata Memandang, and Google G4ID 2023. At the same time, he’s also working on growing his own businesses, including Ikkudo Ichi, 7.AM Bakers and a few other upcoming projects. In short, his body of work encompasses everything from branding and packaging to playgrounds, exhibitions, and also window designs.

The latter is particularly notable, as Felix is the brain behind the impressive window displays at Hermès stores in the country. “It’s been more than 10 years since I was first interviewed by the Hermès team in Indonesia to be their window designer. Then I was invited to meet Natacha Prihnenko, the house’s former Directrice du developpement des vitrines, at Hermès headquarters in Paris to discuss our window design concepts,” he recalls happily. “A few months later, my first window display for Hermès Indonesia was installed. It was an unforgettable moment. I can still remember how nervous I was. In fact, I still get nervous when it comes to designing Hermès windows. But I really love this feeling, as it keeps me on my toes. I feel challenged all the time and I’m continuously pushed to create something better.”

When asked about the difficulties to translate a brief from one of the famous maisons in the fashion industry into reality, Felix explains the extra length that he goes through for each theme. “Every year, Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the artistic director of Hermès, will present us with the maison’s theme of the year. I have to do a lot of research and study on the given theme, find my own creative ways to interpret it, visualize it and bring it into reality. I also try to push the creative boundaries while, at the same time, keep it within the theme,” he elaborates.

Naturally, Felix has amassed a wealth of memorable moments and precious memories from his partnership with Hermès. In particular, he notes the opportunities to infuse Hermès Indonesia’s window designs with elements Indonesian culture and heritage. At one point, he incorporated kuda lumping, national flowers, and – most recently – traditional kites into his design concepts.

And then there were the opportunities to introduce his works to a more global audience. “I remember my first presentations in Tokyo and Paris where I shared my works and creative journey with the Hermès creative team, working from the historical Hermès headquarters in Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris, designing for Hermès Singapore and Hermès Bangkok, and of course working together alongside Intan Kalista and Christopher Ong from Hermès Indonesia who have been very patient and supportive in dealing with my imaginations and craziness since the very beginning,” Felix reminisces.

There is, according to Felix, a certain power that comes through in window designs. “For me, it’s more than just about selling products; it’s about storytelling and conveying a message from the brand. A store window serves as the face of a venue. It is the first thing that greets customers before they step inside. A great window can make you dream, become inspired, and fall in love. That would be our greatest achievement as window designers,” he shares.

Furthermore, Felix also notes that each project is different. The process of each is unique, and there are always new things to experience and learn. That’s what he loves about the work. In designing, he always makes the effort to combine and integrate elements from across multiple disciplines and fields. He always wants to try to make sure that there is a message, a voice, and stories to be told. And in the end, it needs to have a soul so as to be alive.

“What I love the most about my work is the pain, because I’m addicted to it. I can say that it’s my curse and joy. I love the process of creation: witnessing a project come to fruition, watching the people I work with succeed and grow, and knowing that I have taken part in the process of making those things happen,” Felix expresses. “In the end, my designs are selfless because it’s never about me. There’s no particular design style or signature. Honestly, they are very much objective-driven. It’s always about how my designs can address the objectives of the brief.”

The conversation eventually wound down, and we inevitably talked about his journey: how it began, how it ended up where it is today, and about the many specific encounters that have positively impacted his professional career. “To be honest with you, there are so many and I am forever grateful for them! I really believe that I’m limited as a human being and that I would have never made it on my own. My journey is filled with numerous encounters with all kinds of incredible people who have provided me with great opportunities, believed in me, helped me, and supported me along the way. It’s amazing to witness how one thing leads to another, opening new doors and opportunities, and allowing me to be where I am today,” he explains.

Last but not least, Felix also talked about his biggest goals in the times ahead. “I want to develop my business in a way that leverages my experience and expertise, to create exciting concepts that are ever-changing and ever-growing, while being relatable to the young generations and making a meaningful impact on society,” he states.