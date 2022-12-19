It Actor Vino G. Bastian Shares His Story About Continuing The Legacy

With dedication and persistence, actor Vino G. Bastian contributes to the development of Indonesia’s entertainment industry while making his father’s dreams come true

Vino G. Bastian and Indonesia’s film world has had a long and fruitful relationship. Since a young age, Vino has befriended art – particularly film and music – thanks to his father, Bastian Tito. A prominent Indonesian litterateur, Bastian Tito is perhaps best known for the popular Wiro Sableng novel series. Buoyed further by his love for gangster-themed and action movies, Vino eventually discovered a passion in acting. He made his debut in 2004 through the romance-comedy 30 Hari Mencari Cinta.

Having had no formal education in acting, Vino had to learn about his chosen path from the ground up, especially when he was filming the aforementioned 30 Hari Mencari Cinta. However, the knowledge he learned from working with directors and fellow actors helped him develop his repertoire skills. Thanks to his persistence, Vino won the 2004 MTV Indonesian Movie Awards for the “Most Favourite Heart-Melting Moment” together with fellow actress Maria Agnes.

Two years later, Vino was cast in the teenage drama Realita, Cinta dan Rock’n Roll. “It was a title that broke boundaries, especially as it pushed the young generation of the time to share their thoughts,” Vino said of the movie, “especially as teenagers are often searching for their true self through music and fashion.” This stroke of serendipity did not stop there: the years that followed saw his filmography growing as Vino appeared in various high-profile works, and memorably playing a number of iconic characters based on real-life figures, such as the late Chrisye in Chrisye (2017) and the late Kasino Hadiwibowo in Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss!

Fast forward to 2022 and Vino successfully brought audiences to tears with his performance in Miracle in Cell No. 7, a remake of a South Korean movie of the same title. In it, Vino plays Dodo Rozak, a balloon seller with an intellectual disability who is wrongfully imprisoned for rape and murder. “It was both a blessing and a test of my acting skills since Dodo is such a challenging character who requires a much deeper understanding,” Vino recalls. To prepare for his role as Dodo, Vino met three different psychologists to discuss the character. “I also visited a disability service centre to do a bit of research and meet new friends who are struggling disabilities,” he adds.

His journey to success and stardom is obviously not an easy one, yet Vino has always had the qualities that would have paved the way towards him becoming an outstanding actor. Besides his acting skills and perseverance, his support system – his parents, family, and fanbase – plays an important role in his career. He also names the synergy between him and the press, as well as healthy working environment, as the keys to his success. Of course, he also looks up to his father who has taught him a lot. “Totality, great focus, hardworking, and humility are the things I always remember from my father,” he notes. As a testament of his grit, Vino is blessed with a stellar list of awards, including Best Actor at the 2008 Indonesian Film Festival and the Most Favourite Male Protagonist at the 2018 Indonesian Movie Actor Awards.

One particular achievement that is close to his heart is starring in Wiro Sableng: Pendekar Kapak Maut Naga Geni 212. It was an emotional project for him as he plays a character created by his own father. For this special role, Vino practiced pencak silat for six months. “I am really proud that together with my friends, we have made an outstanding movie and brought Wiro Sableng to the world stage,” Vino says. “It is the first Indonesian movie directly supported by 20th Century Fox, one of the biggest film studios in the world. I made my father’s dream come true by taking Wiro Sableng to the world stage.”

Vino is currently promoting his latest project, Qodrat. Marking his debut in a horror movie, Qodrat is directed by Charles Gozali, has been watched by 1.4 million viewers at the time of writing, and – perhaps most interestingly – has Vino acting together with his wife, seasoned actress and former Prestige cover girl Marsha Timothy. In the future, Vino will appear again in the biopic film Buya Hamka, which is set to release next year, as well as in the remake of a legendary cult horror film titled Bayi Ajaib. In his own way, Vino keeps contributing to Indonesia’s burgeoning film business, while keeping his father’s legacy alive.