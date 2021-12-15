IT Filmmaker of the Year: A Love Language from Kamila Andini

Award-winning director Kamila Andini shares the story of her most recent work, the internationally co-produced drama YUNI

For many people, the name Kamila Andini has become quite familiar. The award-winning filmmaker started making a name for herself in 2011 through her critically acclaimed debut film The Mirror Never Lies. Since then, Kamila’s works have made waves at notable international film festivals. The Mirror Never Lies won the Best Children’s Feature Film award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2012, while the third film she directed, Sekala Niskala (The Seen and Unsen), won Best Feature at the Adelaide International Film Festival and the Grand Prix of the Generation KPlus International Jury for the best feature-length film at the Berlin International Film Festival 2018.

Her latest work, YUNI, won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just last September. YUNI was also the first film from Southeast Asia to win the award. With such a massive achievement, it was no wonder YUNI became a main topic of conversation amongst cinephiles and film enthusiasts.

Through a virtual interview, Kamila shared the journey of YUNI at TIFF with Prestige. “It was a tough competition. Since there was no Platform program at TIFF last year due to pandemic, this year the curation was really strict,” tells Kamila. “There were only eight films and the range was wide, from the works of acknowledged directors to those by newcomers. The films on the selection list were all very different but also very great.”

But TIFF was also very special for Kamila, since watching YUNI at the festival was actually her first time seeing the movie as an actual cinematic experience instead of watching it on her laptop. “YUNI was made during the pandemic. There was supposed to be a co-production and I was supposed to work on the post-production in several countries. But with the travel restrictions in place, everything was done from our laptop screens. It was frustrating,” Kamila expresses. “The moment I saw YUNI at TIFF was very emotional, because I was reminded of the long journey, the hard work. So, to finally see it done and played on the big screen felt incredible. I didn’t expect to win at all, but the fact that we did means a lot.”

YUNI marks Kamila’s third film to be showcased at the TIFF. It was also the third time that she introduced a heroine as the main character of the story. Kamila has also stated that she dedicated her work for women. “Since my first film, my short films, my works have always been talking about women. Why? Because I am myself a woman. My films are personal. I make films because it’s a medium of discovery for me as a creator,” Kamila elaborates.

“YUNI was based on a story that I heard about teen marriage. In the movie, the main character’s dream to pursue higher education collides with social expectations. I have two daughters. I want them to really have choices and to not face that kind of pressure in making their own decisions or to speak their minds. So, I thought, it is time for me to speak about this as a woman,” she emphasizes. “When I heard the story which YUNI was based on, I found it very reflective. So, when I was writing YUNI, I was wondering, will I be able to make such a reflective film? Will I be able to create the conversations between women in this film? Can this film be a platform for us women to liberate our stories, our voices and our choices? That’s what I’m trying to tell with YUNI.”

Born in the film industry, with her father being a legendary filmmaker, Kamila considers the world of filmmaking her home since the very beginning. Although she didn’t want to be a filmmaker at first, eventually Kamila found the craft as something that she belongs to. As she learned deeper about film, for the first time she felt that her intuition and senses worked naturally. “I feel like, with film, I can talk about everything. And I feel like film is a very broad medium and until now, I still have not yet found the end point. Whenever there are challenges, I never find it difficult. Instead, I feel intrigued and excited,” Kamila exclaims.

“My creative process is very organic. At every moment, there will be something new – new challenges, new goals”

“In the beginning, when I decided to make a career in the film industry, I knew that I had to be serious about it. Especially because I knew people had expectations of me due to my background. So, I tried to find my type of film, what my strengths are, what I can offer to cinema. That was the hardest part,” Kamila reminisces. “In the end, what I looked for was language – what kind of film language that I wanted to make. Because every art has its own language, right? So, besides being my home, film is the language that I speak. I talk about different things through my films.”

Kamila continues: “Now, because my husband is a producer, film is basically our life. We also have school and festivals. At this point, I can’t find the difference between film and home. For me, film is my home and my home is film. The two can’t be separated.”

When asked about her dream project, Kamila answers: “I don’t really have a dream project per se. My creative process is very organic. At every moment, there will be something new – new challenges, new goals. Because as a creator, we keep moving forward and we keep growing. As a filmmaker, I hope to grow as high as possible, I hope to achieve as much as possible. And obviously, I want to make film until I’m old. I have so many goals, though. But it’s okay if I don’t reach all of my goals in one or two years, because I want to make films for the rest of my life.”

Kamila is currently working on a film titled Before, Now, & Then. “It’s a still a working title. The story is about marriage in the 1960s. Working on it has been fun so far. So, please stay tuned for the film,” she teases.

See the trailer for Kamila Andini’s recent masterpiece, YUNI, through the video below: