June 2023 Cover Story: A Royal Connection feat. Airyn Tanu & H.H. Shaika Jawaher Al Khalifa

What happens when an entrepreneur destined for greatness collaborates with a real-live princess ready to move heaven and earth to bring about change?

In the dazzling world of luxury jewellery, Airyn Tanu, the Founder of PASSION Privé, continues her forward momentum in carving the path of success with a blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to perfection.

On the opposite side of the hemisphere, in the realm of Bahrain’s royalty, one figure shines brightly – a beacon of entrepreneurial boldness and unwavering commitment to humanitarian ideals: Her Highness Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, fondly known as the Princess of Bahrain.

Last May, the fate of these two influential women intertwined to realise an epic collaboration in the world of fine jewellery. Prestige documents the fated convergence in a stunning photoshoot and interview session at Café Cali, where Airyn Tanu and Princess Shaikha share the story of their journey, their world perspective, and what they are creating together.

THE FINE JEWELLERY MAESTRO

Since its inception in 2018, PASSION Privé has captivated high-end clientele with its exquisite designs, exceptional quality, and personalised approach. PASSION Privé was born from the realisation that Indonesia is teeming with fine people and influential business magnates yearning for unique and extraordinary jewellery. The founder, Airyn Tanu, saw this as an opportunity to cater to a discerning clientele seeking exclusivity and sophistication. “In PASSION Privé, we create most of the products as unique pieces,” she proudly states. With this distinctive approach, PASSION Privé stands apart from other high-end jewellery lines, offering a bespoke experience that embodies individuality and opulence.

For PASSION Privé, striking a balance between creativity and practicality is essential. Airyn highlights the collaborative efforts of her team of designers, who continuously seek inspiration from the market and beyond. “It’s not just about aesthetics; the designs must also be ergonomic and fulfil the production’s technical intricacies. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that each piece is visually stunning, comfortable to wear, and flawlessly crafted,” she elaborates.

Craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to quality define the world of luxury goods, and PASSION Privé is no exception. Airyn emphasises the importance of every minute detail, no matter how small – a single dot can make a difference. Regarding her unrivalled standards, the entrepreneur adds, “With diamonds as the mainstay of our creations, we adhere to the highest standards defined by the 4 Cs – cut, clarity, colour, and carat weight. We constantly strive to enhance quality control at every stage of the production process, ensuring that each piece meets the client’s satisfaction and lives up to their discerning expectations. It is the only way to stand out and be the best.”

“Through personalised consultations, we create pieces that hold deep meaning and sentimental value, forging an emotional connection between the jewellery and its wearer,” Airyn Tanu

Creating beautiful and timeless pieces for Airyn is an honour and a privilege. At PASSION Privé, where the spirit is to craft individual pieces for each client, understanding their background, needs, and unique body characteristics takes centre stage. By embracing the client’s life journey, PASSION Privé creates jewellery that enhances external beauty and reflects inner radiance and energy – an embodiment of their values and vision.

Jewellery holds a special place in the lives of the brand’s clients, symbolising family legacies and marking momentous celebrations. “It is such an honour to be part of the most important moments in our clients’ lives. Through personalised consultations, we create pieces that hold deep meaning and sentimental value, forging an emotional connection between the jewellery and its wearer,” Airyn adds.

Airyn’s journey as a jeweller has had its challenges, particularly during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, adversity birthed opportunity. Seizing the moment, PASSION Privé capitalised on discounted rates and strategic marketing plans, thus expanding its presence and thriving amidst the crisis. Airyn’s entrepreneurial spirit and resilience paved the way for continued growth, demonstrating that even in times of uncertainty, the allure of fine jewellery endures.

PASSION Privé’s remarkable ascent in the world of luxury jewellery is a testament to Airyn’s commitment to excellence, her passion for creating extraordinary pieces, and her ability to forge deep connections with her esteemed clientele. She continues elevating the brand with each creation, leaving an indelible mark on fine jewellery— one timeless masterpiece at a time. Airyn mentions the Sheikha collection when asked about memorable pieces crafted for royal family members and other high-profile clients. This recent masterpiece exudes elegance and vibrancy, created especially for the Princess of Bahrain, “The collection features the mesmerising rubellite as the centrepiece, its fuchsia hue representing passion and unconditional love, and you’ll find these exceptional qualities reverberating throughout the entire range,” says Airyn.

While unable to disclose all the one-of-a-kind pieces designed for the magnanimous royalty, Airyn’s creations have undoubtedly captured the attention of the Princess, who fully deserves such opulent adornment as she uses her influence to champion humanitarian causes.

EMPOWERING CHANGE

H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, Princess of Bahrain, has carved her path as a visionary leader, creating opportunities for all while making a profound difference in the world through her multifaceted projects. With grace and determination, she has become a role model for generations of women,empowering them to unlock their full potential and embrace their dreams.

As a young investor, she is passionately dedicated to motivating and supporting the innovative minds of young entrepreneurs, believing in their power to shape a brighter future. Her ultimate aim is to foster a shared space of inclusivity for sustainable asset management and business growth, placing her utmost trust in the potential of the younger generations.

“What drives me to create opportunities is this longing to build a lasting legacy – a name for myself, not just by travelling around wearing nice clothes and being famous, but making an impact on people’s lives and changing them for the better. We [youth] are future leaders of this world, so we have to stick together and empower each other. I think this is very important,” explains the Princess.

Hailing from Bahrain’s esteemed royal family, Princess Shaikha is not content with traditional roles and expectations. As the Founder and Chairperson of Green Aventurine Holding, she is embarking on an ambitious mission to build a conglomerate spanning nine diverse sectors while bringing together numerous start-ups from various geographies.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavours, Princess Shaikha actively takes part in global initiatives that inspire and uplift. She holds an executive team position at the European Women’s Association, championing the cause of women’s empowerment and leadership. In this role, she became an expert at building connections and collaborations with like-minded peers.

“We [youth] are future leaders of this world, so we have to stick together and empower each other. I think this is very important,” H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa

“I am an ambassador to the European Women’s Association, not only in the Middle East. As a leading woman in the business industry in the Middle East, there’s a lot of pressure, and you are always in the public’s eyes, so you need people you can trust on your back – those who understand what you’re doing and believe in what you’re doing. I believe working with other strong women will only strengthen me and enhance cause, meaning, and purpose to be more productive in the world,” says Princess Shaikha.

Princess Shaikha acknowledges that the relationship between women and fine jewellery is deeply intertwined and spans centuries of culture and tradition. She chose PASSION Privé as her private jeweller because of the synergy between her and the brand.

“I adore the jewellery of PASSION Privé. I believe that it reflects my personality in its sophistication and uniqueness. It’s challenging to describe because it is a powerful and important relationship. I have developed a strong connection with the pieces of the Shaikha collection. The main rubellite tones carry the special meaning of unconditional love, a quality I intend to give out as a person.”

Together, Princess Shaikha and Airyn Tanu create a powerful alliance that combines the beauty of fine jewellery with the purpose of humanitarian actions. Their collaboration serves as a reminder that luxury and social responsibility can coexist, inspiring others to support causes and make a difference in their unique ways. The world could surely use more positive collaborations like this one, and Prestige hopes this movement sparks similar action across the globe for the betterment of all.

