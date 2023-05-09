May 2023 Cover Story: By Grit and Grace with Naomi Julia Soegianto

Left with only a handful of loyal employees and the challenge of upholding the family business on her own, a young female entrepreneur, NAOMI JULIA SOEGIANTO, took the legacy and built NJS Gold into one of the most prominent Indonesian jewellery brands today.

Naomi Julia Soegianto started her career as a young entrepreneur in the jewellery industry. After the passing of her father, she faced a daunting task. The competition was mounting, and she was a young, inexperienced woman in a male-dominated industry. But Naomi was determined to make it work. She had grown up watching her father, who is one of the founders of existing jewellery manufacturer in Indonesia, worked tirelessly to make it a success.

In 2017, Naomi founded NJS Gold, a jewellery manufacturing company based in Surabaya. Her story is one of resilience, determination, and a fierce commitment to excellence. In an exclusive interview, the hardy entrepreneur shows off her playful and glamorous and shares her upbringing, the challenges in building her business, and her work/life philosophies.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Naomi’s early years in jewellery industry were full of struggle. Her father had passed away abruptly, leaving her responsible for her family at a relatively young age. She had to work extra hard to learn the industry’s ins and outs and build relationships with suppliers and customers.

Defying the odds, Naomi threw herself into managing the jewellery wholesale business and even added manufacturing to the company’s portfolio later on. “I have always been in the jewellery business, but only started on the manufacturing side of it in 2017, with NJS Gold. It was not my achievement alone. The entire team supported the decision as I rose to the challenge of building an entirely new brand. But I can say for sure that this company exists by the grace of God,” says Naomi.

“Despite building his company into one of the biggest in the country, my father’s passing caught everyone by surprise, and competition started to catch on. At the time, I only had two years of working experience. Regardless, I believe there is always a way if we keep good intent and apply sheer hard work. I always felt like there’s a guardian angel beside me, guiding my hands as I look after those under my charge,” Naomi adds. In weathering increased competition, Naomi implemented a simple yet effective strategy of working hard, keeping up with trends and changes in the market through product diversification, and constantly depending on God throughout the process.

BRINGING EXCELLENCE

One thing that sets NJS Gold apart from its competitors is the quality of each product. “We always make sure to provide the most refined and durable gold jewellery. Regardless of the carat, we maintain quality. This is the application of our ‘Bring the Excellence’ motto,” Naomi says.

Fine gold is containing 99.99% of gold content. This is the highest level of purity you can find in refined gold. “Our customers trust us to provide them with the best materials, and we take that trust very seriously,” Naomi adds. Such priceless materials require expert craftsmanship to process to their full potential, and this is another focal strength of NJS Gold. Naomi explains the quality, “We owe it to our master craftsmen and jewellers. Their hands mould our fine gold into pieces that never fail to captivate our discerning customers. Through their skills, every new jewellery we produce is always met with enthusiasm by the market.”

Another factor that sets NJS Gold apart is its quality production and design consistency. “The next thing we strive to uphold is consistency. Our quality only goes up, never down. Over the years, our consistency has built trust, reliability, and a sense of familiarity among our customers. We don’t want to be known as a company that produces mediocre jewellery,” says Naomi, “We want to be known as a company that produces exceptional jewellery.”

Bringing excellent raw materials and exceptional skills to consistently create something of superior quality is a challenging feat. Naturally, the final factor contributing to NJS Gold’s success is a solid internal team and strong leadership, which Naomi owes much to her upbringing.

“Being a woman does not make you weak; it makes you powerful.”

LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman; everybody has to work for a living,” Naomi’s father always told her. Naomi didn’t grow up with a silver spoon, explaining how she developed grit early on, “My parents wanted me to start from the bottom and allowed adversity to build my character. I had to work during my university days—no extra convenience from my parents. I took public transport, including the bus and even the bajaj. I never felt it was unfair, and I even started making money for myself in those days and never stayed in a comfort zone for too long.”

And her character did indeed develop the strength to survive and thrive despite challenges. As a leader, Naomi never hesitates to roll up her sleeves and lead by doing. She also understands her people’s daily battles. “A good leader must have a strong vision for the future and seek to benefit the entire team instead of his gain,” Naomi adds.

Naomi wants her employees to grow and be better. “My philosophy is to take care of my employees first,” she says, “If they are happy and well taken care of, then they will take care of the business.” This philosophy has certainly paid off for NJS Gold. Driven by her passion, her personal touch is present through the entire process, all the way up to the later phases, such as finishing and taking feedback from the market, “The finishing process is just as important, and I am also there to ensure consistency between the design and the finished product. And then there’s market perception, which I must pay attention to. I take each customer’s feedback to heart, which circles back to the drawing board as we attempt to improve.”

“I believe that there is always a way as long as we keep good intent and apply sheer hard work.”

A HEART OF GOLD

Despite her business success, Naomi is a family woman at heart. She is a nurturing mother to two grown-up children and is devoted to her husband. “Business is important, but family is more important,” she says, “I want to be there for my children, and I want them to know that they are my priority.”

Naomi wants her children to follow their passions, even if it means not following in her footsteps. “I don’t want them to feel like they have to take over the family business,” she says. “I want them to do what they love and what makes them happy.”

NJS Gold’s journey from a struggling business to a thriving one is a testament to Naomi’s grit and grace. Her dedication to her employees, commitment to quality, and devotion to God and family have contributed to her success. Her message to other women is clear: anything is possible with determination and hard work.

As we closed the session, Naomi conveyed a heartfelt parting message, “Being a woman does not make you weak; it makes you powerful. We can multitask and be decisive yet compassionate. We are not weaker than men, although we have responsibilities as wives and mothers. My message to other female entrepreneurs is to have a strong spirit, grow stronger in every struggle, and do more than survive.”

Words Refa Koetin

Photographer Eeandaru Kusumaatmaja

Stylist Bagoes Abyoso

Makeup Artist Ami Becks

Hair Stylist Jooe Yunedi

Digital Imaging Metodius Arfantyo