Michelle Maryam and Cindy Ozzie on The Bonds of Sisterhood

Even as their respective professional footprints become ever more significant, Michelle Maryam and Cindy Ozzie have never grown apart. In this exclusive collaboration with Cartier, the two sisters share with Prestige Indonesia how they are both each other’s best friend

February. That one month of the year associated by so many people with expressing love. Romantic love, for sure, but also – perhaps more subtly – all the other facets of this emotion, from filial piety to the singular bond between siblings. The expression of love is certainly nothing new for Maison Cartier, the French jeweller that has been in a love affair with design for nearly two centuries. At the dawn of a new year and a new February, the Maison, together with Prestige Indonesia, looked to highlight the kind of love shared between sisters. And as it happens, we found the perfect pair of siblings to help us tell this story: Michelle Maryam and Cindy Ozzie.

“She is a woman with a heart of gold, she always has the best intentions, always seeing good in others,” Michelle describes Cindy. “She is actually my inspiration and my role model.” The feeling was undoubtedly mutual for Cindy, who describes her involvement in this issue’s cover story thusly: “We have shared everything since we were little but this is actually the first time we did a photoshoot together, and for the cover of a magazine to boot. I’m happy that I get to share this experience with my other half.”

Siblings describing each other as “role models” and “inspiration” might sound cliched, but becomes much more believable when both are also solid individuals who have individually made their own mark in the world. Michelle is the founder and creative director of MARYALLÉ, a contemporary fashion brand celebrating powerful modern femininity through artful silhouettes. Or, as Cindy describes it: “MARYALLÉ is [Michelle’s] personal style inspired by the strong women around her. Anybody can have a fashion label or learn fashion design, but to have a fashion brand with a strong character, you need a unique artistic sense within you.”

MARYALLÉ made quite a showing in 2021 despite the challenges that plagued the year. “We went ahead full force with confidence and launched a collection that was all about dressing up to look good and be stylish in every way,” Michelle recollects. “The collection took the online market by storm and was sold out within just six hours.” For the year ahead, MARYALLÉ is set to appear in Jakarta Fashion Week as well as international tradeshows.

Cindy, for her part, has made quite a name for herself in the highly-competitive – the word “cutthroat” comes to mind – world of e-commerce. She’s a co-founder and the Chief Commercial Officer of Pasarnow, an online fresh produce and grocery platform that connects farmers with households and businesses. “Through Pasarnow, she is not just making a living, but she is also creating impact,” Michelle gushes proudly about her sister’s career.

While Pasarnow has successfully built a strong network encompassing players big and small, from street vendors to big restaurant chains, hotels and hospitals, building and maintaining customer trust remains a challenge. Trust is especially crucial for a business selling things – in this case groceries – that the customer cannot touch, feel and see before buying. The trade off, however, is ease of use. “Pasarnow’s main selling point is convenience,” Cindy points out. “We want our customers to feel as comfortable as possible when buying their daily needs through our app. It is very user friendly, complete with detailed product descriptions as if you were buying directly from an offline store. We also have built a strong operations and customer service team to ensure that our clients are satisfied with our product and service.”

That Michelle and Cindy’s professional journeys would take them on such different paths comes as no surprise to either of them. Cindy sees Michelle as “the bubbly and talkative one” of their dynamic duo, while Michelle appreciates Cindy’s role as “the strict one” while also pointing out that “we both work hard – together, we make a dream team.”

As it happens, Michelle and Cindy did spend some time as dream team of the professional kind at MARYALLÉ. “I have a corporate and start-up background, so I helped Michelle manage the non-creative parts,” Cindy recalls. “Michelle has an unimaginably creative mind in fashion design. It’s amazing how she puts together what she has envisioned and turns them into reality.”

More recently, Michelle celebrated her sister’s continued success at Pasarnow by featuring Cindy in MARYALLÉ’s “Women Power” campaign. “Michelle invited me to be one of her muses for MARYALLÉ’s seventh anniversary campaign,” Cindy elaborates. “It features 12 strong and powerful women from different backgrounds. It was also the first time I was in front of the camera for MARYALLÉ. Everyone had a great time exploring our inner powers while wearing customized designs that represent our uniqueness and strengths.”

If anything, it certainly seems that no matter where life takes these two sisters, they always end up within easy reach of each other. “We always do everything together, it’s never one without the other,” Michelle points out once again. “We share almost everything and we’re each other’s biggest supporters. She knows myself better than I do, and I know her way too well, too. We actually fight a lot, too, but I can’t imagine life without her.”

As anyone with a brother or sister can tell you, more often than not, it’s not what can cause fights and arguments to break out that end up defining the relationship between siblings. Instead, what will eventually shape the relationship is the ability and willingness to mend ties that have been strained. As Cindy sums it up: “We can’t fight for more than 24 hours, because we always need one another.”

No less important is, unlike how the saying goes, sweating the small stuff. While featuring your own sister in your fashion label’s anniversary campaign is certainly a nice thing to do, the lead up to such a grand gesture is made up of many, many smaller ones. Michelle, for example, fondly remembers how Cindy would often do her homework for her while she was sleeping. More recently, the two sisters have started living apart from one another following Michelle’s move to Bali. “She found her happiness and joy there although we don’t get to spend time together like we used to,” Cindy expresses. “I feel happy for her. She still comes back to Jakarta occasionally, especially for work, and we still call each other on a daily basis, just to catch up.”

And once in a while, the small stuff – the little things that sustain loving relationships – take the form of physical objects. As the photo shoot you see here feature quite a number of jewellery pieces and watches from Cartier, our conversation unsurprisingly veered into how certain jewellery pieces hold special meaning. When asked if the sisters had anything like that, Michelle answered that they in fact had one of significance. “The Love bracelet, which has been a symbol of inseparable love,” Michelle elaborates. “When we turned 16, our parents gave each of us a Love bracelet, and we still wear it everywhere now.” There’s little doubt that both Michelle and Cindy will nurture the unique bond that it signifies for the rest of their lives

