Moving Up in the World: The two minds behind the rise and success of Sean Sheila

Duo designers Sean Loh and Sheila Agatha talk with Prestige about their journey in the fashion industry with their label Sean Sheila, as well as their story from Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The fashion industry in Indonesia has developed vastly in the past decades, giving a rise to new talented names who have brought with them a plethora of unique, outstanding creations. Of course, their journey can be as varied and as colourful as the clothes they design – and this certainly rings true for Sean Loh and Sheila Agatha. The two joined forces – and their passion for fashion – in 2014 to establish Sean Sheila.

Along the label’s journey, the duo has crafted collections that broke conventions while, at the same time, preserving traditions. Informed by exceptional materials and excellent sartorial savoir-faire, their creations have been showcased in various presentations, both locally and globally, including at Paris Fashion Week. On the home front, Sean Sheila is also known for their focus on empowering individuals with disabilities in Purbalingga Regency, Central Java.

Below are excerpts from our interview with the designer duo.

Can you tell us the story behind the birth of Sean Sheila?

Sheila: We met each other during our time in college. After graduating, we were looking for work in our field, but back then it was very hard to find a job in the fashion industry. So, we decided to join a lot of competitions while looking for a job. Unexpectedly, we were chosen as the winner of Harper’s Bazaar’s

New Generation Award for each of our countries. Sean was chosen as one of the winners from Malaysia, and I was chosen as one of the winners from Indonesia. One of the prizes from winning the competition was a space in Galeries Lafayette Jakarta to try to sell our products. From there, we decided to join our names and make our own brand. And so, Sean Sheila was born.

What is the main vision of the fashion label?

Sheila: Breaking rules but keeping traditions.

What were some of the challenges you faced during the first years of Sean Sheila?

Sean: We started the brand at such a young age that it was a challenge for us to understand the language of retail and business. One of our biggest regrets was not doing an internship due to starting the label. It took us a very long time to learn how to turn our brand into a business because, unfortunately, fashion students are rarely well-versed in business-related matters. So, I would recommend that freshly graduated students focus on interning to better understand the business side of fashion.

In terms of creations, what makes Sean Sheila unique?

Sean and Sheila: Tailoring, hardware, embroidery. Finding beauty within ugliness.

Moving onto your latest international activity, Sean Sheila participated in Paris Fashion Week 2022 and it marked your first appearance in the last two years since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Can you tell us more about your experience there?

Sheila: We have been participating in Paris Fashion Week since 2017, but never in the official calendar. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we stopped attending in 2020. Near the end of 2021 we were contacted by our current showroom to join Paris Fashion Week once again, and after going through a selection process we were chosen to be part of the showroom, which fortunately led to us being in the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week.

Can you tell us about the looks you showcased in Paris and the inspiration behind them?

Sean: Our fall/winter 2022 collection was inspired by the movie Annihilation. The idea was to create new forms of garments that went through extreme mutation by taking several classic garments and mashing them together to create something new.

Sean Sheila has gained a lot of recognition and won a number of awards as well. Which are your favourites? Or the ones that matter most?

Sean and Sheila: Harper’s Bazaar’s New Generation Award for both Malaysia and Indonesia, Elle’s Best New Designer Award, and the Martell Rise Above Award for craftsmanship.

From your perspective as designers, what are some the current trends in the fashion industry, especially in Indonesia, that are particularly notable?

Sean: I think the ’90s trend is still going strong and I see many adopters in the fashion industry and the masses. I think this is trend that will stick around for a while, especially in Indonesia.

Speaking of trends, sustainable fashion is a concept that has gained huge attention for the past couple of years. Are there any programs or steps that Sean Sheila has implemented in terms of sustainability?

Sheila: Sustainability is one of the main focuses of our brand, but we are still on the way to becoming a completely sustainable brand. One of the reasons is the cost of material. So, what we can do is try to make our collections using natural fabrics or recycled materials. We are also a socially-responsible brand; around 90 percent of our entire production team are deaf and mute.

Can you tell us more about Sean Sheila’s initiatives to empower individuals with disabilities?

Sheila: Since the establishment of our brand, we worked closely with Sekolah Luar Biasa Purbalingga. We always take graduates from the school that specialise in sewing, and then train them for one or two years in the luxury techniques that they never learnt at school.

Sean Sheila has found its home in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore. Do you have any plans for further expansion?

Sean: We have recently added Dubai and Kuwait to the list. Of course, we are still looking for even more countries to grow into, and we are hoping to attend Shanghai Fashion Week in the near future.

When differences in terms of ideas and opinions pop up while you’re creating a new collection, Wow do you deal with it?

Sheila: Every collection is a debate on which ideas are better. There have been differences in ideas but we always prioritise newness whenever we are stuck in a debate on which idea or style is better.

What are the opportunities you see now for Sean Sheila?

Sheila: We are looking into making a diffusion line focused on quality so that more people can afford Sean Sheila.

And what is next for Sean Sheila?

Sean: Right now, our full focus is on creating our best collection and sharing it with the world.

Last but not least, what is your biggest hopes for Sean Sheila?

Sean: The biggest hopes for the brand is to a achieve quality of work that we can we proud of, but at the same time appeal to people all over the world.

