Nefianto Setiono: The Dream Maker

In the years that he has lent his vision and expertise as a wedding decorator to help make dream weddings come true, Nefianto Setiono finds not only a sense of accomplishment but also a personal joy

Décor is more than just a thoughtful colour scheme and carefully arranged flowers. The right décor plays a crucial role in setting the stage for any event. This arguably goes double for weddings … and this is where Nefianto Setiono comes in. With his team at Nefi Décor, Setiono has helped countless brides- and grooms-to-be turn their visions of the perfect wedding day into reality. Below are excerpts from Prestige Indonesia’s interview with the renowned wedding decorator.

Can you tell us how you started Nefi Décor?

Nefi Décor officially started doing wedding decorations in 2004, but we actually started as a small florist and boutique shop in 1999.

And what was that project that put Nefi Décor on the map?

It was in 2008 where we put up wedding decoration at a client’s house. We converted the backyard and swimming pool area for the blessing ceremony, creating the first ever floating isle way. The theme for the decor was gardens, which fits in naturally with the surroundings. We had to build a tent to cover the blessing ceremony and decorate it with branches and leaves to give it a natural garden look.

Have you always been interested in becoming a wedding decorator?

I have always been an artistic person and love to build things with my hands. And I love seeing floral designs. But I never imagined myself becoming a wedding decorator until we started diving into the florist industry. Since then, it has become a passion of mine.

How did you first discover your interest in the field?

When we first started doing floral parcels for clients, my interest with floral design grew and I started learning from books. The demand for our floral bouquets grew exponentially and we started getting orders to do floral designs for small private parties, grand openings, small blessing ceremonies, corporate events, fashion shows, and so on. People really started to notice us after we began doing floral designs for both local and international fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Alexander McQueen, and Hermès. Since then, I’ve never looked back.

What was it about wedding decorations in particular that appeals to you?

The first thing that comes to mind is “my dream wedding.” Each and every client has their own definition of their dream wedding. Being able to create new designs and think outside the box drives my imagination and drives me to become a better designer and concept developer. The ability to take an existing area and turn it into an entirely different scenery provides not only emotional joy but a sense of accomplishment. But what makes it all worth it is seeing the joy we are able to bring to the client by creating their dream wedding. We are here for the client; without them we are not able to create grand and out-of-the-box designs.

How do you tailor your approach and workflow for each of your clients?

The most important attribute is building trust so that the client can get comfortable around us. From there we start to understand their likes and dislikes, their preferred colour scheme, and the wedding they have in mind. After understanding all of this, we then dive into their jobs and family backgrounds. Why? To better understand their mindset and personalities. This enables us to create not only their dream wedding, but at the same time ensure a high level of professionalism in our workflow and design. Talking about our common interests allows us to build a level of trust to the point where they feel comfortable talking with us. It doesn’t feel like clients talking with their appointed designers but more like friends consulting with each other.

Are there any projects that you’re particularly proud of?

There’s one that comes to mind which I would not say I’m proud of, but rather I’m blessed to be a part of it. I was able to create a layered printing decoupage of a European cathedral to give it a three-dimensional look and feel, instead of using the more typical Styrofoam.

What do you consider a great design?

Any design can be a great design depending on the beholder. Creating something unique and outside the box is a challenge in itself, but by doing it for the client, stepping into their shoes and understanding them personally through love is the greatest design.

Has the rise of social media and the drive to create content to share later on affected the work of wedding decorators such as yourself?

Social media is a double-edged sword, but of course it is a great medium for us to get our work internationally-recognized. Social media can also alter the client’s mind and perception of how décor should look and cost, which varies. Newlyweds have to be careful of decorators offering things that are too good to be true. We believe everything has a price, but it all depends on the client.

What would you say is the hardest part in every project?

Time is our worst enemy. With only fifteen hours to drastically change a venue into a completely different environment requires good time management. Sometimes it is both mentally and physically exhausting.

Do you still have a dream project? Perhaps working with certain brand, persona or venue?

Every project is a dream project for us. We never compare one client to another, because they are different in every way. If we have to be particular, we are always looking for challenges from clients that can elevate our creative minds through design, budget and persona.

For 2022, are any new and upcoming trends for wedding decoration that people should look at?

Rather than following trends, why not make our own? Although, personally, I would love to see more floral art structures and elevated floral designs.

On a somewhat related note, are there any great wedding decoration trends that was once very popular but then suddenly disappeared?

Yes, European-style building structures was in style for decades, but now the trend has shifted towards modern simplicity and rustic designs.

What was the most touching feedback that you ever received from a newlywed couple or their family?

Our clients often express their feelings about the décor and how when design comes out, more often than not it exceeded their expectations. They would often express how it was worth it and how they’ve never seen such a clean, neat and detailed work of art. All of our clients have become our friends after their events. Even after they’ve raised their own families, they still think about their wedding day.

Do you often meet and chat with former clients? What do they usually remember the most about their wedding day?

Yes, we sometimes have get-togethers with our previous clients over lunch or dinner. Most of them would already have beautiful children and are proud to introduce us to them and talk about how we make their wedding day come through.

Weddings can obviously be quite stressful for brides- and grooms-to-be. How do you usually deal with soon-to-be-newlyweds who are so stressed out they lash out? Bridezillas, if you will…

Yes, it is a common situation. Being a good listener, calming their hearts and minds, and being there for them resolves the situation most of the time. As professionals, we have to stay composed all the time and make sure our clients are taken care of at the highest level.