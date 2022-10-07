Presenting Prestige Indonesia’s 2022 edition of the 40 Under 40 list

For some, life begins at 40; for those in our 40 Under 40 list, it began quite a few years before…

Once again, Prestige Indonesia is proud to present its annual 40 Under 40 list. More than just a catalogue of people who managed to make a name for themselves before reaching this particular milestone age, this is a catalogue of stories – always about success, but very rarely of the instant variety. In short, the figures that make their way to our 40 Under 40 list are those that find success before their 40th birthday because they’ve managed to rise to the occasion long before that.

So, in this 2022 edition of arguably our most talked-about feature, we have stories about hard decisions and personal sacrifices, stories about breaking conventions and breaking taboos, stories of failure and wavering wills in the face of imminent downfall. Noticeably lacking, however, are stories that involve putting family in the background to focus on work, or stories where talent and passion are swept aside in favour of detached accomplishments. A common thread among the stories you’ll find in the pages ahead is, perhaps, balance. These are people who have managed to balance their ambitions and their passions.

Click here to see our complete Prestige 40 Under 40 list for 2022.