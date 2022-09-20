In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held in a momentous ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on 19 September, marking the end of an era in the history of Britain as well as the world.

The imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre were placed on the coffin as carols were sung in the presence of many of the world’s most powerful leaders, including reigning monarchs.

Among the leaders present at the state funeral were US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Reigning monarchs of other countries, too, arrived for the Queen’s state funeral. Among them were Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Following the ceremony, the Queen’s cortège passed through the streets of central London. Her coffin was placed on the state gun carriage, which was also used in the funeral of her father, King George VI, 70 years ago.

Her son and heir, King Charles III, accompanied by his sons, Princes William and Harry, and siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked with the procession all the way to the Wellington Arch.

The streets were lined by thousands of people from all ages and walks of life, who came to pay their respects with dignified silence as the Queen passed them on her final journey.

Among the notable monuments and royal residences the procession passed were Clarence House, St James’s Palace, Cenotaph war memorial and Buckingham Palace. All along the journey to Wellington Arch, the Big Ben tolled at 60-second intervals.

The Queen’s coffin was transferred from the state gun carriage to the state hearse at the Wellington Arch, from where it continued towards Windsor Castle 40 kilometres away for the burial in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, where lie in rest many other royals, including the Queen’s husband Prince Philip.

The Queen’s final journey

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September. She was 96. Her reign of 70 years is the longest by any British monarch and the second-longest in world history. During this period, the Queen oversaw unprecedented changes in everything — from politics to society.

Her body remained in Scotland till 13 September, during which people, Scottish leaders and members of the royal family paid their respects. The Queen’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on the same day. The following day, the coffin was carried in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state for four days.

Thousands of people from all walks of life waited in queues for hours to pay their respects to the Queen inside Westminster Hall. During this period, her children, including King Charles III, and her eight grandchildren took turns to stand vigil around her coffin.

Photos: State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

At King Charles III’s request, the wreath on top of Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle and flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. The card, written by the King, reads: “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.” pic.twitter.com/68WreS4SSH — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 19, 2022

The Cavalry Last Post is sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry before the Nation fell silent in Remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ap5ccCiQW2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

‘Rarely has such a promise been so well kept’ The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

(Main image: Phil Noble / POOL / AFP; Featured image: The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter )

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong