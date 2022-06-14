Tama Florentina on guiding the journey of MOIRE Rugs

Tama Florentina shares the story of how Moire Rugs originated, what makes it exceptional and being captain of her company with Prestige

Founder and CEO of Hesitada Group, Tama Florentina, hold a Master’s Degree in Arts Management from Auckland University of Technology, and at one point even spent time working for the Auckland City Council. Those days certainly seem far off from what she is doing now at Moire Rugs; but passion always finds its own way. Tama eventually made her way back to her hometown and discovered a way to fit her passion for home and living to the growing market for this artform. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

Today, Moire Rugs offers a one-stop solution for carpets, from pre-production, design, production and retailing. There are many similar businesses, but there’s only one that produces luxury carpets like Moire Rugs. We sat down with the womenpreneur to talk about this venture.

Now that we’re entering the second half of 2022, how’s the year treating you so far?

We ended 2021 with a bang – with the Floor Fairy Tales Vol. 2 exhibit, to be exact. So, right after that, 2022 feels like a fresh and hopeful start. It’s been productive so far; we’re ticking off projects in our timeline and the mood is upbeat, exciting and positive!

If we can go back a bit, tell us how you first found your passion for the living and interior business?

I think it’s a natural progression for me personally. We all love to be surrounded by a comforting environment, and I think the quiet nature of Auckland contributed to that. I’m also quite introverted and I love to stay in. All that just adds up to my ideas of creating cozy, homey, peaceful and well thought-out live/work situation.

What are your main roles at Moire Rugs?

As the founder and CEO, my role revolves around team-leading, decision-making and overseeing daily operations, including finance and budgeting, project timelines, client expectations and deliverables.

What motivates you as a business owner?

Over time, I found that Moire is more about being my work family, in addition to the way it is a creative outlet and, of course, an income-generating business. We’re currently a team of 50 people, and having them as a part of my responsibility is a big motivation to be a better captain of the ship.

What have been the highs and lows of your experience as a womenpreneur?

On top of normal business struggles, we womenpreneurs definitely have our work cut out for us, especially during pregnancy and motherhood – which is basically most, if not all, the time for me. But the highs are rewarding, and seeing where Moire is has been a blessed experience so far.

What does your normal working day look like?

My normal day is a combination of work from morning to late afternoon, followed with family time after. I try to squeeze in a bit of me-time here and there, too, but overall, it’s pretty standard.

With your busy schedule, juggling between motherhood and work, how do you de-stress?

I escape the way everyone escapes: through Netflix! I love finding quiet time and just enjoy myself in the stories.

Why did you choose to focus on rugs instead of any other home living object?

It’s really a matter of personal need at the time. I was in the midst of completing my own home back then and was looking for a carpet that reflected my personal taste as a homeowner. I was also looking for specific textures, something other than fur or other typical fabrics. That’s basically how it all started.

Where did the concept for Moire Rugs come from?

After I found the piece that I was looking for at the time, I began cooking more ideas for how I want Moire to be. The key philosophies are: high-end, exclusive, personal and customized.

How will Moire Rugs’s strategy change in the upcoming years?

Our business approach has mainly remained the same. We’re not big on hard-selling but rather creative explorations through collaborative projects. I will say, though, that we will be heading towards more digitally-focused efforts as we move forward.

What challenges and opportunities do you see for Moire Rugs right now?

There are still so many hidden potentials in the untapped markets of Indonesia alone. So, the opportunities are there, but the challenges lie in how we’re able to maintain quality consistency and product innovations – especially for the A+ or luxury demands.

What are some of the biggest trends in the living industry right now?

The thing with Moire is we’re very customer-centric. So, instead of certain trends, we’re seeing and encouraging homeowners to look inward and find something of their personal tastes. We have options with colours, and earth tones remain very popular. But ultimately, it all goes back to the customers and how they want to shape their homes.

They say that a person’s choice of furniture often reflects parts of their personality. What about rugs? What does a person’s selection tell you about his or her character?

That’s so true. Rugs have always been regarded as a complementary piece instead of the main focus in a room. But that does not always have to be the case and homeowners can express their personality through carpet choices. I always recommend to go with the piece that feels personally right to them; whether it’s bold, muted, dramatic or mysterious. Let it be a canvas of your own storytelling.

When you collaborate with designers or artists, what is it that you look for? Conversely, how do you convince creators from different fields to collaborate with you and your brand?

We have had two major designer collaborations so far and both were different each time. It really depends on the direction of our business and creativity at the time. For example, our first Floor Fairy Tale exhibition was held when we had just emerged into the home and living scene. Since we wanted to focus on branding, we teamed up with powerhouses and big names.

For the second time around, we were challenging ourselves with different carpet techniques. We wanted to show the unique innovations and how far rugs creation have come. That’s why our selected designers were conceptors and artists with forward-thinking mindsets and out-of-the box ideas.

Other than collaborations, what methods do you use to promote Moire Rugs?

Currently, we’re establishing a media presence through PR strategies. We’re focusing on digital and social media marketing as well. More importantly, we’re prioritizing customer care to maintain loyalty for business sustainability.

How would you characterize Moire Rug’s success thus far?

This is Moire’s third year and, so far, we’re on track with business positioning. We’re yet to achieve total success, because the road ahead on market expansion is definitely still long…

What are the, say, three main pillars that you applied in Moire Rugs?

Bring heart, invent possibilities and expect the best.

If you can explain Moire Rugs in one word or sentence, what would it be?

Bespoke. More than just custom-made or tailored to fit, we’re really zooming in on quality, personal values and unique results.

Will there be any collaboration from Moire Rugs and other interior designers this year?

Yes! We’re teaming up with an interior designer in September this year, so please stay tuned.

What are your plans to introduce Moire Rugs internationally?

That’s a big dream for us – to expand internationally. And not just in terms of trade but becoming a brand name in our own right. So, that’s a long-term goal. But in the meantime and near future, I can safely say that Moire is going to be dedicated to the local and regional markets.

Personally speaking, are there any milestones or achievements you hope to tackle soon?

Digital growth and business sustainability.

