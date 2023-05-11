The Dawn Of Innovation: Exclusive interview with Pasquale Junior Natuzzi

Pasquale Junior Natuzzi is a dedicated and innovative figure in the world of furniture. Contasia Christie explores the designer’s journey and breakthroughs in taking his family’s heritage business and morphing it into aspirational lifestyle brand and infusing it with the latest tech.

Pasquale Junior Natuzzi was born in Bari, Puglia in Italy. He worked with his family to make Natuzzi one of the most well-known furniture brands in the world. After rebranding in 2015 and making the Apulian-Mediterranean lifestyle the focus of brand communication, Natuzzi has become more successful than it could have imagined. The design team continues innovating and trying new approaches to deliver even better products to clients exceeding their expectations.

Firstly, what initially sparked your interest in taking up the family business?

The company has always been part of the children of the Natuzzi family. It is an extension of our family, and I grew up in the factory, looking at how things got done. I gained experiences out of Natuzzi at the beginning of my working life, and then I felt it was time to join my father and elder sisters, who were already working there.

You have a hand in your brand’s artistic and commercial operations. How do you manage all of these responsibilities?

It is tough on the one hand, but on the other hand, the experience with the market helps me also understand what is suitable for the customers and what they might need. If there is a strong relevance between the market and the artistic direction, the products can better deliver what your clients expect from you as a brand.

“Being in touch with what happens around us is crucial to develop new solutions.”

After you joined Natuzzi, you added the Apulian-Mediterranean lifestyle as the brand’s focus. Moving the company’s focus from products to experiences, involving Microsoft in developing the first Augmented Store within the furniture business. What drove you to do all these innovations?

My experience with the outside world is what drove me. Being in touch with what happens around us is crucial to develop new solutions. The Augmented Store with Microsoft was an exciting journey, as they approached us to investigate how to connect the furniture business, which is still very physical, with the digital world. It was a great success because we could implement a phygital (physical and digital) experience in our main stores, which is very innovative in our sector. The Mediterranean lifestyle came to us more easily: we just needed to put into the system all we could and give them a frame; the frame was already there because whatever we do is inspired by Apulia, integrating the Mediterranean influence. We already exported furniture everywhere, but overall, we also exported our lifestyle.

Do you believe there has been a shift in customer preferences for furniture design since you took over?

Yes, but not because I took over the creative department. We gradually started involving international designers, asking them to reinterpret the DNA of the brand and its heritage. We would invite them to Apulia to see the landscape and stay a few days to understand how we work in close connection with our land. This experience brought to life a new variety of collections through which customers could feel the atmosphere of the Mediterranean lifestyle not only through comfort – one of Natuzzi’s strong points – but also through colours, materials and design.

“People are more aware of their impact on the environment, and this is a wonderful thing. We need to be more respectful and explorative.”

I heard you used upcycled materials in some of your 2022 furniture collections, including Terra Pouf, Adam collections, and Circle of Harmony. What inspired you to use them, and how do you ensure potential customers can relate?

It is crucial to produce furniture that can last because, through long-lasting pieces, we can be sustainable and use sustainable materials and techniques. People are more aware of their impact on the environment, which is also a wonderful thing for producers because it challenges us to be more respectful and research more. We have developed conscious products like Adam and Terra. Still, we have also introduced new conscious upholstery like Origami – a textile made with recycled paper – and Gaia, which is vegan leather with the same touch and feel as animal leather.

How have customers reacted to the concept thus far?

Very well! Especially among our younger customers, but also in general. Sustainability is an issue that appeals to all of us.

What word or phrase best describes Natuzzi’s design concept right now, and please explain what it means to you.

In the past years, we have explored different aspects of Natuzzi through the eyes of many designers: we worked on harmony, functionality, and sustainability; this year, we will work on comfort. There is not just one way of describing a kaleidoscope-like Natuzzi. We are a kaleidoscope of feelings, visions, and people. I cannot describe the complexity and beauty of it all in just one word.

Pasquale Junior Natuzzi’s passion for his family business and the Apulian-Mediterranean lifestyle has driven Natuzzi’s success in the furniture industry. His innovative approach to the brand, involvement of international designers, and intended use of sustainable materials have earned him a loyal customer base and positioned Natuzzi as a leading lifestyle brand. With a focus on comfort and sustainability, Natuzzi aims to export a way of living that represents relaxation, conviviality, and minimalism. As the brand continues to evolve, Natuzzi seeks to become an iconic lifestyle brand involved in entertainment and hospitality while adhering to sustainable practices.

Words Contasia Christie A