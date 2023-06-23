The Fabric Of Success: In conversation with Michel Navas, Co-Founder of La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton

MICHEL NAVAS, co -founder and master watchmaker of La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton, elaborates on Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking journey and the magic underlying its timepieces

French luxury goods company Louis Vuitton has grown in leaps and bounds in its quest for the highest level of craftsmanship, innovation, and creativity in the art of high-end watchmaking. The Maison began its horological journey in 2002 with the first Louis Vuitton watch, the iconic Tambour. Thanks to its unique shape, it became one of the most instantly-recognisable watches of the 21st century.

The French Maison appeared prepared to compete with the industry’s titans with the acquisition of La Fabrique du Temps in 2011, a Swiss high-end watch movement specialist manufacturer, and the integration of Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking manufacturer into the state-of-the-art workshop in Switzerland in 2014. Fast forward to the end of 2021, the world of haute horlogerie bore witness as Louis Vuitton, with its Tambour Street Diver and Tambour Carpe Diem models, won the “Diver’s Watch Prize” and the “Audacity Prize” at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), which known as the “Oscars of Watchmaking.”

This year, Louis Vuitton introduced the first in-house self-winding automaton movement in a new feminine timepiece, the Tambour Fiery Heart Automata and the Tambour Moon Tourbillon Volant Poinçon de Genève. LVMH also announced that it would run Daniel Roth as an independent brand, with guidance and incubation from La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton. In this special interview with the co-founder and Master Watchmaker behind La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, Michel Navas, we explore the challenges of one of the new timepieces, high watchmaking, and Maison’s vision for the revival of Daniel Roth.

Can you provide some insight into what Louis Vuitton’s Watchmaking has in store for us in 2023?

Without saying too much about the embargo or something like that, Jean Arnault, the Director of Marketing and Development for Watches at Louis Vuitton, told me that he has something different in mind. He intends to bring Louis Vuitton to the pinnacle of high watchmaking. It is a bold decision, but I agree. That’s all I can share right now.

Speaking about high watchmaking, are there any complications you haven’t created before that you want to feature in the next collection?

It’s not so difficult to make complicated watches because you start with a base of movement, which must be strong. After that, you can add a perpetual calendar, a minute repeater, a chronograph, a split second, or a moon phase. I can do that. We can do that. Don’t get me wrong, but making a simple watch is the most difficult for me. A nice, beautiful, brilliant, simple watch you can wear daily is challenging to make. However, we have the dream team to make what we want. If you want a unique watch, we can do it for you.

On that note, are there any limitations or boundaries you didn’t want to cross?

The unique rule for me is that I want the watch to be easy to read and use, even if it’s very complicated for the watchmaker to assemble, develop, and make. Of course, my main rule is the reliability of the watch. It must be reliable and work well. I have no boundaries if it’s reliable.

As the master watchmaker of Louis Vuitton, do you design the movement together with the overall aesthetic of the watch, or do you favour one over the other?

No, the idea could come from Enrico, my designer, or even you. Maybe you can give me an idea? [smiles] And we have the marketing team in Paris as well. We meet with them every week. After that, we work closely with the designers and our research and development team. If we go with an idea, the designer works with Enrico and me, and he starts to draw how to display this new model and go ahead with it. Keep in mind that it takes time since there are many components. It’s interesting, but you have to be very patient.

When planning for new creation, how do you balance listening to the customer’s needs and the Maison’s vision?

We are very young in the watch industry, only 21 years. We started in 2002, and we are watchmakers, Enrico and I. And, of course, we are very attentive to the client. We wanted to know what they want and need on the wrist, and we can offer something you cannot find. That’s why our High Watchmaking is quite different, like displaying time with cubes and with the Spin Time. We offer something different but with the utmost respect for High Watchmaking.

Which model, in your opinion, best represents the Maison today?

I love the minute repeater in the Voyager shape. I love it because it’s a Louis Vuitton watch, with the design of Louis Vuitton. But inside, there’s the minute repeater, and it’s very comfortable on the wrists, smooth and thin. It’s my favourite watch.

Louis Vuitton launched the Tambour Moon Tourbillon Volant Poinçon de Genève earlier this year. The watch has the Geneva Seal, crafted from single blocks of synthetic sapphire, and comes in fluorescent green or yellow cases. What were the main technical obstacles in fulfilling this creative endeavour?

One of the biggest challenges is obtaining these colours because it’s difficult to get them when we burn synthetic crystal sapphire. Aside from that, we have the Geneva Seal movement. And you can also personalise this watch instead of the Louis Vuitton logo, placing your initials, logo, or crest instead. It’s the first time the Geneva Seal office has agreed to customise the watch because your initials or logo will be in the register of the Geneva Seal office. This premium selling point represents two worlds: the worlds of the future and the worlds of tradition inside. A lot of work for the case and the movement. I think it was a big challenge for us.

Speaking about the premiere, LVMH also announced the revival of Daniel Roth as an independent brand, with guidance and incubation from La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton. Can you give us some background?

Yes, I was talking with Jean Arnault, and Daniel Roth was in Bvlgari first, as you know. We thought we could not let Daniel Roth sleep as a brand, so we decided to acquire Daniel Roth and revive the brand. But the philosophy is not to forget Mr Roth because he is still alive. We visited him four times and told him we wanted to revive his brand, and he was delighted. As a watchmaker, we have the same job, the same profession. Enrico, Jean and I revived his brand because we respect the DNA of Mr Roth with the first model, the Tourbillon Souscription, which takes after the 1988 original in not just concept and execution.

How did you distinguish the Daniel Roth and Louis Vuitton roles in the La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton?

The main role of La Fabrique Du Temps is Louis Vuitton. However, we have a part of La Fabrique Du Temps and a special team dedicated to Daniel Roth. We have skills and different know-how from different sources at the manufacturer, so we can use these sources to revive the brand of Daniel Roth. We have two engineers, watchmakers, and a person in charge of supplying components for this revival.

Finally, what’s your vision for Daniel Roth?

Our vision for Daniel Roth is to respect the brand’s history while leveraging some of the concepts and savoir-faire that Enrico and I have accumulated in our careers.

Although 21 years young in the watch industry, La Fabrique Du Temps Louis Vuitton showcases many creations that ooze true technical and artistic know-how. To top it off, they herald a new era this year with the revival of Daniel Roth and the recently unveiled Gerald Genta brand. Combining innovation with style and always aiming for the finest quality, we look forward to the following magical pieces and carefully created products from the Maison, a testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.

Words Riga Ramadhan