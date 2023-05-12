The “Iron Odyssey” of Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Known for his fusion of traditional Japanese flavours with contemporary techniques, Iron Chef MORIMOTO has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most innovative and celebrated chefs.

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, in a nutshell, has delighted countless diners worldwide with his passionate enthusiasm, great skill, and perfectly paired flavours. He has won praise from critics and the general public for his skilful blending of Western and Japanese ingredients. He has successfully developed a trademark style that distinguishes him as one of today’s top chefs.

As the anticipation for the summer heat rises, so does the excitement for the opening of Morimoto’s latest culinary venture: Morimoto Jakarta. With his new restaurant set to open in The Langham, Jakarta, food enthusiasts can look forward to a dining experience that will tantalize their taste buds with a blend of bold flavours and artistic presentation. Morimoto Jakarta promises to be a culinary haven anyone seeking a unique and unforgettable dining experience. In a Trans-Atlantic chat with Prestige Indonesia, Morimoto elaborates on everything for his latest venture.

Please tell us a little bit about Morimoto Jakarta.

Morimoto Jakarta will be a world-class dining destination in the heart of Indonesia’s bustling capital city. Our guests can expect an unforgettable dining experience that combines stunning aesthetics, impeccable service, and, of course, exceptional cuisine.

How did the journey of Morimoto Jakarta unfold in Indonesia?

The partnership with ASRI Hospitality and The Langham in their development to District 8 was perfect for expanding the Morimoto brand into Jakarta’s booming neighbourhood. With upscale dining andquality foods as the destination, District 8 fits right in.

What dishes should guests notice when they visit Morimoto Jakarta? Any personal favourites?

As with all my restaurants, guests at Morimoto Jakarta can expect a menu that showcases the best of Japanese cuisine, with a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and innovative flavours. A few of my favourites include the Tuna Pizza, Hot Oil Carpaccio, and Rock Shrimp Tempura, but I look forward to changes to the program to cater to the city of Jakarta. The menu will offer something for everyone, and I encourage our guests to explore and try new things.

“My goal is to use my food to tell a story, to communicate something about who I am and where I come from, and to create a shared experience that is both meaningful and memorable for my guest.”

Overall, what can diners expect in Morimoto Jakarta at The Langham Jakarta?

Morimoto Jakarta offers exceptional Japanese cuisine with innovative flavours and an elegant contemporary atmosphere. The menu features many dishes, from small plates to seasonal specialities, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Guests can expect world-class service and a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. Whether for a romantic dinner or a business meeting, Morimoto Jakarta offers a memorable dining experience with warm hospitality and attention to detail.

What inspires you most regarding new dishes or concepts?

I draw inspiration from various sources, including traditional Japanese ingredients and techniques, local cuisines and ingredients, the seasons, and my travels. I always seek new flavours, techniques, and ingredients to incorporate into my cooking. My approach is one of openness and curiosity, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the kitchen.

Words Riga Ramadhan