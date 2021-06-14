True Colours: The journeys of Rio Dewanto, Kelly Tandiono and Arifin Putra

Prestige reconnects with Rio Dewanto, Kelly Tandiono, and Arifin Putra for an exclusive photo shoot in collaboration with OPPO Indonesia, and to talk with the trio about their personal journeys and how they’ve expanded their horizons

Creating a Universe

A chat with Rio Dewanto about his journey in the world of business even as he continues to thrive in the film industry

Having made his debut in the acting industry back in 2009, Rio Dewanto has now starred in more than 30 movies and won his share of awards. Besides appearing in movies, however, the 33 years-old is also known for his beverage ventures, one of which is, of course, Filosofi Kopi.

“I just finished shooting for a web series for OTT. After this, I’m back at managing Filosofi Kopi,” Dewanto begins. Filosofi Kopi was established coinciding with the movie Filosofi Kopi, which, in turn, is an adaptation of Dewi Lestari’s novel of the same name and stars Dewanto himself in the lead role along with actor Chicco Jerikho. The coffee shop was co-founded by Dewanto together with Chicco Jerikho, Angga Sasongko (the director of the movie), Anggia Kharisma and Handoko Hendryono (the producers of the movie). Although created at the same time as the movie, the Filosofi Kopi coffee shop wasn’t initially planned as a product to capitalize on the success of the movie, but as an actual effort to develop a unique ecosystem that provides an extraordinary experience when big screen imagination comes to life.

Dewanto explains: “We tried to make something new in the film industry. We wanted to create a universe in the movie, and bring it into real life, so people can meet the characters that they saw in the movie – they can come to the coffee shop and meet the characters. Turns out, people were very excited.”

Besides being the catalyst for the coffee shop, the original movie also sparked a sequel, Filosofi Kopi 2: Ben & Jody, a web series, and also a documentary titled Filosofi Kopi Aroma Gayo. “We have made a 10-episode web series for OTT. So, we could say that we have explored the Filosofi Kopi universe quite intensively,” tells Dewanto.

“Actually, we have another movie that has been finished and is ready to release, but we are still holding in to it. Because we see that the cinemas haven’t recovered to the way they were before, right?” Dewanto points out. “And the genre of this movie is different from oure previous ones. We are trying to create a new IP, which is like a spin-off. So, the title would be Ben and Jody, where these two characters would be the main focus, and the genre is action. We want the movie to be experienced by audiences in cinemas, because when we watched the movie, we felt like it is more suitable for the big screen.”

Moving on to the business side of Filosofi Kopi, Dewanto admits to never had any experience in the F&B business, but he says he learned together with his partners. That being said, Filosofi Kopi now has flagship stores in Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Semarang and Makassar, and there is are Filosofi Kopi Rides in Cilandak and Medan.

So, how did Dewanto come to grips with the finer details of running his business? “First, we tried to build the system, then we build the management, build the structure … it is very important to have a strong foundation for a professional company,” he shares. “I learned a lot, because I didn’t have a background in business. And last year in May, I was appointed as the CEO [he was previously the Creative Director]. And this meant I have more things to learn now that I have new duties and responsibilities. The change has not been easy, but I’m trying hard to give it my best.”

Another thing about running the beverage business is that “it becomes a project that helps releases stress,” Dewanto says. “The pandemic situation is tough for everybody, and, yes, the project becomes a stress-reliever for me. Actually, I got another project to release a DIY cocktail bar. I did the interior by myself during the pandemic. And it’s open now in Blok M. But it’s like a hidden bar. It’s called Nebula.”

More about the new venture, Dewanto shares: “Actually it’s like a library for my vinyl records collection, because I have no space left at home. Most of those vinyl records were from my late father-in-law. He was the founder of Tanamur, the first discotheque in Indonesia – the first in in Southeast Asia, even. So, I’ve been taking care of those vinyl records. And Nebula becomes the place to play those records again.”

Asked about what he would like to accomplish next, the first thing that Dewanto mentions was family. “Since I have a daughter, all of my ego and ambitions have been put aside,” he goes on. “I want my focus to be mostly on her. If she can be happy, if she can make something or be something, or if she can be influential to her environment, that would feel like an accomplishment.”

The concern for his daughter’s future also spurred Dewanto to support the OPPO Find CSR program that provides education for children in Indonesia. The initiative has made a 740 million donation from the OPPO Find X2 auction held together with Jo Malone London last July and the Orbitare furniture collection, to build PAUD Fransiskus Raja Detugau in Sikka and PAUD Cerah Ceria in Labuan Bajo, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, through Happy Hearts Indonesia. “Of course I support that,” Dewanto exclaims. “If we want to change the world, we can start from the children who are the next generation.”

On his own personal hopes, Dewanto remark:, “I would like to keep working and contribute more works to the entertainment industry. And in entrepreneurship, I would like to learn more so I can expand.”

Making Dreams Happen

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Kelly Tandiono talks about keeping busy and her latest venture, Cover Me Not

Having started her career as a model since she was 16 years-old, Kelly Tandiono has gathered a long list of achievements and built a most impressive résumé in the fashion industry. Furthermore, she is no longer just a successful Indonesian model, but she is also known internationally. Notably, she was once chosen as a mentor for season four of Asia’s Next Top Model. Outside of modelling, Kelly is also an actress and has starred in numerous movies. But even with all of those brilliant achievements, Kelly hasn’t stopped reaching for her dreams. One them it is creating her own fashion line, which Kelly has done and is now focusing on. It’s a bikini label called Cover Me Not.

“I just finished a web series. And what I have been busy with is, I’ve been working on Cover Me Not,” Kelly begins as we sat down for a chat after her photo shoot for this issue. “I have two projects coming up with Cover Me Not. I’m doing some kind of collaboration with another designer.”

Kelly then shared about how she started Cover Me Not. “I started the brand four years ago with a partner of mine. We have always wanted to have our own bikini line. At the time, we felt like there weren’t many fashionable bikinis for flat-chested women,” she recalls. “That’s how the idea started. How do we make something for flat-chested women that can still be comfortable, still look edgy and cool? Because it doesn’t matter what shape your body is, Cover Me Not wants to help you to become more confident.

“That was the beginning, but we also have to evolve constantly. Having only that kind of niche market makes it hard to sell, right? So, for the second collection, I tried to make something that is actually meant for every woman,” Kelly continues. As written on the Cover Me Not website: “We believe ‘All women today feel confident about themselves no matter their body shape and size’.”

“So it went with the second, third, and fourth collection. As time went by, I learned a lot about what else we needed to grow, change, etc. But I have fun doing it! Because it’s always been my dream to have my own fashion line and that’s bikini,” Kelly notes. She also shares about how she only established Cover Me Not’s office last year.

“Because I have this company of my own, I thought, let’s try opening office and see what else I can do to grow this company,” tells Kelly. But sadly, the pandemic hit and she had to close the office for a few months. “Still, I tried to stay positive. Me and my friends at Cover Me Not did a fundraising together where we raised almost 125 million. We bought PPEs, groceries, and we gave them to those affected by the pandemic.”

Kelly’s spirit of sharing is also reflected in her journey as Brand Ambassador of OPPO Indonesia. On that note, the smartphone brand has recently introduced an initiative to support education in Indonesia. The OPPO Find School CSR program has raised 740 million from an OPPO Find X2 auction in collaboration with Jo Malone London last July and the Orbitare furniture collection. The funds raised from the auction was donated to build PAUD Fransiskus Raja Detugau in Sikka and PAUD Cerah Ceria in Labuan Baju, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. “It’s amazing what OPPO does together with Happy Hearts Indonesia. That is also the reason why I wanted to be an ambassador because I worked a lot with Patrick Owen [Chief Creative Officer of OPPO Indonesia] as both of us work for Happy Hearts Indonesia,” Kelly relates. “Coincidentally, I’m also an ambassador for Happy Hearts Indonesia. So, I’m really happy that OPPO and Happy Hearts Indonesia are working together to build a better future for children.”

Amazingly, Kelly also worked on Cover Me Not’s fourth collection during the pandemic. Called Bhinneka, the theme of the collection is the continuity of Kelly’s collaboration with Populo Batik in 2019. Unlike the previous collections which was mostly in black, white, and monochrome, Bhinneka featured soft colours such as dusty pink and batik motifs on the pieces. “While creating the Bhinneka collection, I was thinking about making something that is more colourful, because right now, I feel like we need colours in our life,” Kelly explains.

Talking about what she would like to accomplish next, Kelly says: “There are so many! I think even until the day I die, there will be something new that I want to accomplish.” Then she adds: “For Cover Me Not, I really hope that I can expand it, not only in Indonesia, but all around the world.”

Beyond for Cover Me Not, Kelly also focuses on her school, Supermodels Project, which she built together with fellow models Dominique Diyose, Laura Muljadi and Paula Verhoeven. And just like Cover Me Not, she also hopes to expand Supermodels Project across Indonesia and maybe even overseas. And then, there’s also her acting career. “So many goals! I have to always have goals, because I feel like life is boring without goals and challenges,” she closes.

New Explorations

Arifin Putra talks about exploring new opportunities and how technology helps to make his work and life goals more achievable than ever

Arifin Putra just discovered a new area in which to grow. Basically, the actor is co-founding a media company. “It started from a conversation where we came up with an idea to start a community-based company called Cinemaheads,” he begins. “We are filmmakers, producers, story-tellers, cinephiles, and cinemaheads who are committed to share the excitement of cinema and content making, focusing on the social media platforms.” Their mission is to become a home for everybody in the Indonesian film industry. “At the moment, we are developing intellectual property and content making, and we’re also doing a joint venture with another creative IP development company,” adds Arifin.

In this era where people around the world increasingly rely on technology, Arifin is particularly interested in the many things that used to require face-to-face interaction but can now be done from home. “We can still connect with each other, even though now it’s done virtually. But it’s still manageable,” he expresses. Another interesting thing he found out was shooting from home. “I just did a web series that was recorded through Zoom meetings on the laptop or PC, together with smartphone cameras,” he recalls. “The client was in Singapore, the production is in Hong Kong, we have talents in Taiwan as well and then I did the shoot from Jakarta. What an interesting experience.”

Speaking of the devices that to support his daily tasks, Arifin muses about the ubiquity of smartphones and how it still manages to become even more prevalent in our lives. “Basically, our whole life happens on one device, from communicating to looking for information and interacting through social media.” Interestingly, Arifin has also become fascinated with smartwatches. “I just discovered that we can receive calls from it and I felt like a secret service agent,” he says with a laugh. “On the other hand, I love how it can help track my sleep every night and the quality of it. Then, I can track how many steps I want to achieve every day, as well as workout progress, especially cardio. It’s amazing how technology is really able to change our lives and make things easier.”

Back to his career, Arifin made his debut in the entertainment industry when he was only 13 years old. So, what has he learned about himself through the years? At that, Arifin smiles and shares: “I tend not to look for characters that I can manage to do well. I prefer to go for challenging ones; characters who, when I read about them, makes me feel uncomfortable, makes me feel a bit afraid and uncertain. Because I feel the need to always grow, to constantly innovate ways to improve myself. If I don’t do that, then I will not be growing. Another thing about becoming an actor is to get closer with ourself. Then, being confident, because when doing movies, we are collaborating with the director and creating something together. It is important to know what you are doing and be proud of that. But when you don’t think you’re giving your best, it is okay to try again.”

Speaking of collaborations, as a brand ambassador of OPPO, Arifin has also been supporting OPPO Find School, a CSR program that helps provide better education for everyone. “I think everything stems from good education, especially when it comes to the future of this nation,” he explains. “Since the CSR program was carried out together with Happy Hearts Indonesia to support the construction of PAUD Fransiskus Raja Detugau in Sikka and PAUD Cerah Ceria in Labuan Bajo, it is a great initiative to support education in the remote areas where they need all the help they can get.” The program itself successfully raised 740 million through an OPPO Find X2 digital auction held in collaboration with Jo Malone London and the Orbitale furniture collection. The school will be build with two classrooms and equipped with furniture, supporting education tools, and outdoor playground, and sanitation facilities.

For the future, Arifin’s ultimate goal is to become a borderless actor. “I’m proud to be an Indonesian actor and acting in various Indonesian movies. But sometimes, when I was doing projects and commercials abroad, I see a lot of people from Singapore, Malaysia, and even Hong Kong. But we rarely see any Indonesians. I would like to see our people appear more in the international scene. It doesn’t have to be in the Hollywood; it can be anywhere. I want to see more Indonesians in the creative industries, whether it is in front or behind the camera to gain more international experience.”

CREATIVE DIRECTOR BRAD HOMES / PHOTOGRAPHER EANDARU KUSUMAATMAJA / STYLING LINTANG HUTAMI / MAKE UP & GROOMING RYAN OGILVY / HAIR FIRDA JEAN / STYLING ASSISTANT SAFINA HARYS

SHOT ON OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G