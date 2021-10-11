Velove Vexia: Championing Equality

During an exclusive photoshoot in collaboration with Dior, Velove Vexia talks with Prestige about gender equality, memorable experiences with UN Women, and life in the middle of the ongoing pandemic.

The last time Prestige met Velove Vexia was all the way back in 2016. At the time, we talked about, among other things, her fondness for reading, and the rewards of giving back. Since then, she has taken a quantum leap forward – which is quite the understatement, actually. In just the last five years, she has played in more than five different movies, collaborated with multiple brands, became a gender equality advocate, and more.

Our first interview ended with a discussion about her charity work. In particular, she mentioned that every weekend, she collaborated with Rempah Rempah (an Indonesian restaurant that used to be in the Senopati area) to provide food for underprivileged children in town. She also provided schooling for 100 elementary, primary and high school children in the Bintaro area. “I’m grateful for the life that I have, but I hope I will continue to grow as a person, to step outside my comfort zone and to do more positive things to deliver happiness to those around me,” she concluded at the time.

Today, humanitarian work is indeed still one of the things she wants to be able to do in life. Besides as an actress, Velove is also known as a gender equality advocate. “Since I was little, I read a lot books, and it taught me to see the writer’s perspective, thereby improving my critical thinking. Even if I encountered subjects that doesn’t directly impact, I still learned to think about it. From there, my concern for social matters arose. And on top of that, charity is also something my parents have taught me to do since I was little,” says Velove, opening up our 2021 conversation.

“But why did I focus so much on gender equality? Put simply, it’s because I’m a woman and I can represent myself too. I remember when I was discriminated against because I am a woman, like so many others, and how uncomfortable it felt. More importantly, I don’t want that to happen to my daughter one day,” she adds. “Why I fight for gender equality is because gender equality is a human right. We are all entitled to the same set of basic rights. How can we have a better world if 50 percent of the population are still denied their rights? These include the right to live free from violence and discrimination, to earn fair wages, to be educated and so much more.”

All that being said, Velove still believes that when it comes to the fight for gender equality, there is no single institution or person that holds the answers. “First of all, there’s no such things as a one-answer-fits-all solution. Here’s the thing: What I’m doing isn’t ‘Hey, I’ll fix your problem or I’ll solve your problem.’ It’s not like that. My mission is to spread awareness. What kind of awareness? It’s along the lines of ‘As a woman, you have the right to feel safe and to be comfortable wherever you are. You have the right not to receive any kind of harassment or violence.’ Sadly, not everybody is aware of – or acknowledges – this,” she expresses.

Furthermore, knowing full well that gender equality will not happen overnight, Velove is leading the way with measurable action. “I can’t tell someone that ‘Hey, you have to fight for your rights.’ I can’t do that,” she elaborates. “It basically comes down to each individual again to fight for their rights, because I can’t tell them to do this or do that, or don’t do this and vice versa. All I can do together with the people that care about this matter are simply to educate and, once again, spread awareness to more and more people, because I believe that’s the key.”

Speaking of which, Velove also shares that she had worked with UN Women – formally the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women – on this matter. “I joined and worked with UN Women to spread awareness. I created a campaign with them, and they sent me to Palu and Papua to help with their activities there. It was a valuable experience, in the sense of broadening my perspective,” Velove recalls.

Then she continues: “In particular, there’s one particularly memorable experience that I still remember clearly to this day. It was when I joined a discussion about women living with HIV/AIDS in Papua, and I learned that the women in Papua, particularly housewives, have the highest rate of HIV cases in Indonesia. They got it from their husbands and it broke my heart when I heard that. It made me realize that gender inequality in this area also contributes to the spread of HIV

“At that time, I felt like I didn’t know anything. Like, what do I know about the world? I thought my own problems were already huge, and it turns out that it was nothing compared to what the people out there were facing. It was like a wake-up call and the world gave me a slap in the face,” Velove points out. “As an entertainer, I’m used to have all eyes on me. But after this journey with UN Women, it’s the other way around. I’m the one that was searching for a new perspective from the people that I meet, and it made me grow as a person.”

Velove then elaborates on what she took away from this chapter of her life: “The whole experience was important for me in order to expand my horizons. I don’t want to be a person who thinks that it’s always about me, myself and I. If we get caught up in that world, I don’t think we can grow. I believe that the persons who grow the most are those that put him or herself in the position of not knowing anything.”

Since our conversation already touched on the topic of experiences, the current unprecedented times of crisis – since we’re still in the middle of the pandemic – also came up during our chat. As it happens, the pandemic was full of life lessons for Velove. “Where do I begin?” she opens up. “First of all, I have mixed feelings. I saw people who I know and care about losing family members. And then, my mother tested positive for COVID-19. In short, it broke my heart. Taking care of my mother was a hard experience. The hospital was full, oxygen and medicine were hard to find, and I felt nervous. However, I understood that every second I get to spend with my mother is so very precious.”

“If you are alone but you’re not comfortable being alone and you don’t enjoy your own company, then how do you expect others to enjoy being in your company?”

Despite being held back by the pandemic, Velove still managed to see the bright side of things. In particular, she highlights how her philosophy on life made it easier for her to adapt. “Fortunately for me, I applied slow living principles since way back before the pandemic. It’s because I always believe that everything has to be balanced, in the sense that I do my work, but my family time, my me time, enjoying life and the little things in it are important too. So, when the pandemic started and there the PPKM (large-scale social restrictions) was enacted, I wasn’t bothered, especially compared to all the people who are usually super busy and suddenly had to stay home all day, every day,” she spells out. “My focus on slow living emphasizes my inner happiness, which is important. How? Well, basically, you need to enjoy the moments you spend with yourself. If you are alone but you’re not comfortable being alone and you don’t enjoy your own company, then how do you expect others to enjoy being in your company?”

On the other hand, when asked about how she stays positive during these tough times, Velove replied, without hesitation: “I know that there are many negatives, but I always try to see things from a positive angle. And I would encourage people to do this as well, because, if you think about it, there are a lot of positive things that we can see during this pandemic like the decrease in air pollution. Don’t focus on the negative sides.”

As the interview neared its end, Velove admitted that she doesn’t have any specific plans for life after the pandemic. “What will life after the pandemic look like? I don’t have any idea. Thanks to this crisis, I really can’t plan on anything too far. I mean, before the pandemic, we tend to spend so much time planning too much into the future. We simply don’t take the time to enjoy the present. This is sad because we have no idea how many moments we will be fortunate to experience,” Velove goes on. “And it took a pandemic to make us realize all of that. I think, as the crisis teaches us that predicting what our long-term future holds is an illusion, adaptability will become the key ingredient for life after the pandemic. Aside to that, it will be about things that matter. Enjoy the present with our families, our parents, friends and loved ones. Finally, just try to be as happy as possible, because you simply don’t know what will happen next.”

