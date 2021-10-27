Vincent Nigita: Pastries from The Soul

Chef extraordinaire Vincent Nigita tells Prestige about his journey in the culinary arts and its latest chapter: Kanvaz Pâtisserie

Vincent Nigita is a pastry chef and chef consultant who has made his name well-known in a short time in Bali with his introduction of what have been called “enthralling desserts that combine technique, passion, precision and taste.” Prestige met Vincent at his newest venture, the impressive Kanvaz Pâtisserie at Kanvaz Village Resort in Seminyak, where he sat down and shared with us his adventures in the high-end pastry world.

Born in Bordeaux, the famous wine-growing area and culinary destination, Vincent enrolled in a 100-hour apprenticeship program at a patisserie in the small town of Lyon. He later worked as a pastry chef at Four Seasons Hotel Paris. In Bali, Nigita took over the iconic tea bar of the Kanvaz hotel to create his extravagant new concepts for macarons, éclairs, cookies, tiramisu and cheesecake.

“My interest in pastry cooking started, I think, when I was about 8 years old,” he says. “I must admit that I was difficult and felt like school was not for me. At that age, it was difficult for me to sit on a chair and listen to a teacher talk for a few hours. But I was always very interested in learning about patisserie. I loved to cook at home with my mom.

“When I was young, my father worked a lot. But every Sunday, we bought some desserts and pastries for a treat. It was the one day during the week when we could all sit down as a family, with my mother, my father, my brother, and me. We were all together sharing very good moments that I will remember forever. We would have chocolate éclairs, mille-feuille … all the good ones. Soon I decided to dive into the pastry world myself. At 13, I really tried to make seriously good pastries, and I soon fell in love with it.”

Vincent continued to learn his craft through his combined work and travels around the world. He has built an international career by working for some of the world’s most respected Michelin-star chefs, among them Éric Briffard, Christian Le Squer, and Pierre Gagnaire. His new venture, Kanvaz Pâtisserie by Vincent Nigita, at Jl. Petitenget No.188, Kerobokan Kelod is billed as a destination for haute couture pastry.

“For the launch of his new shop, we wanted to create an elegant, unique, and lively customer experience,” says the Leon Design Agency in Bali. “Considering the dynamism of the man, the elegance and finesse of his work and the colorful recipes he crafts, we designed a concept of luxury but traditional fashion atelier where the design of the venue reminds people of the traditional Parisian shapes and atmosphere.

“I decided to pick a few ingredients, a few flavours that had provided me with very intense and deep emotions, and then to compose and make some unique desserts to let my guests discover the beautiful tastes I had been learning about for myself”

“The striking blue monochrome color that runs all over the venue sends the customers to a unique journey where time stops… We have decided to keep all the original industrial structure elements to emphasize their functionality and fully integrate them in the decor to balance the feminine and elegant touches. They run all through the venue from the walls, the bar, and the displays to create a feeling of elegance and quality.”

Says Vincent: “We opened Kanvaz Pâtisserie a few months ago, and it was challenging because we built several different venues at the same time. We offer different kinds of pastries and other treats: Viennoiseries baked goods, for example. We also offer breakfast dishes, light lunches, and afternoon tea time.

“Kanvaz is very important to me because it’s the place where I can completely open my heart, where I’m truly myself. It’s really myself, my creation, my inspiration. It all comes from my passion for high-quality pastries and desserts. Every single new creation comes from my soul, I give it all my love. This project, for my team and me, is one crazy adventure.”

What sets Kanvaz Pâtisserie apart from other pastry shops? “Because it’s all about me,” Vincent answers, laughing. “No, it’s because there are many pastry shops around the world, and I think and believe every single good one has its own philosophy, its own ways, and its own processes of creation. So, the difference is all about what you have inside you, what you want to say, what emotions you want to give to customers through your creations.”

Simply put, Vincent’s pastries are reflections of his personality and creativity. He pours something of himself into every new creation. “I think it’s natural to be like this,” he explains. “Patisserie is not just a job, it’s a real passion. It’s not simple work, you know, and you have to work hard for long hours. For me, it’s very intense. If you were not passionate about it, I think that would make it much harder to do. But for me, it’s natural. It’s in my blood, my soul. It’s within me.”

In 2016, Vincent left Four Seasons Hotel Paris. His initial idea was to travel around the world and learn more about the art and science of pastry making, but life is what happen to you while you’re making other plans…

“I arrived in Bali straight from Paris,” he recalls. “It was supposed to be for a 15-day holiday! I was actually close to accepting a job offer in Singapore. But first, I decided to spend some time in Bali with friends and family. Finally, like so many visitors before me, I fell completely in love with the island’s culture, the people, the atmosphere. I just didn’t want to leave.”

Just like any top-class chef, Vincent has discovered unique flavours and ingredients in every place he has visited in the world. His travels have inspired him to put those tastes into each of his creations. “I’m very passionate about spices, peppers, and teas,” he tells us. “Those things interest me a lot. So, for me, it was obvious, I had to use these ingredients in my pastries. “Because when you travel and you try this spice, tea or pepper, they give you special emotions. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to travel. There are people who can’t travel, but who deserve to experience the emotions I get from these ingredients. I decided to pick a few ingredients, a few flavours that had provided me with very intense and deep emotions, and then to compose and make some unique desserts to let my guests discover the beautiful tastes I had been learning about for myself.”

Vincent likes nothing better than to experiment with classic desserts, such as éclairs and macarons. “It’s something that I really like,” he explains, “because they’re comfort food. Everybody knows what a chocolate éclair is, everybody knows mille-feuille, lemon tarts, apple pies, tiramisu. The challenge is how to transform them, and how to bring something different to them with your touch and creativity. It could be changing some texture, some taste, some design, bringing something modern to it. We know that Indonesians love an amazing tiramisu or cheesecake. Everybody loves these beautiful traditional desserts. But let’s make it my way – into something more modern, pop and colourful.

“When I opened Kanvaz Pâtisserie, I decided to launch new products, new items, new kinds of patisserie,” Vincent says. “We designed everything in three months, it was like a mission impossible! But we did it. It was a crazy challenge, but very interesting. We have brought in this new Viennoiserie line, croissants, pain au chocolat, a new a la carte menu, even some ice cream. I have an amazing team and people around me who have helped me to make my dream come true.”

The next project for Vincent and his team is a new Dessert Bar. “I love to explore every single direction of patisserie. I have experience of working in 3-Michelin Star restaurants, so I enjoy doing fine dining and plating, and bringing something new. Pairing desserts with cocktails, that’s part of what I’m going to do with the Dessert Bar. I plan to open it very soon.”

Looking ahead, Vincent wishes to branch out from Indonesia and create an international presence. But he has no desire to open lots of new branches. “My focus is on quality instead of quantity,” he says. “I’m thinking to choose a prime location to develop the brand. My dream eventually is to have branches in New York, Tokyo, Paris, and other beautiful locations.”