Self-Made Cakelogist: Sonia Basil

SONIA BASIL’s self-taught passion for cake decorating has taken her to new heights.

Before cake decorating became a trend, Sonia Basil embarked on a grand undertaking to pursue the art of defining her life as a pastry chef and entrepreneur. With the lack of available learning resources, the young pâtissier had to dive deep into research and spend countless hours experimenting and perfecting this unique trade. Before long, her Instagram account @cakeology.jkt – more like her baking diary back then – gained mass recognition, and she became known as one of Indonesia’s cake-artistry pioneers.

Prestige Indonesia sat down with Sonia Basil to delve into how it all started, her early challenges, her creative and entrepreneurial mind at work, and her future projects.

Please tell us how you define yourself right now. Are you a celebrity pâtissier? Entrepreneur? Influencer?

I started making cakes as a hobby, but after a while, I saw an opportunity in this field. Back in the offline days, only the taste of the cake mattered. When the market shifted online, visuals became more critical. I learned cake artistry and became a cake artist using Instagram as a marketing tool for my cake portfolio.

During the pandemic, people shifted from Instagram to video platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts. People tend to skip advertisements, so they will skip the video if I appear as a brand on those platforms. I turned into content creating and taking my client’s stories and the cake-making process as the content. At this point, I had already become a cake artist, entrepreneur, and content creator.

Unexpectedly, people enjoyed my videos and stories, and that’s how I gained my followers. I became one of the key opinion leaders in this field. Content-creating is a part of the marketing activation for my business. The point is that I am an entrepreneur first, and my main quest is baking, making, and selling cakes. Everything else is just side quests.

You’ve pioneered another business before cooking/baking. Please share how your entrepreneurial spirit has grown since then.

In elementary school, my siblings and I decided to make candies to sell installs. Since we had some time during semester break and didn’t want to waste time on video games, we decided to do business for extra pocket money.

During junior high, we saw a potential business in canvas bags. We noticed that different groups of students at school would like to match, and the easiest way to match would be via canvas bags. For example, one group would all have one matching colour canvas bag. I learned marketing, branding, and content-creating through this canvas bag business.

When we went to college, we all found our passion: I make cakes, my sister does wedding dresses, and my little brother started a digital marketing agency. But this all started when we were all young. Long story short, I saw an opportunity, and I took it.

How challenging is it to emerge as a content creator and pastry chef?

It was very challenging, especially in the beginning. I had to innovate creative ideas without guidance – through trial and error. I find that difficult, but I believe failures are the ladder to success. I didn’t know how much lighting would be adequate or which video angle would be correct. I had to learn lessons the hard way because I had little knowledge about content creation. Nowadays, it is easier because many people are creating similar content. I can find inspiration from them and learn some different angles.

Tell us more about the idea behind Cakeology. And how does it differ from your other endeavour, Keku?

In the beginning, I created Cakeology so people could order custom cakes. Back then, people would go to offline stores, and it was easy: they wrote their names and called it a day. Then they would look for gifts. I saw an opportunity and created a cake that could be a gift in and of itself.

Keku is different in that it focuses on simple custom cakes delivered with quick turnover. It addresses the problem of sometimes taking a month to receive their custom cakes.

You’ve made many creations, some would call anti-mainstream. What inspires you when it comes to these creations?

My clients inspire all the cakes I have made so far. I want the cakes to represent the message that my clients are trying to convey. Their stories inspired me to step up my game and do the impossible. It’s not the design that makes my cakes anti-mainstream, but it is the client’s personal and emotional values. Everyone can make cakes, but I want to make unique cakes for all my clients.

Customisability is a big selling point in your business. Could you tell us about the most memorable, demanding, or strange requests you’ve experienced?

The most memorable one is the transparent cake. It was a replica of a face serum product. It was also the strangest request because I had never done it before. I gained precious lessons from making that cake. Previously I was not up for a challenge, and I didn’t like being under pressure. One day I felt stuck with what I did by doing the same thing repeatedly for years. This cake was a huge milestone in my career, and I learned that I could not just say ‘no’ to challenges that can become opportunities. I just have to research to figure out how to get there.

Who do you compare yourself with – or look up to – in the culinary world?

I won’t compare myself with anyone in the culinary world, but I’ve always looked up to Farah Quinn. I have known her since I was little (I watched her cooking shows with my housemaids), and she became a role model for me when I didn’t get into a science programme in high school.

I had to find a new inspiration because I wanted to focus on my future. I saw her in a different light than my general perception of a woman – she could cook well while looking beautiful and fashionable in the kitchen.

Tell us about an upcoming dessert or food trend in 2023.

I’ve noticed that since last 2022, Korean cakes have become a trend; Korean dessert houses or cafes have become a thing.

Tell us about your exciting upcoming projects.

I am opening a dessert house in M Bloc Space called Monsora Dessert House. The concept is a Korean dessert house combining Korean and French pastries. The grand opening will be on 9 April 2023. Come and visit. I’ll be waiting for your reviews!

Words by Refa Koetin