The Dedicated Designer: Carlo Colombo

One of Italy’s most prolific designers, Carlo Colombo continues to influence the international design scene through his vision and passion. His 30-year career has seen him produce iconic furniture pieces, curate exhibitions and publish his knowledge in hardcover. We spoke to the coveted designer about his passion and dedication to his work.

A leading figure in the international design scene, Carlo Colombo is one of Italy’s most prolific designers. Born in Brianza, the region best known for some of Italy’s greatest furniture companies and contemporary designers, he graduated with a degree in architecture from the Politecnico di Milano, and since then his career has grown with great intensity and profound success, earning him numerous industry accolades.

Colombo has collaborated with some of the most influential Made in Italy design brands, such as Giorgetti, Flexform, Bentley Home, Bugatti Home, Trussardi Casa, Elie Saab Maison, and Olivari, to name a few. In addition to designing furniture, Colombo also works as a consultant and art director, curating shows and projects.

In 2013, he founded A++ architecture studio with Paolo Colombo in Lugano, focused on interiors and large-scale projects worldwide, with studios in Lugano, Zurich, New York, Miami, and Dubai. His projects have been exhibited in Paris, at the Weserburg Museum of Modern Art in Bremen (1995), at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Cologne (1996), at the Milan Triennale (2016), and MARCA, the Museum of the Arts of Catanzaro (2017).

Celebrated by the industry, Colombo was named Designer of the Year in Tokyo in 2004. Between 2005 and 2011 he received the ELLE DECO International Design Award four times and won prizes for his projects from Gioia Casa and MD Magazine. Last year he published his much-awaited book, “Carlo Colombo Industrial Design: I Never Sleep” and won the Wallpaper Design Award.

What makes you love architecture and interior design?

The concept that architecture and design represent is a language of signs, materials and compositional values. It’s an alphabet that allows you to dialogue with the public making dividing the two professions difficult. Indeed, the design world is part of my history, a substantial growth that has allowed me to push myself. Architecture has a different charm. You work on a macro scale with various problems and invest more time, but then it is the container where you can experiment and enhance the interior in terms of design.

Which field do you prefer to enjoy most- architecture or interior design?

Whether architecture or interior design is best depends on who is asking. I am very attached to the world of industrial design. My greatest passion has accompanied me in my 30-year career. Knowing that my works will exist forever is something special for me—a great privilege.

Many people are in love with your designs. What inspires you when designing an interior?

I answer with a thought from Mies van der Rohe: “You must always dream with your head in the stars, but stay with your feet on the ground”. This is a bit of my lifestyle. At work and in everyday life, it has always been essential for me to maintain a very high creative and professional commitment to creating pieces that define me.

How would you describe your design language?

Compliance with the rules is essential for the growth of the designer. The concept of memory, irony, and function are fundamental ingredients for the success of a project. I have always tried to assimilate these rules, which are an object of reflection and growth.

When designing a project, what is the most crucial factor for you?

Exploring new concepts. My passion for design continues to be an integral part of my life. My love for my work and how I do it are always the same. Indeed, maturity has led me to a higher value in terms of planning and professionalism. Growing up, you simply have more experience.

“Although maturity has led me to hold a higher value in planning and professionalism, my love for my work remains the same.”

You also teach design at the University of Beijing. Is it one of your passions to teach students what you’ve learned from your own experience?

Students are a great source of inspiration. Their desire for discovery is an inexhaustible source of energy. Today communication plays a fundamental role. We live in a now globalised society, where the speed of information has reached very high levels. Knowing how to communicate your skills and experiences allows you to enhance your work and highlight your potential. This is the idea that I like to convey to students.

Where do you think design will go this year?

Future works are related to design for my companies. They continue to be frequent. Year by year, I try to add something new. The next exhibition will be the Milan Furniture Fair 2023, finally in its conservative edition in April.

Do you have any future projects to share?

There is some exciting news about my historical brands. Keep an eye on the new sofa for Giorgetti, which will be presented in Milano on April 2023. I can’t reveal too much information for now!.

Last but not least, what are your hopes for 2023?

As the pandemic has taught us, the thirst for knowledge is essential for improving the quality of life. A fantastic 2023 awaits us, full of enthusiasm, energy and great news.

Words Contasia Christie A