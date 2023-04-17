The Optimistic Demon Chef: Alvin Leung

As a chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, ALVIN LEUNG has left an indelible mark on the world of cooking. Contasia Christie chats with the hot-tempered chef about the invention of his style, his three Michelin stars, and how he mentors world-renowned chefs.

Who hasn’t heard about MasterChef ? The famous cooking competition for amateur chefs began as a Los Angeles TV show. After its initial success, the show started to spread across the globe, including in Indonesia.

Last March, one of the judges of MasterChef Canada, Chef Alvin Leung, came to Jakarta, where he presented some of his signature dishes at the Kempinski Hotel in Jakarta. Leung, known by the nickname “Demon Chef,” highlighted Chinese elements that he combined with various ways of cooking and local ingredients from Indonesia.

Despite his busy schedule, Leung was happy to talk to us about his extraordinary culinary journey and memorable visit to Indonesia.

Tell us about your journey from a self-taught cook to a Michelin-starred chef.

It’s been an inspiring journey. It’s a planned journey, with much inspiration from what I learned. It’s been very fulfilling. I won’t say I didn’t expect it, as I’ve always had aspirations to become a chef of a certain calibre: one that would achieve three Michelin stars.

You are well-known for your innovative and bold cuisine. What inspires your creativity?

I have a desire and love to create. Creating dishes is a talent that I naturally have. It could be a combination of my education, DNA, and upbringing, that somehow came together and made this person very efficient at creating dishes.

What were some of the highs and lows of your career as a chef, restaurateur, and TV personality?

For sure, opening my first restaurant was a low point. I had never worked in a restaurant and worked hard until I could open my own. Right now, being interviewed by Prestige and other media outlets is a high moment because it signifies that people are interested in me.

But there are no lows in life. Never think of something as a low point because it’s not an effective way to assess your life. You should be an optimistic person. I’ve always been optimistic and say: “I’m not at my highest, but there will be something even better.” That way, your expectation gets higher and higher.

I didn’t become number one in the world after I got my three stars. It’s not that being number one in the world isn’t good, but we’ll try to do better when we’re in a lower position.

Reaching the Michelin-star level is no mean feat. What did you learn about yourself and the industry during this grand pursuit?

I learned that in any industry and anything in life, there are a lot of unexpected elements and falseness. As a result, I don’t believe anything is obligated. I also learned that there are many misconceptions in this industry. Like, this is the best food, that is the best restaurant or the best chef. You know, the world is changing. You must be multitalented or singularly good at a particular talent to be the best. I think that personality, ability, talent, the people who support you – that’s all very important.

Why does the nickname “Demon Chef” stick with you, and how do you feel about it?

First, I chose the nickname. I don’t think being called “god” is the right name for me. I’m not that righteous. Nor do I think I deserve that honour. So, I called myself “Demon Chef ”, and nobody complained. Who’s going to complain or disagree with that? If I say I’m the “god chef ”, many will say: “He’s not God. Look at him! He’s not the best.” So, “Demon Chef ” is a better name for me. It’s only a name, but there are some crazy expectations that come with it but I can deal with that.

You’re known for being quite strict when it comes to chef training. What do you expect from those training under you?

They’re working for me and creating my dishes in my name. I have to protect that; that’s why I’m very strict. I’m very close to my creations because I know how they should be done. Whether it’s the right or wrong way, it’s my way because I created it. I realise they’re not perfect; no one’s perfect. But I do have high expectations of people handling migration. I need to see effort because you cannot squeeze water from a rock. I want you to do your best. And if you don’t do that, I get angry. But if you do your best and still can’t reach 100 per cent, at least you did try your best. So, am I that intimidating? I don’t think I am. But I don’t smile often, and people are intimidated by that.

What is your take on Indonesian cuisine?

Indonesia, Malaysia, and all of Southeast Asia have similar cuisines. Even though everybody says they’re very different, this is my vision or how I perceive it. People may say they’re slightly different from one another because one country uses a specific ingredient or cook it a certain way, but at the end of the day, it’s very comfortable cuisine. A lot of people loveit. It has elements that inspire me in terms of the use of heat and umami. There’s an unusual mix of umami and sugar, which is not foreign to me but is indeed comforting.

In this cuisine, like in other parts of the world, there’s a lot of influence from the Dutch because, at one time, they occupied Indonesia. So, it’s like a fusion, where you have some Dutch influences mixed with local ideas. It’s just like how Hong Kong has an English influence, which forms a very interesting combination.

Tell us more about your collaboration with Kempinski Hotel in Jakarta

This collaboration with the Kempinski Hotelis a long-term partnership. I do have restaurants inside the company’s property in Singapore. There’s one coming up in Kuala Lumpur, and who knows, maybe even in Jakarta later. The dishes are brought directly from Hong Kong, and I adjusted some of them and created new ones purely for Kempinski or Indonesia. I tweaked some recipes using Indonesian inspiration based on Indonesians’ taste profiles.

Last but not least, what was it like working with a world-renowned brand like Kempinski here in Indonesia?

How did the creative planning process play out? It’s a privilege to be working with a hotel with so much history. It’s the oldest hotel in Jakarta. Working with Kempinski is always a privilege because it is a very prestigious brand. Whatever they do, they want to do it correctly; they don’t do things half-heartedly. In terms of the kitchen, staff, promotion, and PR- everything is top-notch.

Words by Contasia Christie