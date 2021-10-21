The most impressive yachts to behold in 2021

A bounty of new yachts released so far in 2021, both completed and currently being built, puts the spotlight on some of the biggest trends by leading boat builders – from eco-friendly attributes to rock star features.

François Oosthuizen and Yanni Tan round up some of the most impressive vessels we can expect to see cruising the high seas soon.

Princess Yachts Y72

Arriving on our shores this November, the all-new Princess Yachts Y72 unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival is a standout created in collaboration with renowned naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina. At an overall length of 22.8m with a beam of 5.45m, the Y72 is the smallest in Princess Yachts’ Y Class. However, its stunning exterior design, silver oak interior wood satin finish and clever layout elevate its spaciousness and grandeur while maximising storage areas.

It boasts a massive hi-lo bathing platform that can lift over 500kg, making it suitable for lifting a tender from the water and storing it aboard. The main deck’s rear seating area features a wraparound couch covered by a two-tone, stainless steel-trimmed headline – one of the many subtle style details found throughout the Y72.

This area connects to the interior main deck through a grand sliding glass door, which leads to bright and roomy dining and seating areas, and a bar and the helm. The saloon is complemented by a multi-zone Naim audio system that has multi-streaming capability and a dedicated app. Many hidden storage areas are located between furniture and in the side walls.

Fitted in the aft galley are a full-height refrigerator/freezer, oven, range top and other kitchen amenities. The galley’s rear lift window also opens upwards to act as a serving hatch to allow the quick passage of food and beverages to the rear seating area.

Accommodating up to eight guests, the Y72 offers two smaller guest cabins, each with two single beds that can join together with a powered sliding mechanism. These cabins also share a full bathroom featuring a rain shower. Towards the bow is the VIP guest cabin, complete with a full en suite bathroom, day seating area and a large TV. Port and starboard windows let in plenty of natural light and affords guests tremendous views.

The master cabin is accessible via its own spiral under the main deck, and showcases huge side windows and a generous amount of space. Behind the full-sized bed is an en suite bathroom with his and hers sinks and a sizeable rain shower.

Back on the main deck, the bow houses another seating area, a giant sun pad for lounging and relaxation, large wet-locker storage areas, and the mooring and anchor gear. Finally, atop the yacht on the flybridge are a large U-shaped seating area with teak table, an L-shaped seat that converts to a sunbed, as well as a wet bar with a barbecue, sink and drawer fridge. Its slatted rooftop can be remotely manipulated for complete guest comfort.

The model’s special features include the following: twin MAN V12- 1650 (2 x 1650mhp) diesel engines that power the yacht up to 34 knots; tropical air conditioning; flybridge hardtop and crane; Onan generator; teak decking; Sleipner Vector Fin stabilisation system with VF800 fins; third station controls in cockpit; and a fresh water maker. Princess Yachts is represented by Boat Lagoon Yachting as its exclusive authorised distributor in Southeast Asia.

Leopard Yachts 36M

This renowned Italian yacht maker, which shot to fame in the 1970s, has been relaunched by Seven Stars Marina & Shipyard located near the city of Pisa. And its first range is a completely customisable 36m yacht whose streamlined hull is designed by Andrea Bacigalupo, one of Leopard’s original naval architects.

Connoisseurs will recognise the brand’s sleek racing lines, nuanced form and spaciousness, but this new model also boasts dimensions and elements that are not found in other similar yachts. Performance-wise, it reaches speeds of up to 42 knots, making it more efficient than the original. To be built in Seven Stars’ shipyard, the first 36m will be ready to hit the water just 24 months after signing. Contracts and construction will be overseen on an owner’s behalf by Monaco brokers TWW Yachts.

Heesen Yachts Project Cosmos

Set to be a colossal 80 metres with a top speed of almost 30 knots, Heesen Yachts’ Project Cosmos is currently in build. It will be the shipyard’s largest yacht to date and the fastest in its class, marking a succession of new technological firsts for the Dutch company.

The brief was for speed and size, coupled with muscular sportiness and an elegant aesthetic. The combination of speed, aluminium and length required Heesen to devise new methods of bringing longitudinal strength into the design without adding extra weight to the overall structure.

A project of such proportion required an epic collaboration: renowned British studio Winch Design to pen her exteriors and Sinot for the interiors. Features will include a breathtaking 270 sq m sundeck (a completely flushed foredeck that doubles as a helicopter landing area and a chic outdoor

cinema), a 7m pool with a glass bottom and waterfall that plunges from the deck above, and a spectacular beach club with a sunken walk-around bar.

The interior is inspired by elements from nature, including mathematics, such as the Fibonacci sequence. Glass, natural light and optimised ceiling heights create a sense of balance and a clean aesthetic. These details are offset with the use of backlit onyx, crystal glass panels, straw marquetry, hardwood flooring, silk carpets, leather wall panelling and stainless steel.

The yacht will accommodate 12 guests in four guest suites on the lower deck, a VIP suite with an adjacent private studio on the bridge deck and a striking master stateroom on the main deck forward. A crew of 19 in 11 cabins will be able to discreetly service guests

Benetti Motopanfilo 37M

First launched in the 1960s, the legendary Motopanfilo has made a comeback, retaining her original spirit but reinterpreted to exceed modern standards and expectations. While Benetti’s latest Motopanfilo 37m may be unashamedly modern in its design, its roots are firmly anchored in times gone by; an era brimming with creativity and vitality.

The bold, distinctive lines of the bulwark rise upwards at midship, encircling the ceiling and continuing towards the stern to add an understated stylistic element. Its exterior is designed by Benetti and Francesco Struglia, and the interior by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

The perception of space inside is intensified by the contemporary use of beams and mirrors, and large windows amplifying views. The exterior features three spacious deck areas, each offering a different ambience. Other features include a spacious Hamptons-style beach club, an observation deck, a foredeck outer pool lounge and accommodation for 10 guests in five staterooms.

Sanlorenzo SX112

This new 35.75m model expands on a historic line of semi- displacement models by Sanlorenzo. Thanks to its novel configuration, the bow outdoor living area is organised on two connected levels: the upper deck and the forward deck, forming a very large, open relaxation area to which the owner has direct access from his cabin by means of a sliding hatch concealed below the staircase connecting the two decks.

A key innovative highlight is the upper deck, which features an asymmetrical configuration previously applied only to the SL line – offering greater space, comfort, flexibility of use and a direct view of the sea from both sides. This model also has a revised stern zone with expanded spaces and comforts as compared to previous SD models. At anchor, this zone is transformed into a 19 sq m swim platform thanks to large lateral hatches that open to permit diving and sunbathing. Sanlorenzo is exclusively represented in Southeast Asia by Simpson Marine.

Feadship Project 817

The groundbreaking, eco-friendly Project 817 – yet to be named – was seen for the first time in February when it left the yacht builder’s yard in Kaag, the Netherlands for sea trials. Having chartered virtually every Feadship available in the global fleet over recent years, the owner of Project 817 set the target of keeping the environmental impact of this 94m pure custom Feadship at around the same levels as his previous Feadship, despite that being 32m shorter in length.

One of the ways in which this highly ambitious goal was achieved was to install an exceptionally advanced hybrid propulsion system. This will allow Project 817 to travel a comfortable 12 knots on diesel-electric power in the pristine areas the yacht is set to explore. Other advanced green technologies deployed include a waste treatment plant, heat recovery systems and optimising the efficiency of the air conditioning – considering the yacht’s floor-to-ceiling windows. These giant edifices in glass are a prominent feature in the exterior design by Feadship Studio De Voogt and Azure, and also played a key role in the open-beach-house-style interior by Peter Marino Architect.

Azimut 53

Competing in the mid-range Flybridge market segment, the Azimut 53 made its official debut early in 2021. Ideal for long cruises in absolute comfort, the yacht sports flowing lines that hide its spacious and elegant interiors, designed by the Azimut Style Office. Similarly, the exterior design by Alberto Mancini is characterised by a sophisticated aesthetic.

The 16.78m boat features a generously proportioned day area, with the galley near the entrance and the living area. Side windows that run uninterrupted allow for natural light to flood in and afford glorious views over the water. The full-height, master stateroom has lots of storage space and a walk-in wardrobe, while the exterior area, with a long and comfortable L-shaped sofa in the cockpit, can also be fitted with a bar unit.

Developed by the Azimut-Benetti R&D team, the naval architecture – combined with the choice of a propulsion system featuring two Volvo Penta IPS 950s – ensures not only more volume on board, but also comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability. The two engines deliver a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots.

Antonini Navi OPV 56

OPV 56 is a custom superyacht developed in partnership with famous Italian yacht designer Fulvio De Simoni for a European owner. It underwent a three-month construction at the Antonini Navi shipyard and was completed in May 2021. The boat has an aluminium hull and superstructure, a length of 56m, and a clearly military-inspired styling.

The design features an imposing high bow to ensure safe navigation and clean, pared-down lines that give the ship a unique personality. The continuous foredeck is designed to accommodate a helipad, while the upper deck is entirely devoted to the master suite. The aft deck, occupying over 150 sq m, is multi-functional and can be adapted to cater for any solution and customisation options.

(Main and featured image: Princess Yachts)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore