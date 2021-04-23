All Aboard: The most impressive superyachts

A bounty of new yacht releases so far this year, both completed and currently being built, puts the spotlight on some of the biggest trends by leading boat builders – from eco-friendly attributes to rock star features. François Oosthuizen rounds up some of the most impressive vessels we can expect to see cruising the high seas soon

Heesen Yachts Project Cosmos

Set to be a colossal 80 metres with a top speed of almost 30 knots, Heesen Yachts’ Project Cosmos is currently in build. She will be the shipyard’s largest yacht to date and the fastest in her class, marking a succession of new technological firsts for the Dutch company – a thoroughbred racehorse and the next evolution of the Heesen breed. The brief was for speed and size, coupled with muscular sportiness and a timelessly elegant aesthetic. The combination of speed, aluminium and length required Heesen to devise new methods of bringing longitudinal strength into the design without adding extra weight to the overall structure. A project of such proportion required an epic collaboration: renowned British studio Winch Design to pen her exteriors and Sinot for the interiors. Features will include a breathtaking 270-square-metre sun deck (a completely flushed foredeck that doubles as a helicopter landing area and a chic outdoor cinema), a seven-metre pool with a glass bottom and waterfall that plunges from the deck above, and a spectacular beach club with a sunken walk-around bar. The interior is inspired by elements from nature, including mathematics, such as the Fibonacci sequence. Glass, natural light and optimised ceiling heights create a sense of balance and a clean aesthetic. These details are offset with the use of backlit onyx, crystal glass panels, straw marquetry, hardwood flooring, silk carpets, leather wall panelling and stainless steel. The yacht will accommodate 12 guests in four guest suites on the lower deck, a VIP suite with an adjacent private studio on the bridge deck, and a striking master stateroom on the main deck forward. A crew of 19 in 11 cabins will be able to discreetly service guests.

Sanlorenzo SX112

The new SX112, the flagship of Sanlorenzo’s innovative SX crossover line – first launched in 2017 in a bid to defy conventions by bringing a new type of yacht to the market – was again assigned to the creativity of designers Bernardo Zuccon of Studio Zuccon International Project, for the external lines, and Piero Lissoni for the interiors. In line with the concept developed for the other models, the main deck has been organized as an open space, an innovative solution introduced by Sanlorenzo for the first time on the earlier SX88, to maximize the relationship with outdoor spaces. Thanks to the wheelhouse placed on the flying bridge, freeing up the bow zone of the living area on the main deck, a single continuous space has been created for the living and dining areas. Staircases return as a fundamental characteristic of Lissoni’s design. The internal helical staircase extends through three levels to connect the decks, and at the height of the main deck it is enclosed in a transparent oval volume like a precious coffer, enhancing the staircase while making it seem to be suspended in the air. The external staircases have an essential, clean look, in keeping with the principles of racing yachts. With the new SX112 crossover yacht, Sanlorenzo again puts the concept of livability at the center, through solutions that permit total freedom of use of all the spaces. (Sanlorenzo is exclusively represented in Southeast Asia by Simpson Marine.)

Benetti Motopanfilo 37M

First launched in the 1960s, the legendary Motopanfilo has made a comeback, retaining her original spirit but reinterpreted to exceed modern standards and expectations. While Benetti’s latest Motopanfilo may be unashamedly modern in its design, its roots are firmly anchored in times gone by; an era brimming with creativity and vitality. The bold, distinctive lines of the bulwark rise upwards at midship, encircling the ceiling and continuing towards the stern to add an understated, assured stylistic element. Her exterior was designed by Benetti & Francesco Struglia, and interior by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti. The perception of space inside is intensified by the contemporary use of beams and mirrors and large windows amplifying views. The exterior features three spacious deck areas, each offering a different ambiance. Other features include a spacious Hamptons-style beach club, an observation deck, a foredeck outer pool lounge, and accommodation for 10 guests in five staterooms.

Feadship Project 817

The groundbreaking, eco-friendly Project 817 – yet to be named – was seen for the first time in February when it left the yacht builder’s yard in Kaag, the Netherlands for sea trials. Having chartered virtually every Feadship available in the global fleet over recent years, the owner of Project 817 set the target of keeping the environmental impact of this 94-metre pure custom Feadship at around the same levels as his previous Feadship, despite that being 32 metres shorter in length. One of the ways in which this highly ambitious goal was achieved was to install an exceptionally advanced hybrid propulsion system. This will allow Project 817 to travel a comfortable 12 knots on diesel-electric power in the pristine areas the yacht is set to explore. Other advanced green technologies deployed include a waste treatment plant, heat recovery systems, and optimising the efficiency of the air-conditioning – considering the yacht’s floor-to-ceiling windows. These giant edifices in glass are a prominent feature in the exterior design by Feadship Studio De Voogt and Azure, and also played a key role in the open beach-house-style interior by Peter Marino Architects.

Azimut 53

Competing in the mid-range Flybridge market segment, the Azimut 53 made its official debut early in 2021. Ideal for long cruises in absolute comfort, the yacht sports flowing lines that hide its spacious and elegant interiors, designed by the Azimut Style Office. Similarly, the exterior design by Alberto Mancini is characterised by a sophisticated aesthetic. The boat features a generously proportioned day area, with the galley near the entrance and the living area. Side windows that run uninterrupted allow for natural light to flood in and afford glorious views over the water. The full-height, master stateroom has lots of storage space and a walk-in wardrobe, while the exterior area, with a long and comfortable L-shaped sofa in the cockpit, can also be fitted with a bar unit. Developed by the Azimut-Benetti R&D team, the naval architecture – combined with the choice of a propulsion system featuring two Volvo Penta IPS 950s – ensures not only more volume on board, but also comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability. The two engines deliver a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots.

Antonini Navi OPV 56

OPV 56 is a custom superyacht developed in partnership with Fulvio De Simoni for a European owner who has booked a construction slot at the shipyard until the end of May 2021. The boat has an aluminium hull and superstructure, a length of 56 metres, and a clearly military inspired styling. The design features an imposing high bow to ensure safe navigation and clean, pared down lines that give the ship a unique personality. The continuous foredeck is designed to accommodate a helipad, while the upper deck is entirely devoted to the master suite. The aft deck, occupying over 150 square metres, is multifunctional and can be adapted to cater for any solution and customization options.

Princess X95

Princess Yachts just introduced the X Class, and its flagship, the Princess X95. With an expansive flybridge and main deck covering almost the full length of the yacht, she delivers an unrivalled experience. This new ‘Super Flybridge’ layout provides 10 percent more outdoor space and 40 percent more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht. Her interior space is expansive and makes use of every square metre on board. Complementing the boat’s stunning interior is a striking exterior sure to turn heads on the water. Princess Yachts’ long-standing naval architect, Bernard Olensinski, partnered with Italian design heavyweights Pininfarina to create the yacht’s architecture. The concept of ‘Super Flybridge’ is truly felt throughout her interior, with an open main deck configuration to make the most of socialising and relaxing with undisturbed vistas, through to her lower deck featuring three guestrooms to sleep up to six guests and, taking pride of place, the full-beam master stateroom with a private en suite. Life on board is relaxing and complemented by the generous crew quarters, featuring a fully-equipped crew mess, bathroom and accommodation for up to four crew members. The boat’s open-concept layout allows you to tailor your yacht to your guests and their experience on board, and with a fuel capacity of 13,400 litres, the X95 has the range to take you on long-reaching, adventurous voyages. (Princess Yachts is exclusively represented in Southeast Asia by Boat Lagoon Yachting.)