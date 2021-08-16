Art Basel Hong Kong 2021: Where The Culture Vultures Gather

Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 brought much excitement to the city, attracting the great and the good to the Convention and Exhibition Centre for the extravaganza’s opening night on May 19.

Art lovers, socialites, influencers and stars emerged from months of social distancing to support the 104 exhibiting galleries and admire the art on display, which this year had a greater emphasis on historic Asian works, as well as a slew of younger artists. Among the latter were Hong Kong’s Firenze Lai, Belgian painter Harold Ancart and Mexico’s Gabriel de la Morta. Leading international galleries were back, too, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian and Lehman Maupin, alongside Alison Fine Arts and Blindspot Gallery from Hong Kong, and regional players such as China’s Beijing Commune, Taiwan’s TKG+ and Japan’s Ota Fine Arts.