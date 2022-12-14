United in Diversity together with Tri Hita Karana Forum presents Constellations: Global Reflections

The art exhibition invited 20 contemporary artists from each of the G20 member to participate

Constellations: Global Reflections (CGR ) is the first of its kind international art exhibition. The exhibition, first opened in November 2022, coincide with the G20 Summit in Bali features twenty public artworks designed by leading Contemporary Artists from each G20 member. Envisioned by Indonesian businesswoman, philanthropist and MoMA International Council member Cherie Nursalim, CGR is sited on Kura Kura, her eco-focused island in the heart of Bali’s capital.

Curated by Lance Fung, the artists were invited to use their voice to either design a two-dimensional artwork inspired by the discussions at the G20 or reproduce a pre-existing artwork. The curator worked with the artists for a year to realize their thought provoking works, with subject matter ranges from climate change, equity to global collaboration.

“Constellations Global Reflections aims to amplify Tri Hita Karana, the Balinese philosophy of life,” said Lance Fung. “Literally translated as “three ways to happiness or harmony, the philosophy encompasses the three most important aspects of life on Bali including God, humans and nature and places these three as a basis for development on Kura Kura with a focus on happiness and sustainability.”

The amazing group of artists participated are: Tony Albert (Australia), Arahmaiani (Indonesia), Dana Awartani (Saudi Arabia), Xu Bing (China), Berkay Bugdan (Turkey), Genevieve Cadieux (Canada), Minerva Cuevas (Mexico), N. S. Harsha (India), Kota Hirakawa (Japan), Ilya & Emilia Kabakov (Russia/Ukraine), Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi (South Africa), A.D Pirous (Indonesia), Paola Pivi (Italy), Liliana Porter (Argentina), Caio Reisewitz (Brazil), Thomas Ruff (Germany), Yinka Shonibare CBE (United Kingdom), Kiki Smith (United States), Kimsooja (South Korea), Ben Vautier (France).

Fabricated in Bali, the twenty artworks are digitally printed on a textile made from recycled plastic and integrated into 10’ rotating sculpture powered by solar energy. Both visible during the day and at night, these sculptures take on a quiet, reverent quality and will act as beacons calling people from around the world to come together to see art and discuss ways of creating a better and stronger future. The exhibition is now open for public until November 2023.