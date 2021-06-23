A touch of wall-to-floor elegance from QUADRA

Through unique, high-quality wall and floor covering material, QUADRA provides an elevated way to enhance any interior

QUADRA is an Indonesian brand that offers a revolutionary wall and floor covering material. Not only is it functional, but the material also allows the creation of high quality borderless designs that are perfect for residences as well as places of business.

On a more technical note, QUADRA’s unique material is ultra-fine man-made stone, also known as Sintered Stone Slab. It is inspired by its naturally occurring counterparts with varying degrees of similarit in the pursuit of timeless beauty and absolute perfection.

QUADRA is made in Indonesia using the latest Italian technology, which utilizes the same combination of pressure and heat that forms natural stone in a process known as “sinterization.” This cutting-edge, highly innovative Italian technological revolution fuses stone particles until they become a unified material, with no pores left for moisture, stains or even dirt to enter.

Uniquely, QUADRA specializes in designing and manufacturing extra-large slabs at two sizes: 320 x 160 centimeters with a thickness of 12mm and a newer variant at 240 x 120 centimeters at 9mm thick. These are made using raw materials from Indonesia as well as Europe to achieve extraordinary aesthetic harmony in any setting. In particular, either of these luxurious sintered stone slabs would be perfect to elevate any high-end residential building.

In a way, QUADRA’s designs offer the perfect balance between classic and contemporary aesthetics. The brand currently has a wide selection of refined surfaces to select from, including Ultimate Marble, Ultimate Stone, Ultimate Quartz, Ultimate Cemento, and Ultimate Metal with four different finishes: Shiny Polished, Luxurious Matte, Original Matte and Lite Matte.

This range of variations allows for myriad possibilities in setting up majestic walls, stunning floors and luxurious countertops. Speaking of the latter, QUADRA offers numerous unique benefits when used for table-top surfaces, such as UV-resistance, fire- and heat-proofing and low maintenance requirements. As QUADRA’s products are non-fading and also non-staining, they do not require polishing or coating and are therefore easy to clean.

Discover QUADRA’s complete collections at Quadra Gallery in Jakarta (Meruya, Fatmawati, Mangga Dua, Kelapa Gading), Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya, Medan and Denpasar, or head on over to the brand’s official website here.