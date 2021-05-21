Highlights from Flexform’s latest seasonal collection

The Italian brand’s new collection brings forth an emblematic lifestyle imbued with informal elegance that transcends time and delves into the realm of fashion

This season, Flexform introduces yet a new range of exciting new designs. Bringing with them a welcoming ambience to create a protective habitat and the feeling of home, the collection features bold personalities and the utmost in comfort. In particular, the new seating systems become star players in a domestic space envisioned as a true ecosystem of elements – sofas, armchairs, coffee tables, ottomans, tables and chairs.

Gregory Sofa

Designed by Antonio Citterio, the Gregory seating system is perfectly poised between classicism and modernity. The sofa’s bold personality and exquisite proportions reveal sophisticated construction details that place it firmly at the centre of any living space. The austerity of the unique metal base is softened by the warmth of the elegant leather used to tailor-finish the exposed parts of the elastic webbing that hosts the seat cushions. Just like the couture tailoring of the grosgrain piping that outlines the soft cushions, this formal-aesthetic solution traces back to the expertise that is the essence of the company’s genetic legacy. The goose-down-filled backrest cushions and bolster noticeably improve comfort and promote proper ergonomics.

Joyce Armchair

The perfect balance between design and classicism, the Joyce armchair brings allusions to tradition. Its metal structure is a distinctive element that not only supports the shell but becomes an intriguing aesthetic motif that lends personality to the back of the chair. The enveloping contours of the shell are crafted in metal and moulded polyurethane, while the metal base comes in two elegant finishes: burnished or powder-coat white. Dressed in any leather and fabrics in the extensive collective, the Joyce is perfectly made at home.

Echoes Armchairs and Dining Chairs

This small family of seating elements with big personalities by Christophe Pillet echoes of seemingly contrasting times and cultures: Mediterranean and Scandinavian, rustic and delicate, déjà vu and timelessness. Its construction displays a bold material contrast as well. The structure is in sleek stainless steel while the seat and backrest are made of fine woven paper or paper rush cord – complex craftsmanship reminiscent of traditional methods and still performed entirely by hand. A soft optional cushion can be added to the armchair to ensure the utmost comfort.

Atlante Daybed

Expressing a svelte aesthetic through high-quality materials, the Atlante Daybed can endure even most disparate weather conditions. Designed by Antonio Citterio, the craftmanship details underscore an impressive talent for personalization. The metal base has an epoxy powder-coat finish in a series of sophisticated shades, while the water-repellent elastic webbing comes in white, sand, grey and anthracite colours to create elegant contrasts or subtle tone-on-tone pairings. The soft mattress is comfortably made in blown polyester fibres and is finished with elegant grosgrain piping.