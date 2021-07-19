We round up some signature showpieces from the stunning new collections our favourite luxury furniture brands have released over the last year.

Minotti

Channelling the same savoir faire as haute couture, Minotti’s latest indoor collection is exquisitely made with quality materials, exhibits a bold personality and is right at home in contemporary, modernist-style spaces. Think sculptural pieces with sophisticated tailoring that pay homage to the ’50s to ’70s and creatively reinterpret those influences. This is perfectly executed in the Mattia line of seating and coffee tables, which takes inspiration from the early ’70s and puts a modern twist on designs from the Minotti archives. A finely contoured shell holds the seats of the three-seater sofa, armchair and swivel lounge armchair, opening up at the top to embrace the defining feature of the Mattia seating – the original roller feature of the backseat. Reminiscent of sculptures, its curved form makes the Mattia look decorative but also soft and inviting. All three seats are available with a leather shell and fabric-upholstered seat and backrest, or with total fabric or leather covering. The Mattia coffee tables come in different shapes, sizes and heights; and are available in three versions: with a Calacatta marble top; as black pâte de verre, showcasing table top inserted within a brushed ash wood frame with a liquorice-colour lacquered finish; or entirely in brushed ash wood also with a liquorice- colour lacquered finish. The coffee tables sit on steel legs with a black- nickel finish.

Flexform

Embodying the “Made in Italy” brand, Flexform prides itself on being a third-generation family business retaining its Italian artisanal craftsmanship since it was first founded in the Brianza furniture manufacturing district in northern Italy in the ’60s. From the design concept to the final product, every Flexform piece is made in Italy, ensuring the highest standards and reliable quality. This year, the brand has rolled out a new collection of sophisticated, comfortable and timeless pieces – all worthy additions to your sanctuary. An inventive combination of materials as well as fine craftsmanship come together in the beautiful Tessa armchair. Behind its aesthetic simplicity lies great complexity in details: Its frame is made entirely of solid mahogany wood, which requires expert skill to join in a traditional manner that subtly emphasises the texture and feel of the wood. To complement the elegance of the frame, the seats and backrests are crafted from a luxuriously comfortable but versatile cowhide.

Turri

Since 1925, every piece of furniture to come out of Pietro Turri’s shop has been regarded for its refined quality. Today, Turri is known around the world for its premium Italian-made furniture that is both classic and innovative, built on strong values of originality, authenticity and uniqueness. The Blues Sofa is not only a contemporary piece that looks chic and cosy in a living space, it is also versatile and functional. Customise the modular sofa according to the space and your specific needs by mixing and matching various elements like the end pieces, chaise lounge, corner units and poufs. Accessories like an integrated table are also available. While it is minimal in design, the sofa has a richness in even the smallest details that only high-end brands boast. Wide upholstered pieces, in fabric or leather – the same as those offered for the base – make up a comfortable seat and back together with low armrests. These armrests are complemented with Canaletto walnut and metal details to match the legs, which are tubular in light gold metal and support a sturdy, linear walnut wood base.

Roche Bobois

For those looking for novel and unconventional furniture, the latest creation by Roche Bobois is an impressive display of modern engineering that looks like sculptural art inspired by nature, and speaks to the new-gen homeowner committed to sustainable living. A statement-making centrepiece, the Corail dining table features a fully customisable 3D-printed concrete base, which is a world’s first in the furniture industry. Customers can choose the shape, size and texture of the hypnotic weave effect created by the printer for the concrete structure, and preview the final product through a digital software on the Roche Bobois website. Each table is truly one-off and topped with a glass pane that displays the creation below in its full glory. In the process of printing, a ribbon of high-performance concrete is dispensed and hardens in the course of layering – similar to the making of a coiled ceramic pot, and figuratively likened to the growth of coral, for which the table is named in French. The base comes in five round and rectangular shapes, and customers can choose the twisting and weaving effects that will make their piece unique. Each base takes no more than 30 minutes to produce, and about ten days to dry. Not only is the piece stylish and personalised, it is also eco-friendly as it reduces the need to ship products since the technology allows for the table to be manufactured by local printers equipped with it.

