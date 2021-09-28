Find a New Dimension of Wellness Through the Ancestral Wisdom from Korea

Discover a new dimension of wellness and the hidden wonders of traditional Korean medicine in this trio of wellness destinations

As the wellness tourism trend continues to gain momentum around the world, the Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) is keen to introduce South Korea’s wealth of wellness destinations. On that note, the KTO together with the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have selected a number of wellness destinations that highlight the best of traditional Korean medicine. By taking in the wisdom of the ancestors and adding modern touches, anyone can easily find the best way to relax.

Below are three such destinations. There, traditional Korean medicine become the focus, as is helping visitors discover new ways of staying healthy while travelling and how to heal their minds and bodies.

Tea Therapy

As its name suggests, Tea Therapy is a place to recharge the mind and body through the wonders – and many health benefits – of medicinal herbal tea. Put simply, a cup of tea, enjoyed while soaking your feet in warm water will give more than mere relaxation and healing.

Tea Therapy has two branches: Seochon Tea Therapy Studio and Bukchon Haengnang Branch. Always filled with the fragrance of tea, Seochon Tea Therapy Studio offers three brewing classes that guests can participate in upon reservation.

Meanwhile, Bukchon Haengnang Branch is located at former South Korean President Yun Posun’s restored house with a classic, old-school atmosphere. All the ingredients that go into the teas are prepared in-house. The place offers a wide range of teas, such as green tea, chrysanthemum tea, and so forth, all served by boiling down traditional ingredients.

When choosing a tea, guests will go through a tea test first. Depending on the result, a tea therapist will recommend a type of tea that is most suitable for the guest upon checking their physique, body type, digestive system, and bowel movement. Besides tea, guests can also enjoy a footbath after choosing from two bath bomb options: The one called “Stress-free” which is made by boiling down aromatic ingredients such as peppermint and chrysanthemum, or “Body Heater” which is served by extracting ingredients that are ideal for warming up the body, such as cinnamon and mugwort.

There is also the tea class that offers a meaningful opportunity to listen to the stories about your body and tea while enjoying 10 types

of medicinal herbal tea according to the theme of the class. Moreover, it will allow guests to have a better understanding of how ancient Koreans perceived the body and learn health tips that can be used for self-care in today’s world.

teatherapy.com

Korean Spa Yeo Yong Guk

Spa and massages often come to mind when we feel exhausted. Whether you’re dealing with an ache in the neck after long hours in front of a computer or skin irritation due to the changing seasons, a pampering spa session or a quick massage sounds extremely welcome. On that note, Korean Spa Yeo Yong Guk in Songpa-gu, Seoul, offers Korean medicine-based skin care services, as well as the full benefits of its spa programs, tailored for the body constitution and personal characteristics.

Initially, guests will be asked to take an O-ring Test ensure they receive the maximum effects of the programs available at Korean Spa Yeo Yong Guk based on Sasang physiology in Korean medicine. Then, guests will be treated with medicinal herbs and massage methods tailored to their body constitution.

There are three programs on offer. The first is Yeo Yong Jung, which involves massaging the face and putting on a sheet mask with the most appropriate medicinal herbs. It is a popular choice among those with sensitive skin as it allows guests to receive a skincare treatment that has been carefully selected to best match their physical condition and skin type.

Next is Yeo Yong Premium, which uses high-end medicinal herbs to bring vitality and beauty back to the face. This treatment also improves blood circulation and boosts the immune system by offering intensive care to relieve neck and shoulder pain – which is a common malady for modern-day urbanites.

Finally, there’s the Yeo Sin Premium program, which adds a spa service to its full-body care offering to help improve the body’s circulation while also fighting stress and chronic fatigue. This program is also known for its detox effect as it excretes toxins from the body and boosts metabolism.

Taken individually or together, the spa sessions at Korean Spa Yeo Yong Guk is surely a treat for the body and soul.

yeoyongkuk.moodoo.at

SKYLAKE

SKYLAKE is located in Dongseong-ro, which is known as the centre of culture and industry in Daegu. It is a cosmetic café where guests can find cosmetic products based on traditional Korean medicine and with a close affinity to nature. The venue is especially popular for people who are interested in making their own cosmetics and thus, unsurprisingly, reservations are required.

At SKYLAKE, guests can either create their own cosmetic products or purchase ready-to-use selections. There are about 30 options including lotions, lip balms, sunscreens and medicinal herb soups to choose from. For the former – that is, creating your own cosmetic products – there are three activities on offer.

The first is creating herbal medicine-based sheet masks and essences according to recipes developed by a group of beauty experts. Only natural ingredients effective in hydration and skin rejuvenation are used along with patented purified water containing medicinal herbs as a base. Guests can also choose extra ingredients for additional effects such as wrinkle reduction and skin brightening. The next program is creating herbal medicine-based shampoo with medicinal herbs by following a recipe designed for improving scalp health. The third is creating herbal medicine-based mists following a simple recipe and using natural ingredients that are effective in moisturizing the skin before touching it up with your favourite scent.

Once done creating or shopping, guests can enjoy a free cup of medicinal herb tea as an extra fatigue-booster, as well as a footbath in water infused with medicinal herbs.

skylake.kr