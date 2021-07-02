Klots and Lana Daya Home Present A Rosy Summer Table Setting

Claudia Halim of Klots together with Lana Daya Home present a table setting full of roses to company brunches on summer days.

Spring and summer flowers have captivated homeowners since time immemorial. Their bright and playful colours, their various shapes, have long inspired people to bring them home. “The transition between seasons is my favourite time of the year,” says Claudia Halim. “It is the time when the people are becoming more comfortable with going out or simply having a nice meal outdoors. That’s why this table setting concept came to my mind.” Using white as a base colour to elevate the pastel tones of the roses and wild flowers creates a soft and dreamy look. “Another source of inspiration comes from English-style gardens which are full of roses. So, I’m practically bringing the rose garden to the room. Perfect for brunch time, this setting is applicable for both indoor or outdoor settings, bringing us closer and more connected to nature,” Claudia continues.

In bringing this intriguing concept to life, Claudia wasn’t alone. She collaborated with Gabriella Himawan and Lana Daya, a local home textile label that is rooted in the pursuit of craftsmanship and nurturing Indonesian heritage through textile artisanship. Founded by Clarissa Nilistiani and Theresya Tan, the label represents the visual expression of the fabric of life. “Our creation is intended to demonstrate our aspirations, sense of beauty and commitment towards our labour of love,” says Clarissa. Then Theresya adds: “Since this garden-setting is in line with our label, Lana Daya brings a purposeful design that is inspired by nature and nurtures back toward it.”