Klots and Lana Daya Home Present A Rosy Summer Table Setting

Claudia Halim of Klots together with Lana Daya Home present a table setting full of roses to company brunches on summer days.
Spring and summer flowers have captivated homeowners since time immemorial. Their bright and playful colours, their various shapes, have long inspired people to bring them home. “The transition between seasons is my favourite time of the year,” says Claudia Halim. “It is the time when the people are becoming more comfortable with going out or simply having a nice meal outdoors. That’s why this table setting concept came to my mind.” Using white as a base colour to elevate the pastel tones of the roses and wild flowers creates a soft and dreamy look. “Another source of inspiration comes from English-style gardens which are full of roses. So, I’m practically bringing the rose garden to the room. Perfect for brunch time, this setting is applicable for both indoor or outdoor settings, bringing us closer and more connected to nature,” Claudia continues.
In bringing this intriguing concept to life, Claudia wasn’t alone. She collaborated with Gabriella Himawan and Lana Daya, a local home textile label that is rooted in the pursuit of craftsmanship and nurturing Indonesian heritage through textile artisanship. Founded by Clarissa Nilistiani and Theresya Tan, the label represents the visual expression of the fabric of life. “Our creation is intended to demonstrate our aspirations, sense of beauty and commitment towards our labour of love,” says Clarissa. Then Theresya adds: “Since this garden-setting is in line with our label, Lana Daya brings a purposeful design that is inspired by nature and nurtures back toward it.”
This table setting concept sets aside the concept of uptight luxury. “This can be fun, light, and relaxing at the same time. By merging sophisticated elements and local products, we wanted to showcase how merging these two worlds can happen without it becoming too heavy on one side,” expresses Claudia. “When it comes to traditional fabrics, sometimes it can come off feeling too ethnic; but Lana Daya came up with a way to elevate the local fabrics without forgetting its roots,” says Clarissa. This is particularly notable on the Kunyit Madu collection, which includes, among others, a handwoven runner, placemat, and napkins.
Klots’ own aesthetic, meanwhile, is to bring good quality products and design to the market. “Whether local or international, good things can come from anywhere,” says Claudia. For the furniture, she chooses the Omni Dining Table from Century made from acrylic as the base with solid maple wood in top, while the chairs are the custom-tailored Stately Game Chairs. To add the contrasting element against the pastel-and-white-dominated table, Prato de Parede Prata pieces from Gardeco Belgium were placed as wall decoration. Its oxidized colour with gold components continues the unique charm of handcrafted products.
Moving on, the tableware showcases Jonathan Adler’s Five Piece Dinner Set, together with Brass Muse Napkin Rings, and Keytlery Gold Cutlery. For the serving plates and bowls, Scalloped Nesting Service Dishes and Scalloped Appetizer Plates from Aerin are used. Furthermore, a Footed Deco Bowl, Shagreen Coasters, and Oak Leaf Object by Aerin were placed as accessories. Lux Orbit Lanterns from Aerin were used as candleholders.For the pièce de résistance, flowers were placed in an Eloise Vase by Aerin, Meteor Bowl, and Rocky Block Vase from Portugal by Global Views. Interestingly, flowers were placed not just on the table, but also underneath it in rattan baskets by Du’Anyam, creating a truly sophisticated yet fun ambience.