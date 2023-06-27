Luxury handcrafted carpets: Tai Ping debuts in Indonesia

Tai Ping Carpets, a name revered worldwide for its exquisite hand-tufted carpet artworks, has extended its philanthropic reach with the official opening of Gallery Tai Ping Indonesia.

Located on the upscale streets of Jl. Purworejo, the gallery elegantly houses the legendary Tai Ping Carpets, an array of designs skillfully brought to life by artisans since 1956.

The inception of Tai Ping traces back to the humanitarian efforts of its founders, Lawrence and Horace Kadoorie. Post the Japanese occupation of 1941-45, Hong Kong was healing from its war wounds and grappling with a burgeoning population due to immigration and the onset of industrialisation. Tai Ping was thus founded to provide employment opportunities for Chinese immigrants, playing an instrumental role in Hong Kong’s industrialisation process.

The humble two-storey villa that initially housed Tai Ping swiftly transitioned into a purpose-built factory due to escalating global demand. Over the past six decades, Tai Ping has steadfastly adhered to its philanthropic values, nurturing a culture of compassion towards employees and the wider community.

The renowned carpets of Tai Ping have graced a host of globally famous locales, from public spaces to the abodes of eminent personalities and celebrities. In addition to its renowned craftsmanship and elegant designs, the Tai Ping factory also prides itself on its commitment to environmental conservation. The company employs a zero-waste approach, utilises treated wastewater for plant irrigation, meticulously monitors its carbon footprint, conserves energy, and focuses on sustainable production processes.

In Indonesia, these green principles have been mirrored in the construction of the Tai Ping Gallery, making judicious use of renewable energy sources. “Tai Ping Carpet Indonesia was established to perpetuate the caring spirit of its founders. Our Purworejo 23 is powered by solar cells, among other eco-friendly initiatives such as minimising construction materials,” said Samuel Lwx, Chief Legal Officer of Tai Ping Indonesia.

At the helm of Tai Ping Indonesia is a team of dynamic young leaders. Their aim is not only to cater to the luxury art piece market but also to inspire the younger generation to adopt the caring ethos of Tai Ping’s founders.

Meina Artini, Chief Marketing Officer of Tai Ping Indonesia, expressed optimism about the continued demand for high-end products in Indonesia. She believes Tai Ping Indonesia will offer unparalleled service to enthusiasts of luxury interior design, catering to residential spaces, hospitality buildings, branded stores, retail outlets, yachts, private jets, and beyond.

In conclusion, the launch of Tai Ping Indonesia is a significant addition to the nation’s luxury art scene, interweaving a philanthropic narrative, environmental consciousness, and the promise of delivering luxury on a grand scale.

Discover this new world of luxurious tapestries at Tai Ping Carpets Indonesia (Jl. Purworejo 23, Menteng, Jakarta;

taipingcarpets.id)