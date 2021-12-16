Maison Francis Kurkdjian rekindles childhood memories with its Scented Candles Holiday Collection

Perfect for the holidays, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s latest scented candle screate a joyful and peaceful atmosphere

What better time than the end-of-year holidays to look back on your childhood and recollect memories and dreams? Francis Kurkdjian brings to life the spirit of the holidays by inviting us to follow an ice skater’s journey from Paris to London, New York, Shanghai, Moscow and back to the City of Lights. As winter arrives, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s ice skater warms our hearts with his scented wonders, leaving us a glimpse of “Paris as a gift”.

Each scented candle is a journey of the senses that prolongs your scent experience or invites you to discover the places Francis Kurkdjian holds dear: a New York apartment, a country estate lost in rural France, or a family home near Paris. This holiday season, the scented candles are reimagined as a limited edition collection of candles that creates a joyful and peaceful atmosphere, reminiscent of the redolence of walks in an upland forest, funfairs and Christmas markets.

Imagine taking a winter stroll in a snowy forest with the iconic Mon beau Sapin scented candle, dressed in a new and festive finery. Its exquisite décor embodies the magic of the holidays, while its woody and slightly resinous fragrance evokes the traditional tree.

The new Pain d’épices scented candle features a gourmand fragrance, with notes of orange, honey, cinnamon and anise, that will remind you of a charming gingerbread house, promising treats and childhood delights.

And lastly, enjoy the bustling atmosphere of a funfair and savor a juicy, generous caramel-coated apple candy with the Pomme d’amour scented candle. This sweet scent is a new creation by Masion Francis Kurkdjian.

If choosing just one scent is too hard to do, the 1, 2, 3 Noël! pack featuring all three scented candles is just what you need. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Holiday Collection Scented Candles is available at The Papilion Jakarta.