Welcome to the House of Jo Malone London

From classic and timeless to energetic and unexpected, signature scents and new additions across the Cologne, Bath & Body and Home lines from the House Of Jo Malone London are available to spruce up your home.

British brand Jo Malone London has a special touch when it comes to making a house a home. The way its products complement rooms and spaces is just extraordinary. And once again, everybody is invited to step inside the House of Jo Malone London and uncover new products, including Colognes, Bath & Body essentials and scents from home.

Fragrances is proven to help set the right mood and inspire scented memories. On that note, the new diffuser collection will help you create the perfect ambience in every room, to uplift or just to unwind at the end of a long day. The new addition to the reed diffuser collection are fan favorites English Pear and Freesia, Lime Basil & Mandarin, Peony & Blush Suede, Velvet Rose & Oud and Myrrh & Tonka. Meanwhile the Home Candle family now presents English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede, Lime Basil & Mandarin, Honeysuckle & Davana, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Orange Blosoom.

The House of Jo Malone London also invites you to elevate your senses and start or end your day with Bath & Body indulgences. Its refreshing Body & Hand Wash comes with meadowfoam seed that gently cleanses and deliciously scents your skin. The formula helps leave body and hands feeling conditioned and soft while the crystal clear gel transforms into a rich lather; its uplifting fragrance filling the bathroom, immersing you in delicate scent. After a fresh and clean wash, hydrate the skin with the Body & Hand Lotion, enriched with coconut oil and easily absorbed to instantly hydrate and condition, while its fragrance-diffusing properties help to radiate scent from the skin.

Those who need extra moisture can dive into the Body Crème and Body Crème Intense collection, with its luxurious rich creme that contains oils of jojoba seed, cocoa seed and sweet almond. These help hydrate, nourish and protect the skin, leaving your body delicately scented, radiant, soft and supple. To complete the sensory adventure, top it off with the Hair Mist, which is formulated with Argan Oil and Pro Vitamin B and further enriched with nourishing and softening ingredients to give hair a healthy shine and delicate scent. Use it solo or combined with your signature scent.

The House of Jo Malone London collection is a great addition for your own home and makes for the perfect gift, too. Explore the complete collection of House of Jo Malone London at Jo Malone boutiques Plaza Indonesia, Galeries Lafayette Jakarta, Metro Department Store Pondok Indah Mall 2, and Beachwalk Bali. They are also available for home delivery service through +62 81 700 13555.