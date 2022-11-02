BMW The 8 x JEFF KOONS arrives at Museum Macan

One of the most highly-anticipated limited-edition BMWs has landed in Indonesia, and bidding for the exclusive car has begun…

Earlier this year, BMW unveiled its collaborative project with American artist Jeff Koons. Fast forward to today, and 99 of these exclusive, limited-edition M850i xDrive Gran Coup bearing Koons’ design has been created. Each of these cars incorporates elements from pop art as well as geometric patterns that blend perfectly with the lines and contours of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

More importantly, however, one of those 99 THE 8 X JEFF KOONS cars has been earmarked for the Southeast Asian market; for Indonesia, to be specific. And now, BMW Indonesia presents the artsy car at Museum Macan, Jakarta.

The BMW x Jeff Koons exhibition opened on October 26 and will run until November 6. Furthermore, starting on October 30 until November 6, bidding for the special BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé is also open. Collectors and BMW fans wanting to try their luck can do so here.

Besides the exhibition, THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is also highlighted in the fourth episode of BMW Indonesia’s Driving Life with BMW podcast:

All in all, THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is arguably one of the most awaited collaborative projects in the automotive world this year. As the latest chapter in the saga of the BMW 850i, THE 8 X JEFF KOONS beautifully continues this tradition of automotive excellence while also elevating it into the realm of fine art. Each of the 99 cars are singular pieces of art made all the more special through a series of extra flourishes, from a large-format certificate signed by Koons to the dust jacket of the driver’s manuals which is also designed by Koons himself. And now, the door towards ownership of this exclusive car has been opened…

Once again, visit the official bidding page on BMW.co.id to participate and stay tuned for further updates here and on @prestigeindonesia.