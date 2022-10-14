THE 8 X JEFF KOONS limited-edition BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe heads to Indonesia

Of the 99 limited-edition M850i xDrive Gran Coupé models created by BMW in collaboration with Jeff Koons is heading to Jakarta. Here’s why this car is the ultimate dream ride…



Earlier this year, Jeff Koons unveiled his dream car. Through THE 8 X JEFF KOONS, the celebrated American artist teamed up with BMW once again to create a special edition of the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. Dubbed the most elaborately designed vehicle in BMW history, only 99 of these exclusive THE 8 X JEFF KOONS limited-edition BMW models are built – and one of those has been earmarked for Southeast Asia; specifically, for Indonesia.

“My edition of the BMW 8 Series is my dream car! It is very special to me and I’ve wanted to create a special edition BMW for a long time. It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual. I can’t wait to drive it and ride in it, and I hope that people will enjoy the Gran Coupé just as much as I do,” Koons said of his design. “For the driver and all passengers, there is a heightened state of pleasure. This is what my car has to offer.”

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS’ design incorporates elements from pop art as well as geometric patterns that blend perfectly with the lines and contours of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé. Over 200 hours of manual work were spent by highly specialized professionals at the BMW Group plants in the German towns of Dingolfing and Landshut on the exterior paintwork alone.

In essence, each car becomes a singular piece of art, with a number of extra flourishes to make the entire experience of owning one even more special. For one, each vehicle comes with a large-format certificate signed by Koons, along with the signature of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, and the Vehicle Identification Number. The dust jacket of the driver’s manual is also designed by Koons himself, and he also picked the Bavarian blue from the BMW logo for the cupholder panel as his final signature touch.

The saga of the BMW 850i as the first model of the 8 Series began more than three decades ago. Since then, it has established itself as a hallmark of elegance and performance as the ultimate blend of perfection in advanced motoring. As the latest chapter in this story, THE 8 X JEFF KOONS beautifully continues this tradition of automotive excellence while also elevating it into the realm of fine art.

