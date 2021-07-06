Nabila Syakieb on Being an Unstoppable Mother with S-26 Procal Ultima Multicare System

Nabila Syakieb shares her insight in unleashing her child’s natural potential alongside nutrition support from S-26 Procal Ultima Multicare System

EVERY MOTHER IS different. There are working mothers, entrepreneur mothers, stay-at-home mothers, mothers who actively engage in hobbies, and many other kinds of mothers with their own activities and interests. Unfortunately, this means that quite a few mothers encounter negative sentiments, particularly about how they are neglecting the growth and development of their child. The truth is, however, that all mothers share the same priority: supporting their children in unleashing their natural talents.

Take, for example, Nabila Syakieb. A public figure and a mother of two, she always does her best in to support her children. She is, in essence the perfect example of an “unstoppable mom.” Nabila states that being a mother is one of the biggest blessings she could ever imagine. “Challenging at times, but at the end of the day, seeing them progressing and able to fulfil the natural talents they have makes it all worthwhile,” she says.

Every mother, including Nabila, will try their best to support their children in developing their natural talent and be the best version of themselves. This support comes in many forms: Giving love and affection, spending time together, helping children learn, and letting them explore by themselves while also being there to guide them. This principle is in line with what S-26 Procal Ultima believes.

S-26 Procal Ultima believes that every mother and child are unstoppable to be the best version of themselves by continuing to explore the world together. Exposing children to a variety of activities will develop their natural talent at an early age.

Nabila concurs. “The idea behind S-26 Procal Ultima fits well with the principles that I follow: Trying to provide the best for your children yet encouraging them to stay curious and explore in any environment,” she says.

For Nabila and her son, this means horse-riding, a hobby of the mother that the son has grown quite interested in since an early age. Seeing her son’s excitement, Nabila has put her full support behind his new passion.

“It is true that every mother has her own way of raising children. I can only speak for myself that trying to unleash my kids’ potential is the key. Therefore, letting them explore nature during their time in the stable, teasing their minds with fun yet educative games or toys at home are just some of the things I try to do with the kids,” she elaborates. “An important task for parents is to try to provide the necessary tools for kids to reach their potential. However, just giving them things won’t do in my opinion. In the end, they are still the ones who need to go and do it for themselves. This is called the Parent-Child Led method.”

This method is, of course, not without its fair share of challenges. “Talent is the starting point. You can never rely just on talent, regardless of how good your children might be at something,” Nabila shares. “I believe that hard work and dedication trumps raw talent any day. And, of course, maintaining the drive and motivation of the child is also a big challenge.”

Nabila remains confident and approaches motherhood with a solid outlook. “I truly believe that putting our kids as the forefront in the things we wish to achieve will spark things within you that we might’ve never imagined.”

Of course, one of many ways to support children in unleashing their natural talents is by ensuring that they receive the best nutrition. Nabila uses S-26 Procal Ultima Multicare System to help complete her son’s nutrition needs. S-26 Procal Ultima Multicare System is the first growing up milk produced specifically using skim milk from special A2 cows, which comes from particularly selected cows that only produce A2 protein. As such, S-26 Procal Ultima Multicare System is rich in nutrients such as Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, iron, oligofructose, selenium and vitamin D.

To all mothers out there, always believe that together, we are unstoppable!

