Rolex Presents Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans

A story of real heroes fighting for real change to save marine ecosystems

Coinciding with World Oceans Day 2021, Rolex released a documentary titled Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans on rolex.org. It is part of the brand’s Perpetual Planet initiative to “support those devising solutions to the Earth’s environmental challenges.” This, in turn, is in line with Rolex’ legacy as a major proponent of exploration, which nowadays has shifted from exploration for the sake of discovery to exploration to protect the Earth’s ecosystems.

Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans is narrated by Sylvia Earle – legendary oceanographer, Rolex Testimonee, and founder of Mission Blue. The hour-long documentary invites viewers on a journey through a spectacular underwater world to discover the challenges to this fragile ecosystem and the solutions that might save it for future generations.

“Each of us can make a difference in inspiring others,” Earle notes. “With passion, curiosity and hope, anyone can change everything. We can create a Perpetual Planet for generations to come.”

On that note, the “heroes” of Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans are six marine scientists, five of whom are Rolex Award Laureates; Angélique Pouponneau, who is a Mission Blue champion for the Seychelles; and Ghislain Bardout, co-founder and Director of the Under The Pole expeditions.