Rolex Presents Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans

By Joezer Mandagi
16 Jun 2021
A story of real heroes fighting for real change to save marine ecosystems

Coinciding with World Oceans Day 2021, Rolex released a documentary titled Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans on rolex.org. It is part of the brand’s Perpetual Planet initiative to “support those devising solutions to the Earth’s environmental challenges.” This, in turn, is in line with Rolex’ legacy as a major proponent of exploration, which nowadays has shifted from exploration for the sake of discovery to exploration to protect the Earth’s ecosystems.

Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans is narrated by Sylvia Earle – legendary oceanographer, Rolex Testimonee, and founder of Mission Blue. The hour-long documentary invites viewers on a journey through a spectacular underwater world to discover the challenges to this fragile ecosystem and the solutions that might save it for future generations.

Mission Blue founder Sylvia Earle and Hope Spot champion Angélique Pouponneau join a beach cleanup on Long Island in the Seychelles
Brad Norman, 2006 Rolex Awards Laureate, tagging a whale shark off the coast of Western Australia

“Each of us can make a difference in inspiring others,” Earle notes. “With passion, curiosity and hope, anyone can change everything. We can create a Perpetual Planet for generations to come.”

On that note, the “heroes” of Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans are six marine scientists, five of whom are Rolex Award Laureates; Angélique Pouponneau, who is a Mission Blue champion for the Seychelles; and Ghislain Bardout, co-founder and Director of the Under The Pole expeditions.

Sylvia Earle on Caldesi Island in the Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot near Dunedin where she grew up and fell in love with the ocean.
Brad Norman, 2006 Rolex Awards Laureate, tracks whale sharks to improve knowledge that will help in their conservation.
Marine scientist and 2019 Rolex Awards Laureate Emma Camp is working to ensure reef resilience at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
Vreni Häussermann received a Rolex Award for Enterprise in 2016 to advance her project to discover and protect the unique marine life of Chilean Patagonia.
Michel André uses bioacoustics to study and monitor the rich biodiversity of the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve, which was established by the late José Marcio Ayres, a fellow 2002 Rolex Awards Laureate.
Angélique Pouponneau, Mission Blue Hope Spot champion for the Seychelles.
Kerstin Forsberg, 2016 Rolex Awards Laureate, protects giant manta rays by raising awareness and developing ecotourism.
Ghislain Bardout, co-founder and Director of the Under The Pole expeditions, supported by Rolex.
Rolex Perpetual Planet

Joezer Mandagi
