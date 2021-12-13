A New, Revolutionary Investment Product from Bank Rakyat Indonesia

BRI sets out to change the way we see our investments and how we allocate them

Last October, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) launched its latest investment product: Reksadana Open End Ganesha Abadi Kelas D, managed by Bahana TCW Investment Management, which is known as the second largest investment manager of mutual funds in Indonesia. This particular investment product is expected to enjoy stable growth through bonds which accounts for around 80 percent of its composition, with the other 20 percent allocated into the money market.

Furthermore, Reksadana Open End Ganesha Abadi Kelas D offers a return on interest that is relatively stable with a potential of capital gain. This means that investors will enjoy returns and profits from dividends that are paid each month, making it perfect for those who are looking to get a stable source of income each month. This would mean then that this form of investment is one of the safer routes to take for those looking for a much more stable, long-term option to fit their risk profiles.

Compared to conventional investments such as stocks, mutual funds can be a better option since it is not only stable, but is also managed by another company which, in turn, is held accountable by the custodian bank. In this particular case, it would be Bahana TCV Investment Manager and BRI, respectively. This can greatly help increase confidence in the product as both of are relatively large entities with solid, dependable track records – something that’s becoming increasingly important, especially in the world of finance and investment.

For those looking to invest and make a sizeable contribution to society, there’s also another product being offered by BRI called the Endowment Fund, or Dana Abadi. This is a recurring investment forms which will see to part of the profits channelled to the Alumni Association of the Bandung Institute of Technology (IA ITB) to help bolster its contributions to the public. This product came to be as BRI realized that direct donations are no longer in fashion – which is why this product was made available to help create an investment opportunity that, at the same time, supports a good cause.

In short, Dana Abadi allows investors to help people in need by indirectly donating the profits from the investment with BRI. Surely, this is one of the most convenient ways to make donations in the modern era. Not only do clients get to invest their funds into a stable product, but they will also be doing a good deed at the same time.